Equities
Wall Street futures saw tentative gains early Wednesday in the wake of the previous session’s declines. Major European markets were modestly weaker in morning trading. TSX futures were little changed ahead of a fresh reading on inflation in this country.
Futures tied to key indexes were all up modestly in the early premarket period. On Tuesday, the Dow fell 292 points, returning to losses after the previous session’s advance ended a five-day losing streak. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.57 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.55 per cent. The TSX is down nearly 1.8 per cent so far this month but has risen about 18 per cent for the year.
“Thinking about the low U.S. inflation data [on Tuesday], ostensibly receding tapering fears, as an aftermath should have been positive for equities at the margins,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“Instead, Wall Street fell, and the U.S. dollar remained firm. That is probably a warning side that the downside is the path of least resistance for the remainder of the week.”
Mr. Halley also noted that weaker-than-expected economic data out of China on Wednesday also tempered risk sentiment. New figures showed China’s industrial production rose 5.3 per cent in August, marking the weakest pace since July 2020. Retail sales, meanwhile, rose 2.5 per cent, well below the 7-per-cent increase economists had been forecasting.
In this country, investors will get a reading on August inflation before the start of trading.
Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, says that bank’s economists expect to see a monthly increase in the consumer price index of 0.1 per cent in August, in line with consensus forecasts. That would take the annual rate of inflation up to 4 per cent, from 3.7 per cent in July.
“Although gasoline base effects are a big part of the year-over-year increase, another sequential gain for shelter is likely in August, though perhaps lower than the 0.5-0.8 per cent month-over-month increases in the last five months, he said.
On the corporate side, shares of Apple Inc. were up about 0.5 per cent in premarket trading after falling nearly 1 per cent during the previous session in the wake of the tech giant’s latest product launch, which saw the company unveil its newest iPhone.
“The iPhone 13 will have the new A15 bionic chip, better graphics and longer lasting better batteries which will provide up to 2 hours of extra battery life give or take, while the phones have also had upgrades to their cameras,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“Other than that, the upgrades were fairly minimal, and one wonders whether the lack of innovation in terms of improvements to the current product line was over concern about sourcing huge amounts of new chipsets,” he said.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.13 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.03 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.02 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.52 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 1.84 per cent. The Hang Seng has now lost more than 1 per cent in each of the last three consecutive sessions.
Commodities
Crude prices advanced after new figures showed a bigger-than forecast decline in weekly U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$73.78 to US$74.40. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$70.65 to US$71.29.
“Oil prices remained firm overnight, despite the lower than forecast U.S. CPI data,” OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley said. “Both Brent crude and WTI recorded small increases leaving them at the top of their September ranges.”
Prices were bolstered by figures from the American Petroleum Institute that showed crude stocks fell by 5.4 million barrels for the week ending Sept. 10. That was more than the 3.5 million barrel decline analysts had been expecting.
Gasoline and distillate stocks also fell last week in the wake of hurricane Ida, which shut refineries and production in the Gulf of Mexico region.
More official figures are due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In other commodities, gold was steady, trading above US$1,800 an ounce.
Spot gold was little changed at US$1,802.21 per ounce, after hitting a one-week peak of US$1,808.50 on Tuesday.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to US$1,804.30.
“With the CPI data coming in a bit lower than expected, for some that does push a possible (taper) announcement a little bit further down the road and that should be fairly supportive for gold prices,” ING analyst Warren Patterson said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was modestly higher as its U.S. counterpart slid against a group of currencies in the wake of tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation figures.
The day range on the loonie is 78.68 US cents to 78.95 US cents.
Canadian inflation figures are due before the start of trading.
On Tuesday, figures from the U.S. Labor Department showed underlying consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in six months in August.
The U.S. dollar index stood at 92.536, about 0.2 per cent lower on the day from Tuesday, when it dropped following the inflation data only to recover as sliding stocks pushed investors toward safe-haven holdings, according to Reuters.
The index has traded between 92.3 and 92.9 over the past week as several Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce its bond purchases by the end of the year.
Elsewhere, the euro was largely unchanged against the greenback at US$1.1816 on Wednesday.
The U.S. dollar slipped slightly to a three-week low of 109.44 yen, holding near the centre of the trading range of the past two months.
More company news
DavidsTea Inc. is keeping the company’s leadership within the family as its co-founder retires from the company’s board of directors and is replaced by his wife, the former CEO of insolvent clothing retailer Le Chateau. The Montreal-based beverage company, which itself completed creditor proceedings, says principal investor Herschel Segal stepped down and was replaced as chairman by Jane Silverstone Segal. Also joining them on the board is their daughter Sarah, who is chief executive.
Teck Resources Ltd, is exploring options for its metallurgical coal business, including a sale or spinoff that could value the unit at as much as $8-billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. The company is working with an adviser as it looks for strategic alternatives for the unit, the report said.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for September.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales for August.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s average home prices for August.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for August.
(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press