Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures edged higher early Tuesday with investors betting a weak U.S. jobs report last week would temper the Federal Reserve’s plan to taper bond purchases. Major European markets were little changed in morning trading. TSX futures edged higher with markets looking ahead to Wednesday’s Bank of Canada policy announcement.
Futures tied to key U.S. indexes were all in the green in the early premarket period. On Friday, both the Dow and S&P 500 saw modest losses after the U.S. Labor Department reported the creation of just 235,000 new jobs last month. The Nasdaq finished Friday up 0.21 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 0.13 per cent.
“Friday’s US jobs data was a big miss, with only 235,000 new nonfarm jobs added in the month of August versus more than 700,000 penciled in by analysts,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said.
“But bad news was mostly interpreted as good by the global equity markets, as the soft data revived the expectations of a delay in Federal Reserve (Fed) QE tapering.”
In this country, the Bank of Canada makes its next policy decision on Wednesday morning. Analysts aren’t expecting any move amid the current federal election campaign, although the central bank will likely have to acknowledge recent weaker-than-expected economic data.
“While last week’s soft Q2 GDP and weak July nowcast has some expecting an adjustment to forward guidance, it would be very unusual for the BoC to do that in a non-MPR meeting,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC said. “By October, we’ll have full July GDP (including more data on services) plus the August nowcast. So while we expect the statement and [Bank of Canada Governor Tiff] Macklem’s progress report to acknowledge the weakness, we think the overall tone will come across less dovish than expected.”
On Friday, Canadian investors will get a reading on August employment. Economists are expecting the numbers to show a continued recovery with the addition of about 67,000 new jobs, adding to gains seen in June and July.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.17 per cent with telecom stocks up but construction and telecom stocks down. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.21 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.16 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.86 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.73 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were down slightly after Saudi Arabia cut crude contract prices for Asia, sparking concerns over slower demand.
The day range on Brent is US$72.11 to US$72.81. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$68.69 to US$69.42.
Reuters reports that state oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia by at least $1 a barrel.
However, prices were also underpinned by strong trade data out of China, which showed exports grew at a faster pace in August on solid global demand.
Shipments from the world’s biggest exporter in August rose 25.6 per cent year-on-year, building on July’s gain of 19.3 per cent. Analysts had been looking for an increase of about 17 per cent in August.
“The impressive China trade data has lifted fears over the China slowdown,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
Gold prices, meanwhile, slid, hit by a firmer U.S. dollar and solid sentiment on global equity markets.
Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,817.51 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.8 per cent at US$1,819.20.
“Gold investors must now hope that U.S. traders return to the office [on Tuesday] and start selling U.S. dollars meaningfully to keep hopes of higher prices alive,” Mr. Halley said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker as its U.S. counterpart held steady against world currencies but still remained near a one-month low.
The day range on the loonie is 79.52 US cents to 79.89 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on Tuesday’s calendar. Investors are looking ahead to Wednesday’s Bank of Canada policy announcement and Friday’s August jobs report.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of global currencies, steadied at 92.23 and within striking distance of an early August low of 91.941 hit on Friday.
The euro traded at US$1.1884, just below Friday’s one-month peak of US$1.1909 but still well-supported ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting on Thursday, according to figures from Reuters.
Economic news
Euro area second quarter GDP, Germany July industrial production and September ZEW economic survey.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press