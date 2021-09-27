Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were higher early Monday after key indexes finished a volatile week on a positive note. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures advanced as crude prices rose.
In the early premarket period, Dow futures were up by triple digits while S&P and Nasdaq futures traded above break even. All three indexes closed out a choppy week in the black on Friday, with the Dow rising 0.6 per cent to end a three-week losing streak. The S&P/TSX Composite Index saw its third losing week, posting a modest loss in the Friday session.
Markets continue to nervously watch the situation with China’s Evergrande as it grapples with a huge debt load. Shares of the company’s electric car unit fell on Monday after it warned it faced uncertainty without a cash injection and said it wouldn’t proceed with a share issue.
“Most bad news come from China these days,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.
“The Evergrande debt crisis, the Chinese energy crackdown on missed targets and the ban on cryptocurrencies have been shaking the markets, along with the Fed’s more hawkish policy stance last week, and not only on its QE taper front but also regarding the interest rates.”
Meanwhile, market focus shifts to U.S. fiscal policy this week with the House of Representatives due to vote on a US$1-trillion infrastructure bill and a Sept. 30 deadline looming on funding federal agencies. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify before Congress on the response to the pandemic.
In this country, investors get a reading on July GDP on Friday along with an early forecast from Statistics Canada on August growth. In its June report, Statscan offered a surprisingly weak forecast for July, predicting a decline of 0.4 per cent.
Friday’s report markets the last GDP figures before the Bank of Canada’s Oct. 27 policy meeting and monetary policy report.
Daria Parkhomenko, RBC FX strategy associate, says the July report will provide a clearer picture on third-quarter growth for the BoC’s updated projections “with the potential for a delayed final taper step and/or pushed-out forward guidance at the meeting.”
On the corporate side, Canadian investors will get quarterly results from Aurora Cannabis after the close of trading. Last week, Edmonton-based Aurora said it was closing its Aurora Polaris facility, affecting about 8 per cent of its work force.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.32 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.90 per cent after the center-left Social Democrats won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.65 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.29 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.03 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.07 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices rose in early going amid supply concerns in some regions and rising demand.
The day range on Brent is US$77.35 to US$78.65. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$74.16 to US$75.33. Both benchmarks were up more than 1 per cent in the premarket period. Brent crude posted its third week of gains on Friday, while WTI managed its fifth winning week.
“With OPEC+ struggling to meet its present production targets and U.S. shale production returning at a snail’s pace from last year, global energy woes are set to continue as the northern hemisphere winter approaches, leaving the case for higher oil constructive,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
Reuters reports that Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for Brent crude by year’s end to US$90 a barrel, citing a faster recovery in demand from the outbreak of the Delta variant and tighter supply.
“While we have long held a bullish oil view, the current global supply-demand deficit is larger than we expected, with the recovery in global demand from the Delta impact even faster than our above-consensus forecast and with global supply remaining short of our below consensus forecasts,” Goldman said.
In other commodities, gold prices firmed, helped by a subdued U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$1,757.00 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at US$1,758.50.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading around 79 US cents, helped by improved global risk sentiment, while the U.S. dollar held near the midpoint of is weekly range against a group of currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 78.98 US cents to 79.30 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on Monday’s calendar. The week’s key report comes Friday with Statscan’s July GDP figures.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major rivals, traded in the middle of its range of the past week, edging slightly higher at 93.40.
The euro was little changed at US$1.17205 in the wake of the German election results.
The Australian dollar rose 0.37 per cent to US$0.72835, up from US$0.72205 a week ago, its lowest since Aug. 24, according to figures from Reuters.
The Norwegian crown gained about 0.4 per cent and touched 8.5493 per U.S. dollar for the first time since July 6.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable orders and core orders for August.
