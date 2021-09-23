Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were positive early Thursday in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision, with investors looking to add to the previous session’s gains. Major European markets were also higher. TSX futures gained with crude prices steady.
Dow futures were up by more than 200 points in the early premarket period. S&P and Nasdaq futures were also firmly positive. The Dow closed Wednesday’s session up by more than 300 points while the S&P 500 gained nearly 1 per cent, ending a four-day losing streak. The Nasdaq closed up 1.02 per cent. Despite the rebound, Wall Street’s key indexes were still negative for the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished up 0.78 per cent, marking its biggest gain in two months.
“[Fed chair Jerome] Powell’s press conference came across as much more hawkish as he outlined the beginning of the process of a tapering of asset purchases this year,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“In its statement the Fed stated that ‘if progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted’.”
He said the Fed will now be watching the September U.S. payrolls report, due on Oct.8.
“According to Powell, an even half decent report here could be the final piece of the jigsaw for tapering to start in November, with the potential to be all done by the middle of 2022,” Mr. Hewson said.
“This rather begs the question, why wait until then, if you’re only looking for a semi decent report, unless you are buying time to see how the situation in Washington regarding the debt ceiling plays out, as well as the Evergrande crisis in China.”
Elsewhere, markets continue to monitor the Evergrande situation in China. The company faces US$83.5-million in dollar-bond interest payments due on Thursday on a US$2 billion offshore bond. And more payments are coming due next week, with a US$47.5-million dollar-bond interest payment due. Earlier in the week, Evergrande said it had “resolved” a coupon payment on an onshore bond, calming market concerns after a sharp selloff stemming from the debit situation.
In this country, investors will get retail sales ahead of the start of trading. Statistics Canada has suggested a decline of 1.7 per cent was likely for July, although RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank is looking for a more modest decline of 0.5 per cent.
On the corporate side, BlackBerry Ltd topped Wall Street forecasts for second-quarter revenue as hybrid working trends drove demand for its cybersecurity software products. Revenue was US$175-million for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with US$259-million a year earlier. Analysts on average expected US$163.5-million in revenue, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. U.S.-listed shares jumped more than 9 per cent in premarket trading.
On Wall Street, Nike and Costco both report after the close of trading.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1.04 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.47 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 1.01 per cent and 1.23 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.19 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady, supported by rising demand and a bigger-than forecast decline in weekly U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$75.05 to US$75.71. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$71.92 to US$72.54. Both benchmarks jumped more than 2 per cent during the previous session.
“With Gulf of Mexico production returning slowly, and natural gas prices remaining sky high, the structural outlook for oil remains promising as OPEC+ struggles to meet even its current production quotas,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
Prices were underpinned by the latest figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration which showed that weekly crude inventories fell by 3.5 million barrels, hitting the lowest level since October 2018.
The market also drew support from an easing U.S. dollar, which pulled back somewhat from one-month highs, and improved risk sentiment related to the situation with the potential debt default by China’s Evergrande.
As well, Reuters reports that several OPEC+ countries - including Nigeria, Angola and Kazakhstan - have struggled in recent months to raise output due to years of under-investment or maintenance work delayed by the pandemic.
In other commodities, gold prices fell in the wake of the Fed’s policy announcement.
Spot gold was down about 0.3 per cent at US$1,763.50 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures slipped 0.8 per cent to US$1,764.20.
“Everyone is going to be focused on how persistent these inflation pressures are and whether the Fed needs to be hastier in hiking the Fed funds rate in response... Once we start talking about rate hikes that’s going to be really bad for gold prices,” IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar gained, trading around 79 US cents, on improved risk sentiment in the broader market while its U.S. counterpart slid from one-month highs.
The day range on the loonie is 78.14 US cents to 79.06 US cents.
Canadian investors will get July retail sales figures before the start of trading. Economists are expecting to see a pullback after June’s gain.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was at 93.277, down a quarter percent on the day and having risen as high as 93.526, according to figures from Reuters.
“USD has partially reversed the gains that followed the FOMC announcement as risky assets continue to grind higher from Monday’s low,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
The euro was up at US$1.1716, a month high, while Britain’s pound also rose ahead of a Bank of England meeting.
Economic news
Bank of England monetary policy announcement and minutes.
(830 am ET) Canada retail sales for July.
(830 am ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for previous week.
(945 am ET) U.S. Markit PMIs.
(10 am ET) U.S. leading indicator for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press