Inside the Market

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Equities

U.S. stock futures edged higher early Friday with investors focused on the release of August jobs figures and the potential impact on the Federal Reserve’s plans for tapering its massive bond-buying program. Major European markets were muted in morning trading. TSX futures were modestly positive with crude prices on track for weekly gains.

All three main U.S. stock indexes closed out the Thursday session higher, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both managing record finishes. The S&P 500 has now seen more than 50 record closes so far this year. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 0.51 per cent, also marking another record finish on a broad rally in resource stocks.

Friday’s session will see the release of August U.S. nonfarm payroll figures ahead of the opening bell. Canada’s employment report for the month is due next Friday.

Economists are looking for an increase of about 750,000 new positions for the month, although forecasts vary widely. The U.S. numbers are being closely watched as investors look for clues on how quickly the Fed could start tapering asset purchases.

“A strong figure, close to a million for the second straight month, would boost the idea that the Fed could start tapering its bond purchases as soon as November,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst with Swissquote, said.

“While a soft figure, ideally below 500,000, could revive the Fed doves and push the expectations of Fed tapering to the end of this year, or the beginning of the next.”

Both cases she says, could see stocks rising. Good jobs data underscores the strength of the economic recovery, while a weaker report would give the Fed reason to maintain a soft policy position for longer.

“Therefore, in both cases, there will be a silver lining,” she said.

In this country, investors got another reading on the state of the housing market. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board reported that home sales in the city fell 20 per cent in August from year-earlier levels, although a decline in listings to their lowest level in a decade pushed prices higher. TRREB says listings fell 43 per cent from the same month last year, lifting prices 12.6 per cent.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was just below break even in early trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.18 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.07 per cent while France’s CAC 40 lost 0.33 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’ Nikkei jumped 2.05 per cent after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he would step down. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.72 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were mixed but looked set for a weekly gain after previous session’s strong advance.

The day range on Brent is US$72.72 to US$73.37. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$69.58 to US$70.09. Both benchmarks added about 2 per cent on Thursday, helped by a drop in weekly U.S. inventories and a softer U.S. dollar.

WTI looked set for a weekly gain of 1.8 per cent while Brent was headed for an advance of 0.6 per cent for the week.

“Crude prices seem to have only one-way to go due to the short-term impact from [hurricane] Ida and when you factor in the oil market will remain in deficit as OPEC+ steadily eases production curbs,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.

In other commodities, gold prices rose on Friday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,812.97 per ounce, and was down 0.2 per cent for the week.

U.S. gold futures were also up 0.2 per cent at US$1,814.80.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar advanced as its U.S. counterpart lingered near one-month lows ahead of the release of U.S. jobs numbers for August.

The day range on the loonie is 79.62 US cents to 79.81 US cents.

“The confluence of the highly-anticipated U.S. jobs report today and the holiday on Monday could trigger volatile price action if the data were to surprise materially,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Friday. Investors will get the Bank of Canada’s next policy release on Sept. 8.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was little changed at 92.227 after earlier touching 92.151 for the first time since Aug. 5, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was also mostly flat at US$1.1876, after hitting the highest since Aug. 4 at $1.1884.

The U.S. dollar added 0.1 per cent to 110.03 yen, sitting near the midpoint of its trading range since early July and showing little reaction to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s decision to step down at the end of the month.

More company news

The city of Beijing is considering taking Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global, which is facing a cybersecurity investigation, under state control, Bloomberg News reported. The Beijing city government has proposed making an investment in Didi, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Under the preliminary proposal, some Beijing-based companies would acquire a stake in Didi, said the report, adding that it remains unclear how large a stake the Beijing city government is considering taking.

Economic news

(830 am ET) Canada labour productivity for the second quarter.

(830 am ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls.

(945 am ET) U.S. Markit Services and Composite PMI.

(10 am ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

