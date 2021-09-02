Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures made cautious moves higher early Thursday as investors await Friday’s U.S. employment report. Major European markets were modestly positive in morning trading. TSX futures also edged up with crude prices steady.
Futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all positive but fairly muted ahead of the second trading day of the month. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq notched another record close, rising 0.33 per cent. The Dow closed down 0.14 per cent, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.03 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 0.52 per cent, finishing at a record high on gains in rail and tech shares.
Investors are now waiting for the latest reading on hiring in the U.S. economy, with the release Friday of the August nonfarm payroll figures. Economists are expecting to see the creation of about 750,000 jobs for the month, although forecasts range fairly widely. On Wednesday, ADP’s report on private hiring during the month came in short of forecasts, raising concerns that the Friday report could also come in softer than expected.
“With the various unemployment and stimulus benefits coming to an end this month, we should see hiring start to accelerate during September, even if tomorrow’s jobs report is disappointing,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“Even if it isn’t, attention will soon shift to this month’s Fed meeting, in terms of a timeline towards a reduction in the monthly asset purchase program. A poor report won’t change the likelihood of a tapering of purchases, but it will affect the pace, timing and scope of one.”
Before Thursday’s open, markets will get weekly U.S. jobless claims numbers, which are expected to show a modest improvement in the number of Americans applying for initial state unemployment benefits.
In this country, investors will get July international trade figures from Statistics Canada before the open. RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank’s economists expect to see a deterioration in the trade balance to $2-billion after June’s surprise improvement to $3.2-billion.
On the corporate side, Quebec-based Ski-Doo maker BRP reports results before the start of trading.
Overseas, the pan European STOXX 600 gained 0.30 per cent. with travel and leisure stocks rising while resource stocks slid. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.07 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.23 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.33 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.24 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices steadied after early declines following a decision by OPEC and its allies to continue with their plan to slowly return supply to the market.
The day range on Brent is US$70.92 to US$71.88. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$67.84 to US$68.86.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia agreed on Wednesday to continue a policy of phasing out record production curbs by adding 400,000 barrels a day (bpd) each month through the rest of the year.
“This was a rare easy meeting for OPEC+ that did not even last half an hour,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.
“The oil market will stay in deficit for the rest of the year with 2021 oil demand growth at 6 million barrels a day. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee anticipates the 2022 oil market in 2.5 million bpd surplus, which will likely prevent any price surges from getting out of control.”
Sentiment was underpinned by the latest weekly inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which showed crude stocks fell by 7.2 million barrels last week, far more than markets had been expecting.
In other commodities, gold prices were little changed.
Spot gold was steady at US$1,814.58 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures traded flat at US$1,816.50.
“Market is waiting for the payrolls data to be released to get a bit of a guide on how ultimately inflation expectations will be set,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer as its U.S. counterpart held near four-week lows against a basket of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.12 US cents to 79.45 US cents.
Markets will get Canadian international trade numbers before the opening bell.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was marginally weaker at 92.452, not far off a four-week low of 92.376 touched in the previous session, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro traded just off one-month highs of US$1.1857, buoyed by data showing inflation rose 3 per cent year on year in August.
Currency moves were subdued ahead of Friday’s U.S. employment report, with the yen at 110.00 per U.S. dollar and the Australian dollar at a two-week high of US$0.73890.
“FX has barely moved in overnight markets, as ranges tighten ahead of tomorrow’s US payrolls report,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in an early note.
The New Zealand dollar hit a one-month high of US$0.7084.
More company news
The U.S. Justice Department is readying a second monopoly lawsuit against Alphabet Inc-owned Google over the internet search giant’s digital advertising business, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Justice Department sued Google in October, accusing the $1-trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals. A trial was set for September 2023.
Economic news
(830 am ET) Canada merchandise trade balance for July.
(830 am ET) Canada building permits for July.
(830 am ET) U.S. initial jobless claims.
(830 am ET) U.S. productivity and unit labour costs.
(830 am ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit.
(10 am ET) U.S. factory orders.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press