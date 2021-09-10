Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures bounced early Friday after news of a call between American and Chinese leaders buoyed global sentiment and stoked hopes for improved relations between the two countries. Major European markets were positive in morning trading. TSX futures were up as crude prices rose and investors await a fresh reading on hiring in Canada.
Dow futures were up by triple digits while S&P and Nasdaq futures also held in positive territory. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow marked a fourth session of losses on Thursday, falling 0.46 per cent and 0.43, respectively. The Nasdaq ended down 0.25 per cent to record its first back-to-back losses since the middle of last month. The S&P/TSX Composite lost 0.18 per cent on weakness in industrial and consumer staple stocks.
Sentiment got a boost on news that U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke for 90 minutes in their first talks in seven months on Thursday, sparking hopes of thawing relations between the two nations.
In this country, investors will get Statscan’s August labour force survey, offering a look at how this country’s job market is holding up.
Economists are expecting to see continued improvement in the jobs market with forecasts calling for the creation of about 50,000 new jobs following July’s gain of 94,000 positions. The report follows the Bank of Canada’s decision earlier in the week to make no changes to its key policy rate or bond-buying program.
In a speech Thursday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank expects to start raising interest rates before entirely winding down its bond buying program. The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports Mr. Macklem said the bank is approaching the “reinvestment phase” of its federal government bond purchase program, also known as quantitative easing, or QE. Since the start of the pandemic, the bank has been buying billions of dollars worth of government bonds every week in an attempt to lower yields on benchmark bonds and bring down borrowing costs across the economy.
On the corporate side, retailer Roots reports earnings before the start of trading.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.31 per cent in morning trading, although it still looked set to mark a losing week. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were each up 0.46 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.25 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.91 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained alongside improved global sentiment and a drop in weekly crude inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$70.94 to US$72.81. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$67.68 to US$69.40. Brent looks set for a modest gain on the week.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Thursday that crude stockpiles fell by 1.5 million barrels last week, lower than markets had been forecasting. Gasoline inventories, however, declined by a bigger-than-expected 7.2 million barrels.
Meanwhile, news of a call between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping helped boost optimism over improved trade relations between the two countries. It also helped offset the impact of China saying it would release crude oil reserves via public auction to help ease high feedstock costs for refiners. That report sent crude prices sharply lower on Thursday.
“Oil prices continue to trade in a choppy but ultimately range-trading manner,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in an early note. “News that China was releasing some strategic oil reserves into domestic markets put the bears in the ascendancy.”
In other commodities, gold prices edged up as the U.S. dollar eased slightly.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,800.47 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at US$1,804.00.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher in early going on improved risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart slid against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 78.90 US cents to 79.42 US cents.
Investors get August jobs numbers before the opening bell with economists expecting to see continued improvement in hiring in this country.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six global currencies, was down 0.1 per cent on the day at 92.421, although still on course for a 0.35 per cent weekly rise, according to figures from Reuters.
The Australian dollar rose 0.35 per cent to US$0.7392, but was heading for a 0.7-per-cent decline this week. The New Zealand dollar gained nearly half a percent to US$0.7141.
The Japanese yen lost 0.2 per cent against the U.S. dollar to 109.97 yen while still moving in the middle of its range of the past two months.
Economic news
(830 am ET) Canada employment report for August.
(830 am ET) Canada capacity utilization for the second quarter.
(830 am ET) Canada national balance sheet and financial flow accounts data for the second quarter.
(830 am ET) U.S. producer price index final demand.
(830 am ET) U.S. wholesale trade.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press