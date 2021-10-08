 Skip to main content
Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were treading water early Friday ahead of the latest reading on hiring in the U.S. economy. Major European markets were mixed in morning trading. TSX futures futures were also little changed with employment figures also due on this side of the border.

Futures tied to key U.S. indexes were all trading around break even in the early premarket period. On Thursday, the Dow advanced more than 300 points to mark a third consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 added 0.83 per cent while the Nasdaq advanced 1.05 per cent. All three are in positive territory heading into the final session of the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Thursday up 1.11 per cent.

Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said all eyes will be on the U.S. hiring numbers Friday with forecasts calling for a gain of about 500,000 new positions in September.

“The data is important, because it will help shaping expectations on what the Federal Reserve (Fed) could do next,” she said.

“We all know that the Fed is about to announce a start date for tapering its bond purchases, and a reasonably soft data won’t get the Fed to change its mind. Only a shockingly low figure could do that – a figure below 100,000 for example, which would warn of an alarming slowdown in U.S. labour market recovery.”

Investors in this country also get September employment figures before trading begins.

RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank’s economists are looking for an increase of about 50,000 new jobs compared with the broader consensus of a gain of 60,000 positions for the month. In the three preceding months, gains have cumulatively totaled about 415,000 jobs.

“The labour market has performed well in the summer reopening, while GDP is tracking below the BoC’s latest projection of 7.3 per cent in Q3,” he said.

“We think gains will continue in the hardest-hit industries, notably food/accommodation where the deficit to Feb-2020 is still about 150,000 despite rising 210,000 in the last three months,” Mr. Cole said.

On Thursday, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said high inflation could be “a little more persistent” than the central bank previously thought, while the economic recovery could take longer than expected.

The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports that Mr. Macklem, speaking at his first news conference since the summer, said the current spike in inflation is largely the result of temporary factors, such as supply chain disruptions and year-over-year price comparisons. But he acknowledged that these factors are proving to be more complicated and longer-lasting than forecast.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.29 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.03 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 0.22 per cent and 0.40 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.34 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.55 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher and on track for solid weekly gains after touching multiyear highs earlier in the week.

The day range on Brent is US$82.20 the range on West Texas Intermediate is US$83.34. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$78.63 to US$79.66.

“As expected, oil’s sell-off proved very temporary and oil prices rebounded sharply overnight,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffery Halley.

Crude’s rally this week paused briefly on reports that the U.S. Department of Energy is weighing tapping into emergency reserves. However, prices firmed after a Bloomberg reporter tweeted that the U.S. government department isn’t considering such a move “at this time”.

Still, Reuters, citing Department of Energy sources, reported that all “tools are always on the table” to address tight energy supplies.

“I continue to expect any oil price sell-off to be short-lived given the physical demand out there on spot markets for energy,” Mr. Halley said.

“Likewise, I expect the U.S. Non-Farm Payroll data to only have a short-term impact on prices, not a structural one.”

In other commodities, gold was little changed.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,757.10 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,756.00.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slight firmer and moving in a narrow range while its U.S. counterpart edged up against a basket of currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.60 US cents to 79.80 US cents.

Canadian investors will get September jobs numbers before the start of trading, with consensus forecasts calling for a gain of 60,000 positions.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, rose 0.1 per cent to 94.294, not far from last week’s one-year high of 94.504, according to figures from Reuters.

The U.S. dollar gained 0.3 per cent to 111.96 yen, and touched 111.975, the highest level this month, helped by higher Treasury yields, with the benchmark U.S. 10-year note hitting 1.6010 per cent for the first time since June 4.

The euro traded around US$1.1550, after weakening on Wednesday to a 14-month low of US$1.1529.

More company news

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas. Musk spoke at Tesla’s annual shareholders’ meeting at its car and battery factory complex in Austin, which is under construction.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale trade for August.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

