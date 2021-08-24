Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures advanced early Tuesday on easing concerns about the timetable for the Federal Reserve to taper its bond-buying program. Major European markets edged higher. TSX futures were little changed as investors await earnings from some of Canada’s biggest banks.
Futures linked to the three main U.S. indexes were all up modestly in the early premarket period as investors look to add to the previous session’s gains. The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday, adding 1.55 per cent. The S&P 500, meanwhile, gained 0.85 per cent and touched a fresh intraday high while the Dow closed up 0.61 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the session up 0.68 per cent.
“Some have suggested that the U.S. FDA granting full regulatory approval of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine helped oil the wheels for the move higher to new records for U.S. stocks, however this feels like adding a narrative to fit the price action,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“The move higher was already underway well before that news came out and while it won’t have hurt the move looks to have had its origins in Friday’s comments from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan’s admission that he might adjust his views on a taper if the current surge in Delta cases prompts a U.S. economic slowdown in the coming months.”
Market are awaiting the Jackson Hole symposium later in the week. looking for indications from Fed chair Jerome Powell about the timing of the central bank’s move to begin pulling back asset purchases.
In this country, bank earnings begin with results due from Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal.
Canada’s other big banks report later in the week.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.11 per cent in morning trading with most sectors in positive territory. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.02 per cent. Germany’s DAX was up 0.25 per cent while France’s CAC 40 slid 0.10 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.46 per cent on strength in tech shares. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.87 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained for a second straight day as full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the United States eased investor concerns about the potential impact of rising infections on demand.
The day range on Brent is US$68.53 to US$69.76. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$65.41 to US$66.53.
Both benchmarks advanced more than 5 per cent on Monday after seeing the worst week of losses in nine months.
“Crude prices roared back after the Pfizer COVID vaccine got full FDA approval, opening the door for more vaccine mandates which will help get the U.S. to herd immunity,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.
“The crude demand outlook will get a boost here now that the delta variant appears to be peaking in the South and as China lowers local COVID cases to zero.”
Later in the session, markets will get weekly inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute, followed by more official U.S. government numbers on Wednesday morning.
A Reuters poll showed analysts are expecting to see a weekly decline in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks while distillate inventories are expected to have increased.
In other commodities, gold prices eased but still held above US$1,800 an ounce.
Spot gold slid 0.1 per cent to US$1,803.53 per ounce, after jumping about 1.4% on Monday.
U.S. gold futures were flat at US$1,806.30.
“Gold is starting to look very attractive again as Treasury yields remain grounded over expectations that the Jackson Hole Symposium will show a wait-and-see approach before committing to tapering asset purchases,” Mr. Moya said.
“Cases are spiking in Wyoming and that has triggered a code red which restricts meetings. Jackson Hole will be virtual again and that makes it unlikely the Fed will want to signal they are ready to slow the pace of asset purchases.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer, trading around 79 US cents, as its U.S. counterpart held steady near a five-day low.
The day range on the loonie is 78.97 US cents to 79.30 US cents.
There were no major Canadian releases on Tuesday’s calendar.
“FX markets have consolidated yesterday’s risk-on/USD lower moves in quiet overnight markets with little new news,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was flat on the day at 93.004. It hit a five-day low of 92.947 on Monday and had its largest one-day drop since May, according figures from Reuters.
Against the yen, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1 per cent with the pair trading at 109.805 yen per U.S. dollar.
The euro was down around 0.1 per cent against the greenback, at US$1.1738.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, which rose above US$50,000 for the first time since May on Monday, dipped below that level and was up 0.5 per cent on the day at around US$49,800.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for July. The consensus estimate is an annualized rate rise of 3.6 per cent.
