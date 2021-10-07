Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were higher early Thursday as investors welcomed signs of progress in a deal to resolve a impasse over the U.S. debt ceiling. Major European markets were positive in morning trading. TSX futures were up even as crude prices pulled back further from recent highs.
In the early premarket period, Dow futures were up by triple digits while Nasdaq futures advanced by nearly 1 per cent. On Wednesday, a choppy session saw U.S. indexes recoup early losses to finish higher with the Dow finishing up 0.3 per cent after being down more than 400 points at one point. The Nasdaq gained 0.47 per cent and the S&P 500 advanced 0.41 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index managed to end up 0.04 per cent despite weakness in the energy sector.
“It is too early to say that the run lower is at an end, and with non-farm payrolls tomorrow and earnings season next week there is still plenty of scope for volatility, but the key worry [over the U.S. debt ceiling] for investors appears to have been dealt with for the time being,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel offered a temporary extension to the federal U.S. debt ceiling into December, averting a default and resulting economic fallout.
On Thursday, markets will get the weekly reading on U.S. jobless claims ahead of Friday’s closely watched nonfarm payrolls report for September. Economists are expecting the number of initial claims for unemployment benefits to decline to 349,000 from the previous week’s 362,000. A day earlier, payroll processor ADP said private hiring in September rose by 568,000 in the United States, better than economists had been forecasting.
In this country, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is due to speak at midday via videoconference to the Council on Foreign Relations. The topic for the speech is ‘global financial architecture.’
On the corporate side, Canadian cannabis company Tilray is set to report results ahead of the start of trading. Earlier this year, Tilray, as part cost cutting since its merger this spring with Aphria Inc., announced it will shut down an indoor growing facility in Nanaimo, B.C., a 60,000square-foot space that was designed to produce pot primarily for the medical market.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.94 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.78 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 1.09 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.17 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.54 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 3.07 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices extended their retreat from recent multiyear highs after new figures showed a surprise build in weekly U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$79.08 to US$81.14. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$74.96 to US$77.23.
Brent was down more than 1 per cent in the premarket period while WTI fell about 2 per cent. Thursday’s declines marked the second straight sessions of losses after a recent runup in prices, although both remain higher on the week so far.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels last week. Markets had been expecting a decline of more than 400,000 barrels. Gasoline inventories also rose, while distillate inventories were down modestly.
OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said the latest report suggests that U.S. production is now back on track after Hurricane Ida.
“That was enough to spark a sell-off by oil which was already heavily long,” he said.
In other commodities, gold prices slid and traded in a tight range.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,759.31 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were little changed at US$1,761.20.
“Despite gold seemingly slipping off the radar, its refusal to retreat in the face of firm U.S. yields, a continuing rally by the U.S. dollar and short-term exuberance in the equity market, is telling,” Mr. Halley said.
“Gold’s refusal to roll over in the face of usually bearish headwinds suggests that nervous investors are continuing to quietly hedge risks via long gold positions.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was steady while its U.S. counterpart was little changed against a basket of currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.36 US cents to 79.61 US cents.
Investors will get remarks from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, although the topic of the speech isn’t seen as market moving.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies, was little changed at 94.153 following a nearly 0.5-per-cent rise over the past two sessions, according to figures from Reuters.
The U.S. dollar was near a 14-month high against the euro. The greenback was slightly lower at US$1.1563 per euro after strengthening to US$1.1529 on Wednesday for the first time since July 2020.
The Japanese yen edged higher at 111.29 per U.S. dollar, near the middle of its range of the past week and a half.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 1.529 per cent in the predawn period.
More company news
Levi Strauss & Co beat quarterly revenue estimates, boosted by an uptick in demand for jeans as people resuming their social life spent on a wardrobe refresh. Net revenue rose to $1.50-billion in the third quarter from $1.06-billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.48-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 2.
(10 a.m. ET) Canada’s Ivey PMI for September.
(12 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks on global financial architecture to the Council on Foreign Relations (videoconference)
(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press