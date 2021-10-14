Canadian and U.S. stock index futures are higher this morning as surging oil prices lift energy shares, while investors take in earnings updates from big U.S. banks and a fresh reading on inflation data.
After a strong quarterly performance from JPMorgan Chase & Co was reported on Wednesday, peers Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley are publishing their results before the opening bell. Citigroup and Morgan Stanley both beat Street expectations.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended higher on Wednesday, led by mega-cap tech names after the Federal Reserve signaled it could start reducing its crisis-era support by mid-November, with several policymakers worried that high inflation could persist longer than previously thought. The TSX also gained.
The case for a Fed interest-rate hike was further strengthened on Wednesday as consumer prices rose solidly in September. All eyes are on producer prices data and initial jobless claims, due at 08:30 a.m. ET.
Futures for the major North American indexes are up between 0.5% to 0.8%.
Rising oil prices coupled with supply chain disruptions have rattled investors, with investors focusing on how companies are going to mitigate rising costs as earnings get under way.
Commodities
Oil prices are up about 1% so far today after the International Energy Agency said that record natural gas prices will boost demand for oil and top oil producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ supplies.
Brent crude futures gained 87 cents, or 1.1%, to $84.05 a barrel by 1010 GMT after falling 0.3% on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 77 cents, or 1%, to $81.21, more than recouping the previous day’s 0.3% decline.
Oil demand is set to jump by half a million barrels per day (bpd) as the power sector and heavy industries switch from other more expensive sources of energy, the IEA said, warning that the energy crunch could stoke inflation and slow the world’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its monthly report, the IEA increased its global oil demand growth forecast by 170,000 bpd to 5.5 million bpd for 2021 and by 210,000 bpd to 3.3 million bpd for 2022. The agency now expects total oil demand in 2022 to reach 99.6 million bpd, slightly above pre-pandemic levels.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ production increases, saying its efforts with allies are sufficient and serving to protect the oil market from the wild price swings seen in natural gas and coal markets.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, have done a “remarkable” job acting as so-called regulator of the oil market, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a forum in Moscow on Thursday.
At its meeting earlier this month, OPEC+ stuck to its previous agreement to increase output by 400,000 bpd a month as it unwinds production cuts.
Currencies and bonds
The U.S. dollar is continuing to lose ground against its major currency peers today, although the Japanese yen saw losses for the day. That weakness in the greenback is translating into strength for the Canadian dollar, which also has the tailwinds of higher crude oil prices at its back.
Bond yields this morning continue to retreat, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 1.52%, comfortably below recent highs.
“Long-term yields may be dragging on the USD but short-term rates are firming and provide further justification for bullishness on the USD,” Scotiabank forex strategists said in a note this morning. “Rate sentiment has swung fairly rapidly in favour of rates rising shortly after the middle of next year by which time, according to yesterday’s FOMC minutes, policy makers expect to have wrapped up asset purchases fully. That rather suggests a fairly sharp reduction in broader USD liquidity overhang in the coming year which will be broadly supportive for the USD—as was the case when the Fed backed out of its previous QE measures. Building USD-bullish sentiment is evident—via last week’s CFTC data release and the steady bid for USD risk reversals— but this still all feels quite new; many active accounts remain short or near neutral on the USD, some banks’ data points suggest. This means the USD rally has potentially some ways to go—particularly against those currencies whose central banks will be much slower off the policy adjustment mark.”
Other corporate news
Barrick Gold Corp said it is set to achieve its 2021 production targets.
Citigroup Inc beat market estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, as the bank released loan loss reserves and reaped a windfall of fees from equity underwriting and investment banking advice. For the three months ended Sept. 30, net income jumped 48% to $4.6 billion, or $2.15 per share, from $3.1 billion, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.65 per share, accord ing to Refinitiv IBES data.
Morgan Stanley on Thursday reported a bigger third-quarter profit than expected, as it closed more deals and generated a record $1.27 billion from advisory business during the three months. Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $3.58 billion, or $1.98 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $2.6 billion, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.68 per share, according to Refinitiv data. Net revenue rose to $14.75 billion in the third quarter, compared with $11.72 billion a year earlier. Shares of Morgan Stanley were up 1.7% in premarket trading.
UnitedHealth Group Inc rose 2.1% after the health insurer beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit, helped by a jump in revenue from its Optum unit that manages drug benefits.
U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd added 3.4% after the chipmaker posted a 13.8% jump in quarterly profit and lifted its revenue growth forecast for 2021, citing an “industry megatrend” of strong chip demand.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s fourth-quarter results beat estimates on higher U.S. and UK pharmacy store sales due to the easing of pandemic-related restrictions and people getting COVID-19 vaccines at its stores. Shares in the Deerfield, Illinois-based company, one of the largest U.S. pharmacies, rose 1.6% to $48 premarket.
Domino’s Pizza Inc reported a surprise drop in U.S. same-store sales on Thursday, signaling a bigger-than-expected slowdown in demand for deliveries as consumers moved away from their pandemic food-ordering habits. Shares of the Michigan-based company were down 6% premarket after it posted a 1.9% drop in same-store sales at its U.S. restaurants during the reported quarter, compared with estimates of a 1.89% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Its U.S. same-store sales had jumped 17.5% a year earlier.
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has signed a deal to secure the right to buy U.S. cannabis edibles company Wana Brands if the United States moves to allow THC federally. Under the agreement, the Smith Falls, Ont., cannabis company will make an upfront cash payment of US$297.5 million and acquire three call option agreements to acquire Wana entities Mountain High Products LLC, Wana Wellness LLC and the Cima Group LLC.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for August. The consensus projection is a rise of 0.3 per cent from July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 9. Estimate is 328,000, up 2,000 from the previous week.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for September. The consensus estimate is a rise of 0.6 per cent from August and up 8.6 per cent year-over-year.
With files from Reuters