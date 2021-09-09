Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were lower early Thursday pointing to further losses on Wall Street as economic concerns and uncertainty over the next move by the Federal Reserve add to investor jitters. Major European markets were lower ahead of the latest policy decision from the European Central Bank. TSX futures were down with crude prices sliding.
Futures linked to key U.S. indexes were all weaker in the premarket period. On Wednesday, both the Dow and the S&P 500 marked their third losing session, falling 0.2 per cent and 0.13 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq finished down 0.57 per cent as tech shares came under pressure. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished off 0.31 per cent on weakness in both the financial and energy sectors.
OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley says markets are feeling the pressure from a downbeat Fed Beige Book, released Wednesday afternoon, and tapering nerves after New York Fed President John Williams said paring of bond purchases could come sooner rather than later.
“We have a lot of uncertainty pulling markets in both directions with no clear theme developing and plenty of risks circling. It’s no surprise, therefore, that investors have pushed equities slightly lower,” Mr. Halley said.
Ahead of the opening bell, U.S. markets will get a weekly reading on jobless claims. That report is expected to show a decline in first time claims for U.S. state unemployment benefits to 335,000 from last week’s 340,000. A day earlier, the U.S. Labor Department’s job openings and labour turnover survey showed job openings jumped as businesses struggled to fill open positions.
In this country, investors will be waiting for remarks from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem at midday. On Wednesday, the central bank left rates and bond purchases unchanged while acknowledging weak recent economic reports.
“While we’ll hear from Governor Macklem [on Thursday], don’t expect any big headlines,” Benjamin Reitzes, director of Canadian rates and macro strategist with Bank of Montreal, said in a note.
“We’ll have to wait until after the election to get a better read on how concerned the BoC is about the recent downdraft in the data.”
On the corporate side, U.S.-listed shares of Vancouver-based Lululemon Athletica Inc. spiked nearly 14 per cent in premarket trading after the retailer raised its full-year forecast and beat quarterly revenue forecasts on strong consumer demand. The company said it now expects annual net revenue to be in the range of US$6.19-billion to US$6.26-billion, compared with its prior range of US$5.83 billion to US$5.91 billion.
On Thursday, investors will get results from Dollarama and Transat AT.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.53 per cent ahead of the latest policy decision from the ECB. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.21 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.35 per cent and 0.51 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.57 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped 2.3 per cent with big-name tech shares coming under pressure amid renewed regulatory worries.
Commodities
Crude prices were down slightly, reversing earlier gains, with uncertainty over the restart in production in the Gulf of Mexico coming up against a mixed report on weekly U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$72.35 to US$72.94. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$68.99 to US$69.55.
Prices saw a choppy overnight session with support from a slow production restart in the Gulf of Mexico being offset by the latest inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute and broader market weakness.
“Oil markets are suffering from lots of noise but little substance right now,” OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley said.
American Petroleum Institute data showed that crude drawdown for the week ended Sept. 3 was smaller than expected in a Reuters poll, but gasoline and distillate declines were bigger than forecast.
API data showed U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 6.4 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 3, while crude stocks dropped by 2.9 million barrels. U.S. distillate stocks fell by 3.7 million barrels over the same week.
Markets will get more official figures later Thursday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Elsewhere, gold prices slid as weaker risk sentiment bolstered the U.S. dollar.
Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,788.11 per ounce, hovering close to a two-week low hit in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to US$1,789.70.
“Gold still looks highly vulnerable to further US dollar strength,” Mr. Halley said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker as its U.S. counterpart slid modestly against a basket of currencies after three days of gains.
The day range on the loonie is 78.56 US cents to 78.83 US cents.
Investors will get remarks from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, scheduled for around noon. On Friday, markets will get the August jobs report from Statistics Canada.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was marginally lower at 92.644, after three consecutive days of rises, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1825 following a three-day retreat from Friday’s two-month peak of US$1.1909. The ECB is expected to reduce the pace of its bond-buying program in its decision later Thursday morning.
The U.S. dollar dropped 0.3 per cent to 0.9195 Swiss francs.
The yen was also stronger, with the US dollar losing 0.2 per cent to 129.99 yen.
Britain’s pound steadied at US$1.3778 after declining earlier in the week.
Economic news
ECB holds monetary policy meeting
(830 am ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for last week.
(10 am ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for the second quarter.
(12 pm ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem presents to Economic Progress Report via videoconference.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press