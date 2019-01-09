U.S. stock futures tracked world markets higher early Wednesday as trade talks between the United States and China concluded on a positive note, raising hopes that an all-out trade war could be avoided. On this side of the border, futures were also firmer as oil prices rose and investors await the Bank of Canada’s next rate decision shortly after the open.

World markets, measured by MSCI’s all-country index, neared their best levels in four weeks. The index was up 0.4 per cent, marking its fourth consecutive day of gains. Asian markets popped on the latest trade developments while European markets began the day firmly in positive territory.

“Stock markets have rallied after the U.S. and China concluded their trade talks, and the meeting is said to have ended on a positive note,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. “We await further details from both sides, but it sounds like the meeting went well, and it has boosted investor confidence. Some structural issues remain, and will need to be addressed at a later date, but for the time being, dealers are upbeat.”

Story continues below advertisement

Talks between the United States and China stretched into a third day before concluding Wednesday. The meetings had initially been scheduled for just two days. China’s Foreign Ministry said the extension showed both sides were “serious” about the talks. Ted McKinney, U.S. Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, said the discussions went “just fine."

On Bay Street, attention this morning turns to the Bank of Canada. The central bank is expected to keep its key rate unchanged. The bank also releases its latest monetary policy report and markets will be looking to see what the central bank makes of recent market volatility and signs of slowing global economic growth. In a note, RBC currency strategists say the bank expects the BoC to cut its 2019 GDP growth forecast to close to 1.7 per cent from 2.1 per cent.

In corporate news, The Globe’s Tim Kiladze and Clare O’Hara report that Royal Bank and BlackRock are joining forces to sell exchange-traded funds, forming a rate partnership between the country’s biggest bank and the world’s largest asset-management firm. Under the brand RBC iShares, the firms will create and market ETFs, which are passive investments that track major indexes at lower fees than most mutual funds.

General Motors Co., meanwhile, has rejected proposals by the Unifor union to save 2,600 jobs at its Oshawa plant, which is scheduled to close by the end of the year. Jerry Dias, president of Unifor, said he was “deeply disappointed” by the company’s decision. The Canadian Press reported early Wednesday that unionized workers at the plant were holding a sit-down protest over the closure.

In earnings, retailer Aritzia Inc. reports its third-quarter results. South of the border, Constellation Brands Inc. stock fell more than 8 per cent in premarket trading after the company, which has a 37-per-cent stake in Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth, reported at 38.5-per-cent drop in third-quarter profit and cut its adjusted profit outlook for the fiscal year. Constellation says it now expects earnings per share of US$9.20 and US$9.30, down from prior forecast of US$9.60 to US$9.75 per share.

On Wall Street, Apple Inc. shares were higher ahead of the start of trading despite a report by the Nikkei Asian Review that the company plans to reduced planned production of its three new iPhones by 10 per cent in the January-to-March quarter. Last week, Apple cut its quarterly sales forecast. The latest news also comes after chip suppliers Samsung Electronics and Skyworks Solutions Inc. also flagged weaker first-quarter demand for chips for smartphones.

Overseas, trade news helped lift European markets with the pan-European STOXX 600 trading up 0.84 per cent with most sectors moving higher. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.93 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 1.12 per cent. Brexit also remains on the radar for European markets with Britain’s Parliament set to vote on Jan. 15 on the government’s deal with the European Union.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.27 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.71 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices continued to rally early Wednesday alongside broader market gains triggered by optimism over U.S.-China trade talks. Brent crude was most recently trading near the higher end of the day range of US$59.05 to US$60.05. West Texas Intermediate, meanwhile, was also higher with a range for the day of US$49.71 to US$51.09.

“Oil continues to benefit from this improvement in risk appetite, trading more than 1 per cent higher again today, having rebounded almost 20 per cent from its Christmas lows,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said. “The rebound in stock markets that has occurred in the same period is no coincidence and strongly suggests that global growth fears – which were arguably overdone – were at least partly responsible for such a severe decline in prices.”

The bounce, he said, corresponds to production cuts by OPEC and its allies. He noted Brent now faces an “interesting test” around US$60 a barrel. Breaking through that level, Mr. Erlam said, could bring the US$63 to US$65 in focus. “Should equity markets continue their recovery this week, I see no reason why oil prices won’t also enjoy the ride,” he said.

Crude markets also got new U.S. oil inventory figures late Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute. The report showed a big draw of 6.127 million barrels last week. Analysts had been looking for a decline of about 3 million barrels. More official figures are due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Story continues below advertisement

In other commodities, gold prices were lower for the second straight session as risk appetite returned to the markets. Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,280.95 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also shed 0.3 per cent to US$1,281.70 per ounce.

“The apparent improvement in trade relations between the U.S. and China is not only boosting equity markets, it’s taking some of the shine off gold as its safe haven appeal wanes,” Mr. Erlam said. “Gold is finding some support around $1,280 at the moment but may slip a little further in the near-term as risk appetite continues to improve. That said, I expect a weakening dollar to continue to support the yellow metal and any hint that policy makers are open to further downward revisions in rate hikes may give it a little push.”

In other metals, silver prices were also down. Palladium rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,324.49 an ounce, after hitting a record high of US$1,340.50 earlier in the session.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was higher - trading around the mid-75-cent-mark - heading into the Bank of Canada rate decision. The day range on the loonie is 75.31 US cents to 75.62 US cents.

In a report ahead of the BoC decision, TD Securities analysts said that the markets have already priced in a no move on interest rates.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Bank will have to acknowledge recent developments in the energy sector and financial markets, but will try to strike a balanced tone as the longer term forecast is largely intact (we expect just modest downward revisions to 2019 growth),” he said.

The TD report also says Bank of Canada Governor Stepehn Poloz will likely reiterate that the bank’s policy rate will need to move back to the neutral range “depending on data, of course.”

“Markets will have hard time pricing in BoC hikes while positioning for Fed cuts, so any immediate move higher in rates is likely to be short-lived,” the report said.

In world currencies, other commodities-linked currencies also got a boost from developments on the trade front. The Australian dollar, often considered a bellwether for sentiment toward China, rose 0.2 per cent. The New Zealand dollar advanced 0.6 per cent against the U.S. dollar. The Norwegian crown was up more than a quarter of a percent.

The U.S. dollar index was slightly weaker, falling 0.2 per cent to 95.753. The index weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies.

In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields rose as trade talks with China concluded on a positive note. The yield on the 10-year note was higher at 2.742 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 3.022 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

The Globe’s James Bradshaw reports that the chief executives of Canada’s largest banks are shrugging off tougher capital requirements introduced by the banking regulator, saying the change will have no impact on plans for acquisitions, dividend hikes or share buybacks. Last June, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) revealed for the first time that the country’s six largest banks must hold extra capital, called the “Domestic Stability Buffer,” as an added cushion to help them cope in the event of an economic downturn. The regulator promised public updates on the buffer at least twice a year, and at its first opportunity in December, chose to boost it to 1.75 per cent from 1.5 per cent of a bank’s risk-weighted assets, starting April 30.

Air France KLM said anti-government protests in France had hit its revenue, taking the shine off a rise in its overall December passenger traffic figures and knocking its shares. Analysts said the latest passenger data showed that the Dutch KLM airline was again doing better than Air France, with KLM and the smaller Transavia division flying fuller planes. “The rise in passenger numbers was essentially led by KLM and Transavia, whereas the performance at Air France was more flat,” Gregoire Laverne of Roche Brune Asset Management, which does not hold shares in the airline, said. Shares were down nearly 4 per cent in late morning trading in Europe.

BP said it has discovered two new oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico and has identified an additional billion barrels of oil at an existing field thanks to new seismic technology. The British company also on Tuesday announced plans to expand production at its Atlantis oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, consolidating its status as the largest oil producer in that region.

TransCanada Corp. said Wednesday that it plans to change its name to TC Energy “to better reflect the scope of the company’s operations.” Subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, the name change will be effective immediately following the annual meeting in the second quarter. TransCanada intends to continue trading under TRP on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges after adopting the new name.

Sears Holdings Corp agreed on Tuesday to consider a revised takeover bid from billionaire Chairman Edward Lampert, temporarily staving off a liquidation that would have spelled the end of the 126-year-old U.S. department-store chain. Mr. Lampert’s latest attempt to rescue Sears came after his previous US$4.4-billion bid fell short, prompting the retailer to make liquidation preparations ahead of a bankruptcy court hearing in New York on Tuesday. An attorney for Sears told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain that Lampert is expected to submit a revised offer for the retailer, along with a $120 million deposit, by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The attorney, Ray Schrock of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, did not disclose further details of the new offer, which materialized after what he described as several days of round-the-clock negotiations.

Lennar Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly home sales and orders on Wednesday. The company also put off giving a forecast for 2019 citing “continued softness and uncertainty” in the housing market. Lennar, which bought smaller rival CalAtlantic last year, said sales surged 64 per cent to 14,154 homes in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, but were below analysts’ average expectation of 14,485 units, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Orders soared 44.2 per cent to 10,611 homes, but missed estimate of 11,174 units. Excluding items, Lennar earned US$1.96 per share. Total revenue rose 70.6 per cent to US$6.46-billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$6.53-billion and earnings per share of US$1.92.

More reading:

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Economic news

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says housing starts fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 213,419 in December, down from 224,349 a month earlier. Urban starts fell by 5.8 per cent. Multiple urban starts were down 6.8 per cent while single-detached urban starts fell by 2.6 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada to make rate announcement.

(10 a.m. ET) BoC releases its monetary policy report.

(11:15 a.m. ET) BoC Governor Stephen Poloz holds a news conference.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes are released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.