Equities
Wall Street futures were higher early Tuesday as major U.S. indexes look to close out the month on a winning note. Major European markets were modestly positive in morning trading. TSX futures were also up ahead of a reading on second-quarter economic growth in this country.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all positive in the early premarket period, with all three looking set to post gains for the month. The S&P 500 is up about 3 per cent in August and looks set for its seventh monthly increase. The Nasdaq is up about 4 per cent for the month while the Dow has gained more than 1 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Monday’s session down slightly after touching an intraday record high and also looks set for a monthly rise of more than 1 per cent.
“After Friday’s dovish tapering speech by Fed Chair Powell, a September taper seems very unlikely,” OANDA analyst Ed Moya said in a note.
“The Fed is behind the curve and a pullback in the stock market will have to wait.”
He said the earliest taper of bond buying by the Fed now looks like it could be in November.
“When that happens, fixed income volatility will be extreme,” he said.
In this country, investors will get a reading on June and second-quarter GDP growth ahead of the start of trading. Economists are expecting the report to show building strength through the quarter as the economy reopened.
“The quarter was mostly characterized by lockdowns to combat a strong third COVID wave, with re-openings starting in June,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy, said.
“For the monthly (industry) GDP report, our economists expect June to print slightly firmer than the earlier StatsCan nowcast (+0.8% vs +0.7%) as activity reports have been somewhat stronger.”
She also said Statscan’s early reading on July growth is expected to show growth of between 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent for that month with services output offsetting early indicators of softer month goods sales.
On the corporate side, shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. were down more than 10 per cent in premarket trading after the company reported its first billion-dollar revenue quarter but signaled a faster-than-expected easing in demand for its video-conferencing service.
The company forecast third-quarter revenue between US$1.015-billion and US$1.020-billion, compared with the analysts’ average estimate of $1.013-billion, according to Refinitiv data. Zoom released its latest quarter results after the close of trading on Monday.
In this country, convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard will release quarter results after the close.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.13 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.17 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.52 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.08 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.33 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were weaker in early going amid concerns that the impact of hurricane Ida could hamper demand as OPEC members prepare to continue raising output.
The day range on Brent is US$71.40 to US$72.36. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$68.29 to US$69.34.
Reuters reports that the hurricane knocked out at least 94 per cent of the offshore Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production and caused “catastrophic” damage to Louisiana’s grid. The loss of power could last three weeks, slowing efforts to repair and restart energy facilities.
“Crude prices are stuck in wait-and-see mode until the energy traders have a better handle of what will be the full impact of Hurricane Ida with U.S. production,” OANDA senior analyst ED Moya said.
At the same time, traders are awaiting Wednesday’s meeting of OPEC and its allies. The group is expected to agree to go ahead with plans to add another 400,000 barrels per day of supply each month through December.
“With lots of demand uncertainty, OPEC+ can afford to be patient since peak driving season is behind us, corporate travel is not bouncing back just yet, and with an uncertain holiday travel season outlook,” Mr. Moya said. “OPEC+ has built in enough of a cushion that this market is still nowhere near having supply concerns.”
In other commodities, gold prices were higher, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,815.11 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Aug. 4 on Monday at US$1,822.92. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,817.20.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher as its U.S. counterpart traded near a three-week low against a group of world currencies as traders await Friday’s U.S. employment figures.
The day range on the loonie is 79.19 US cents to 79.56 US cents.
Canadian investors get second-quarter GDP figures before the start of trading.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, slipped a quarter of a percent to 92.456, its lowest level since August 6, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro rose 0.3 rose against the U.S. dollar, hitting a three-week high of $1.18315.
Britain’s pound strengthened to a two-week high of US$1.38010, before slipping back below US$1.38.
The yen was mostly flat at 109.85 yen to the U.S. dollar.
More company news
The Globe’s Susan Krashinsky Robertson reports Gap Inc. is launching its Athleta brand in Canada on Tuesday, its first move outside the United States, competing with retailers including Vancouver-based Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a share in a growing market for athleisure clothing. Athleta will begin with Canada-wide e-commerce, followed by two store openings this fall, at Park Royal Shopping Centre in West Vancouver in September, and Yorkdale Mall in Toronto in November.
Economic news
(830 am ET) Canada real GDP for the second quarter.
(9 am ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller 20-City Home Price Index for June.
(10 am ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press