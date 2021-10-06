 Skip to main content
Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures fell early Wednesday as bond yields jumped and spiking crude prices renewed inflation concerns. Major European markets were down sharply in morning trading. TSX futures were also weaker.

Dow futures were down by more than 300 points in the early premarket period while S&P and Nasdaq futures were off by roughly 1 per cent. On Tuesday, key indexes saw a continuation of recent volatile trading patterns, with both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finishing up more than 1 per cent. The Dow closed up 0.92 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 0.65 per cent on the back of gains in the energy sector.

“The choppy week continues as markets continue to chase their tails in a light data week ahead of Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls main event,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note. “[On Tuesday], firmer services PMI data across Europe and from the U.S. was enough to flush out the buy-the-dippers in equity markets, which ignored a torrid Asian session and posted strong gains.”

Sentiment took a hit early Wednesday as bond yields shift back toward highs seen last week. In the predawn period, the yield on the 10-year note was higher at 1.555 per cent. As well, a recent jump in crude prices to multiyear highs has again raised concerns that higher inflation could force central banks to move faster than expected on tightening monetary policy.

On Wall Street, investors will be watching September private hiring figures from payroll processor ADP before the start of trading for a clue as to how Friday’s payroll report is likely to shape up.

“Any weakness in the jobs figure could dampen the market mood again, as soft economic data could no longer revive the central bank doves, as the spike in energy prices continue fueling expectations of higher inflation for longer,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said.

On the corporate side, earnings are due from Constellation Brands and Levi Strauss.

In this country, The Globe’s Niall McGee reports that the world’s biggest mining companies, including Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp. and Teck Resources Ltd., are collectively committing to cut their emissions to net zero by 2050, as they face increasing pressure from investors and environmentalists to mine metals responsibly. Net zero means companies either emit no greenhouse gases, or offset their emissions by removing a corresponding amount of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 sank 1.6 per cent in morning trading with all sectors in the red. Britain’s FTSE 100 dropped 1.33 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were both off 2 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.05 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.57 per cent.’

Commodities

Crude prices pulled back in early going after new U.S. figures showed a rise in inventories but still traded near multiyear highs.

The day range on Brent is US$82.17 to US$83.47. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$78.46 to US$79.78. Early in the session, Brent touched its highest level since 2018 while WTI managed its best since 2018 before declining somewhat as the session progressed.

Prices, which have been supported through the week by a decision by OPEC+ to maintain its current production plan, came under some pressure after the American Petroleum Institute reported a 951,000 decline in weekly crude stocks. Gasoline and distillate inventories were also up for the week.

More official figures are due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In other commodities, gold prices extended losses, hit by a jump in the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields

Spot gold fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,750.51 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were 0.7 per cent lower at US$1,749.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker, pulling back from its best level in a month, as its U.S. counterpart edged up against global rivals on rising inflation concerns.

The day range on the loonie is 79.07 US cents to 79.53 US cents.

There were no major Canadian releases on Wednesday’s calendar.

On global markets, the euro traded below US$1.16 and last bought US$1.1567, slightly higher than the 14-month low of US$1.1563 seen last week, according to figures from Reuters.

The yen fell to a one-week low of 111.79 per dollar alongside a rise in Treasury yields. It was within range of the 18-month trough of 112.08 that it visited last Thursday.

Britain’s pound recouped some of last week’s losses against the U.S. dollar, but lost momentum through the Asian session and it fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3570 and held just below Tuesday’s three-week peak on the euro.

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for September.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

