Equities
Wall Street futures were down early Friday in the wake of a weak September, which saw the S&P 500 put in its worst performance since the onset of the pandemic, with inflation and rate concerns still weighing. Major European markets started sharply lower. TSX futures also fell with crude prices sliding.
Dow futures were down by more than triple digits in the early premarket period while S&P and Nasdaq futures also traded in the red. On Thursday, the S&P 500 closed out September with is weakest showing since March 2020. The Dow lost more than 4 per cent on the month, while the Nasdaq fell more than 5 per cent.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index posted its third straight day of losses, finishing yesterday’s session at its lowest level in two months. Canada’s main index fell more than 2 per cent in September.
“As we head into the final quarter of 2021 the gains year to date are still pretty decent, which raises the question, how much more is left in the tank, and whether this October will live up to the reputation of Octobers past, and deliver a huge curveball, as well as giving investors an anxiety attack,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“There’s certainly plenty to be concerned about from surging energy prices, supply chain disruptions, and concerns about more persistent inflation.”
Ahead of the start of trading, Wall Street will get a key reading on inflation with the release of the core personal consumption index, a closely watched measure of price pressures by the Federal Reserve. Markets are expecting to see a 3.5-per-cent rise year-over-year and a 0.2 per cent increase for the month.
Canadian investors will get July GDP figures along with an early forecast for August growth. Statscan has already forecast a 0.4-per-cent decline for July, surprising markets which had expected to see steadier growth as the economy reopened.
However, economists are expecting to see a better-than-forecast number for July growth thanks to contributions from the services sector.
“We’re in line with consensus looking for a 0.2-per-cent decline in monthly [July] GDP, two ticks better than Statcan’s flash estimate,” Benjamin Reitzes, director, Canadian rates and macro strategist with Bank of Montreal, said.
“We’ll be watching the estimate for August GDP closely to help fine-tune our call for Q3 GDP. It currently sits at 3.5 per cent with risks skewed to the downside.”
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.93 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.85 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.93 per cent and 0.57 per cent, respectively. New figures released Friday showed euro zone inflation hit its highest level in 13 years last month. Consumer price inflation in the bloc accelerated to 3.4 per cent year-on-year in September from 3 per cent a month earlier, the highest reading since September 2008.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 2.31 per cent. Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed.
Commodities
Crude prices fell on reports that OPEC and its allies are considering further output hikes to offset supply concerns.
The day range on Brent is US$77.55 to US$78.87. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$74.23 to US$75.57. Brent was heading for a weekly decline after three weeks of gains. West Texas Intermediate looked set for its sixth straight weekly rise.
The OPEC+ group is scheduled to meet on Monday. A Reuters report, citing OPEC sources, said the group was weighing adding more crude than planned.
At the moment, OPEC+ is easing production curbs at a rate of 400,000 barrels per day a month.
“Although speculative oil futures markets could see some sharp intraday moves lower, as occurred yesterday on OPEC+ hopes, they are likely to rebound just as quickly, inevitably meeting a wall of buyers on the dips,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said, noting crude markets saw volatile trading overnight.
“The scramble for pre-winter energy supplies from the northern hemisphere heavyweights is not something that can be magically alleviated by physical markets in the short term.”
In other commodities, gold prices eased as the U.S. dollar held near its highest level in a year.
Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,751.95 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to $1,752.60.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker as its U.S. counterpart held near its best levels in year and looked set to record its strongest weekly showing since June.
The day range on the loonie is 78.50 US cents to 78.89 US cents.
Canadian investors will get July GDP figures ahead of the market open.
On world markets, U.S. dollar index stood at 94.313, having gained 1.1 per cent so far this week, the largest weekly rise since late June, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro was steady on Friday at US$1.1582, but has fallen about 1.3 per cent during the week.
The yen bounced from a 19-month low overnight but has lost 0.6 per cent for the week.
Britain’s pound slid 0.2 per cent to trade just above a 9-month low at US$1.3452.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year now was lower at 1.489 per cent in the predawn period.
Economic news
8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for August.
(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Markit manufacturing PMI for September.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI for September.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for August.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for September.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press