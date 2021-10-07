 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were higher early Thursday as investors welcomed signs of progress in a deal to resolve a impasse over the U.S. debt ceiling. Major European markets were positive in morning trading. TSX futures were up even as crude prices pulled back further from recent highs.

Story continues below advertisement

In the early premarket period, Dow futures were up by triple digits while Nasdaq futures advanced by nearly 1 per cent. On Wednesday, a choppy session saw U.S. indexes recoup early losses to finish higher with the Dow finishing up 0.3 per cent after being down more than 400 points at one point. The Nasdaq gained 0.47 per cent and the S&P 500 advanced 0.41 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index managed to end up 0.04 per cent despite weakness in the energy sector.

“It is too early to say that the run lower is at an end, and with non-farm payrolls tomorrow and earnings season next week there is still plenty of scope for volatility, but the key worry [over the U.S. debt ceiling] for investors appears to have been dealt with for the time being,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel offered a temporary extension to the federal U.S. debt ceiling into December, averting a default and resulting economic fallout.

On Thursday, markets will get the weekly reading on U.S. jobless claims ahead of Friday’s closely watched nonfarm payrolls report for September. Economists are expecting the number of initial claims for unemployment benefits to decline to 349,000 from the previous week’s 362,000. A day earlier, payroll processor ADP said private hiring in September rose by 568,000 in the United States, better than economists had been forecasting.

In this country, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is due to speak at midday via videoconference to the Council on Foreign Relations. The topic for the speech is ‘global financial architecture.’

On the corporate side, Canadian cannabis company Tilray is set to report results ahead of the start of trading. Earlier this year, Tilray, as part cost cutting since its merger this spring with Aphria Inc., announced it will shut down an indoor growing facility in Nanaimo, B.C., a 60,000square-foot space that was designed to produce pot primarily for the medical market.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.94 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.78 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 1.09 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.17 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.54 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 3.07 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices extended their retreat from recent multiyear highs after new figures showed a surprise build in weekly U.S. inventories.

The day range on Brent is US$79.08 to US$81.14. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$74.96 to US$77.23.

Brent was down more than 1 per cent in the premarket period while WTI fell about 2 per cent. Thursday’s declines marked the second straight sessions of losses after a recent runup in prices, although both remain higher on the week so far.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels last week. Markets had been expecting a decline of more than 400,000 barrels. Gasoline inventories also rose, while distillate inventories were down modestly.

Story continues below advertisement

OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said the latest report suggests that U.S. production is now back on track after Hurricane Ida.

“That was enough to spark a sell-off by oil which was already heavily long,” he said.

In other commodities, gold prices slid and traded in a tight range.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,759.31 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were little changed at US$1,761.20.

“Despite gold seemingly slipping off the radar, its refusal to retreat in the face of firm U.S. yields, a continuing rally by the U.S. dollar and short-term exuberance in the equity market, is telling,” Mr. Halley said.

“Gold’s refusal to roll over in the face of usually bearish headwinds suggests that nervous investors are continuing to quietly hedge risks via long gold positions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady while its U.S. counterpart was little changed against a basket of currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.36 US cents to 79.61 US cents.

Investors will get remarks from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, although the topic of the speech isn’t seen as market moving.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies, was little changed at 94.153 following a nearly 0.5-per-cent rise over the past two sessions, according to figures from Reuters.

The U.S. dollar was near a 14-month high against the euro. The greenback was slightly lower at US$1.1563 per euro after strengthening to US$1.1529 on Wednesday for the first time since July 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The Japanese yen edged higher at 111.29 per U.S. dollar, near the middle of its range of the past week and a half.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 1.529 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Levi Strauss & Co beat quarterly revenue estimates, boosted by an uptick in demand for jeans as people resuming their social life spent on a wardrobe refresh. Net revenue rose to $1.50-billion in the third quarter from $1.06-billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.48-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

(10 a.m. ET) Canada’s Ivey PMI for September.

(12 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks on global financial architecture to the Council on Foreign Relations (videoconference)

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for August.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies