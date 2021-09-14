Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were treading water early Tuesday ahead of the latest reading on U.S. inflation as investors look for clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s tapering plans. Major European markets were little changed. TSX futures were modestly positive with crude prices edging higher.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all hovered around the break-even line in the early premarket period. On Monday, the Dow and S&P 500 ended a five-day losing streak, adding 0.76 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq, however, slid 0.07 per cent, marking its fourth day of losses. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed the session up 0.16 per cent on gains in the energy sector.
On Tuesday, markets will be looking to the release of U.S. inflation data ahead of the start of trading for direction. Economists are expecting to see a monthly increase of 0.4 per cent in August, with the annual rate of inflation coming in around 5.3 per cent. Excluding food and energy, core inflation is seen easing slightly to 4.2 per cent in August from 4.3 per cent the month before.
Investors are hoping the numbers will give some clue to the timing of the Fed’s plans to taper its bond-buying program. The Fed makes its next policy decision next week.
“We can expect today’s numbers to be rapidly deployed in the service of the arguments for and against Fed tapering, although as noted before we are really debating when, not whether, they will cut back asset purchases,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
In this country, investors will get July manufacturing sales figures from Statistics Canada. The agency’s early estimate pointed to a decline of 1.2 per cent for the month. RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says the drop will likely reflect in part sharply lower lumber prices, which fell more than 20 per cent for the month.
On the corporate side, Apple’s product launch is set for later Tuesday. The tech giant is expected to unveil its latest iPhones along with other products. Reports also suggest the company may also release updates for its AirPods and Apple Watch.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.08 per cent in early trading with most sectors underwater. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.21 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.17 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.46 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.73 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.21 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices added to the previous session’s gains as traders braced for the potential impact of more bad weather on production in the southern United States.
The day range on Brent is US$73.49 to US$74.23. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$70.51 to US$71.14.
Early Tuesday, Brent prices hit their highest level in over a month.
Reuters reports that evacuations were underway on Monday from offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil platforms as onshore oil refiners began preparing for Tropical Storm Nicholas, which was heading towards the Texas coast. The region is still recovering from hurricane Ida two weeks ago.
Prices were also underpinned by concerns over supply in Libya. National Oil Corp (NOC) said loading operations at the Libyan oil terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf resumed on Friday, although some reports also suggest protesters continue to cause disruptions.
Gold prices, meanwhile, were little changed.
Spot gold slid 0.1 per cent to US$1,792.31 per ounce, U.S. gold futures were flat at US$1,793.60.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was steady, trading around 79 US cents, while its U.S. counterpart was little changed against a basket of currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 78.97 US cents to 79.12 US cents.
“Firmer crude should be a modest CAD plus, but higher energy prices are competing with fragile risk sentiment for the CAD’s attention at the moment, absent any strong domestic impulses,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said.
Canadian investors get manufacturing sales figures Tuesday followed by inflation data on Wednesday.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index stood at 92.596 , pulling back from a two-week high of 92.887 hit on Monday, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro was trading at US$1.1815, rebounding from Monday’s low of $1.17705. That was its lowest level since late August.
Britain’s pound was little changed at US$1.3842. The Australian dollar slid 0.2 per cent to US$0.7353 after the country’s central bank chief, Philip Lowe, again indicated that interest rates were not expected to rise from record lows until 2024.
More company news
Enterprise software firm Oracle Corp missed Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue, hurt by competition in the cloud computing space. Total revenue rose 4 per cent to US$9.73-billion in the quarter ended Aug. 31. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$9.77-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The results were released after Monday’s close.
Intuit Inc, known for its small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing softwares, said on Monday it would buy email marketing company Mailchimp for about US$12-billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales and new orders for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press