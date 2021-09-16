Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were little changed early Thursday ahead of readings on U.S. retail sales and jobless claims with investors looking for direction after the previous session’s gains. Major European markets started higher. TSX futures were firmer as crude prices shook off early losses.
Futures linked to key U.S. indexes were all hovering near break even ahead of the North American open. On Wednesday, all three posted gains, with the S&P 500 managing its best daily showing since late August. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished up 0.68 per cent.
“Due today, the U.S. retail sales data could reveal a 0.8-per-cent monthly decline in August,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said.
“But soft data would hardly dampen the mood, after Tuesday’s inflation eased worries of a too tight Federal Reserve (Fed) stance. On the contrary, there is a greater chance that we see the equity bulls benefit from a rebound following the latest S&P500′s latest dip to the 50-day moving average.”
Investors will also get U.S. jobless claims, which are expected to show a rise in claims for initial state unemployment benefits to 320,000 from 310,000 the week before.
Canadian investors get housing starts figures from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. as well as wholesale trade figures from Statistics Canada.
On the corporate side, The Globe reports that Teck Resources Ltd. has held talks with Lundin Mining Corp. and Glencore PLC as the Vancouver mining company continues to weigh its options for unloading its coal business. Mining industry sources said that Teck chief executive officer Don Lindsay held deal talks with Toronto-based copper miner Lundin and Glencore, the Swiss mining and commodities trading giant, in the past year or so, but discussions with both companies ultimately went nowhere.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.64 per cent in morning trading with most sectors higher. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.54 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.61 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.9 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.62 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng had another losing session, falling 1.46 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices reversed early losses to edge higher, helped by new figures showing a sharp drop in weekly U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$75.21 to US$75.87. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$72.34 to US$72.99. Both benchmarks advanced on Wednesday with Brent hitting its best level since July.
“With WTI now firmly back above US$70 and Brent closing in on its summer highs, we could see some profit-taking soon, although there aren’t yet many signs of this happening,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.
“The momentum indicators at worst are flattening off but we’re now seeing them slow just yet. Perhaps activity in the Gulf will see oil prices hit new summer highs but momentum will be key to the rally being sustained.”
Sentiment got a boost from the latest inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The EIA said U.S. crude stocks fell by 6.4 million barrels last week, more than analysts expected, as offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico worked to recover from the impact of hurricane Ida.
Reuters reports that oil is also finding support from a sharp rise in European power prices, which have surged due to a number of factors including low gas inventories and lower-than-normal gas supply from Russia.
In other commodities, gold prices slid, with a firmer U.S. dollar and U.S bond yields weighing on its appeal.
Spot gold was 0.5 per cent down at US$1,784.35 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures also fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,785.10.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down slightly, but still above 79 US cents, as its U.S. counterpart advanced against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.04 US cents to 79.27 US cents.
Investors will get wholesale trade and housing starts numbers today, but neither is likely to move the loonie significantly.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of currencies, rose 0.2 per cent to 92.626, little changed from Wednesday. Markets are now turning their attention to next week’s Federal Reserve policy decision.
The index managed a two-week high early this week, but then pulled back to a one-week low of 92.887 after a tamer-than-forecast reading on U.S. inflation, according to figures from Reuters.
The U.S. dollar gained 0.1 per cent to 109.28 yen, after sliding to a six-week low of 109.110 in the previous session.
The euro was 0.2-per-cent lower at US$1.1786.
The Australian dollar slid 0.2 per cent to US$0.7315. The New Zealand dollar edged up 0.1 per cent to US$0.7112.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s wholesale trade for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Sept. 11.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for September.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for July.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press