Equities
Wall Street futures were little changed early Friday as key indexes headed to modest weekly gains although traders braced for a volatile session with ‘quadruple witching’ day looming. Major European markets were positive in morning trading. TSX futures were down slightly alongside weaker crude prices.
Futures tied to the three main U.S. indexes were all trading near the flat line in the early premarket period. On Thursday, the Dow and S&P 500 slid 0.18 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq outperformed, gaining 0.13 per cent. All three are positive for the week so far but down for the month. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished off 0.44 per cent.
“What really prevents the correction from happening is the fear of missing out a further rally in equities, the so-called FOMO, and the fact that there is no alternative, the so-called TINA,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said in an early note.
“The high inflationary pressures leave investors with no place to go but the equities. Therefore, the U.S. indices will continue claiming new highs in the coming sessions,” she said.
U.S. markets could see increased volatility during the week’s final session, which marks so-called “quadruple witching” day when four different futures and options contracts expire.
On the corporate side, with the dust settling around Canadian Pacific Railway’s takeover of U.S.-based Kansas City Southern, chief executive Keith Creel told a conference call that KCS’s rail link to Mexico’s port of Lazaro Cardenas is part of a three-coast strategy that includes Vancouver and Saint John. The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports that leaders of both CP and KCS said the deep-water port southwest of Mexico City offers shippers of consumer goods, commodities and automotive products Pacific Ocean access that is free of the congestion that marks most West Coast terminals.
Canadian markets are also now looking ahead to Monday’s federal election with polls suggesting a close race between the Liberals and Conservatives.
“They say that close only counts in horseshoes, but it counts in Canadian elections as well,” CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld said in a recent report.
“When the polls are neck and neck between the two parties that have historically governed the country, it’s not just about how close they are to each other, but what’s happening to the third and fourth ranked parties, in a way that many who aren’t used to the ins and outs of a parliamentary system could easily miss.”
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.58 per cent in morning trading with retail stocks among the winners. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.39 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.5 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was up 0.66 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.58 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.03 per cent but lost nearly 5 per cent on the week as regulatory concerns weighed heavily on tech and casino stocks.
Commodities
Crude prices were weaker but still looked set for weekly gains as the slow production rebound in the Gulf of Mexico following two storms underpinned prices.
The day range on Brent is US$75.14 to US$75.78. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$72 to US$72.72. Brent was on track for a weekly gain of about 3 per cent.
“Sky-high natural gas prices and [a percentage] of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil industry still being offline post-Ida continues to support prices,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“With natural gas prices continuing to rise, substituting oil for power and heating generation will become more appealing and that should continue to support prices, even at these levels,” he said.
Crude prices were tempered by the advance of the U.S. dollar, which managed a three-week high on Friday. A higher greenback makes crude imports more costly for countries using other currencies.
Elsewhere, gold prices rebounded after touching a one-month low during the previous session.
Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,762.55 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to US$1,762.80. Gold is down about 1.6 per cent for the week.
“While support at $1,750 has so far held with some speculative short-covering lifting prices, the bounce looks anemic,” Mr. Halley said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer while its U.S. counterpart held near a three-week high after a stronger-than-forecast retail sales report fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve could move more quickly on tightening monetary policy.
The day range on the loonie is 78.79 US cents to 79.14 US cents.
“Monday’s Federal election has been a key focus in recent weeks, with the principal discussion point being around any change in fiscal tack, from both growth impulse and issuance perspectives,” Elsa Lignos, head of global FX strategy with RBC, said.
“Uncertainty remains on the final result given how tight the polls have been,” she said. “In the event of a very close race, the higher amount of mail-in ballots due to the pandemic may mean that a clear result will not available on election night.”
There were no major Canadian economic release on Friday’s calendar.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index stood at 92.799 down slightly on the session but near Thursday’s three-week high of 92.965.
A surprise rise in U.S. retail sales in August helped ease concerns over the U.S. economic recovery and revived speculation that the Fed begin tapering its bond-buying program sooner than some had expected. The Fed makes its next policy decision next week.
The U.S. dollar rose to 109.84 yen, having gained 0.34 per cent on Thursday to rise off Wednesday’s six-week low of 109.11, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro was in positive territory but at US$1.1783 remained close to a three-week low.
The British pound traded 0.1 per cent higher at US$1.38.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for September.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press