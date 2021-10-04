Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were down early Monday as global economic concerns continue to weigh on world markets. Major European indexes opened lower. TSX futures were down with crude prices sliding ahead of the latest OPEC+ meeting.
Dow futures were off by more than 100 points in the early premarket period while S&P and Nasdaq futures also faltered. All three indexes closed out Friday’s session on a positive note after a volatile September, but were down for the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended Friday up 0.4 per cent.
“The worries of supply chain continue giving cold chills,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said.
“The worsening global supply chain disruption, combined with rising inflation - which looks much less transitory than what the policymakers first thought, and which results in a narrowing capacity to respond to a slowing economic growth - could continue weighing on investor sentiment this week.”
Markets were also keeping an eye on the evolving situation with China’s Evergrande. Evergrande shares were suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Monday amid reports that another developer, Hopson Development Holdings, was planning to acquire a majority share in Evergrande Property Services Group.
Markets will also be awaiting the release late in the week of the latest U.S. employment figures. Economists are expecting the U.S. economy to have added 475,000 new positions in September, up from 235,000 in August. The numbers are due at the end of the week.
Canadian jobs numbers will also be released on Friday. Economists are expecting to see the addition of about 60,000 new positions in this country for the month with the jobless rate seen sliding to 6.9 per cent from 7.1 per cent.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.63 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.24 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.65 per cent and 0.53 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.13 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.19 per cent. Markets in China are closed for most of the week.
Commodities
Crude prices were weaker in early going as traders await the outcome of the latest OPEC+ policy meeting.
The day range on Brent is US$78.75 to US$79.50. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$75.32 to US$76.20.
OPEC members and their allies were meeting Monday to determine whether to raise output. The group agreed in July to boost production by 400,000 barrels a day every month until at least next spring. OPEC+ has faces some pressure to increase output in response to rising prices and increased global demand.
Reuters, citing three OPEC sources, reported that the group is likely to stick to its 400,000 barrel a day target in November.
“The most reasonable is to add 400,000 bpd, no more,” one of the sources told Reuters when asked about what ministers were expected to decide. Another also said this was the most likely outcome, but left room for a possible increase, according to the news agency.
In other commodities, gold prices were holding below a one-week high.
Spot gold was little changed at US$1,759.11 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Sept. 23 at US$1,765.54 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,760.20.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer, trading above 79 US cents in early going, while its U.S. counterpart edged up against a basket of currencies after two sessions of declines.
The day range on the loonie is 79.02 US cents to 79.30 US cents.
Canadian investors will get August building permit figures before the start of trading, although the report is unlikely to have a big impact on the loonie.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index edged 0.1 per cent higher at 94.04, breaking a two-day losing streak.
In early London trading on Monday, the euro dipped back below US$1.16 and at US$1.1598 is not far from last week’s trough at US$1.1563, according to figures from Reuters.
The offshore yuan weakened about 0.3 per cent.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for August.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press