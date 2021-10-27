Futures for Canada’s main stock index were lower ahead of the opening bell, weighed down by a more than 1% slide in crude prices, while investors await the Bank of Canada policy announcement due later in the day. December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The setup to trading on Wall Street today has a similarly cautious tone, with futures down slightly. Global equity markets weakened as a flare up in U.S.-China tensions, signs of further regulatory crackdown from Beijing and a rise in short-dated U.S. Treasury yields dented sentiment. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to revoke the authorization for China Telecom’s U.S. subsidiary to operate in the United States after nearly two decades, citing national security.

Oil prices fell after industry data showed crude stockpile rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index .ended down 0.5% at 21,173.45 on Tuesday, its first lower close since Oct. 4.

Tech heavyweights Alphabet, Twitter and Microsoft reported earnings that were generally better than analysts’ expected after the closing bell on Tuesday. But their shares have found little lift after the results, suggesting to some that the recent stock market rally is getting tired, with a lot of earnings optimism already baked into prices.

Stronger-than-expected earnings reports have helped drive the S&P 500 and Dow back to all-time highs this week, while bringing the tech-heavy Nasdaq just below 1% from its record peak.

Profit for S&P 500 companies is expected to grow 35.6% year-on-year in the third quarter, with market participants gauging how companies are navigating supply-chain bottlenecks, labour shortages and inflationary pressures induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestically investors are focused on the Bank of Canada’s meeting at 10:00 a.m. ET. The central bank could raise rates as early as the third quarter of next year, according to economists polled by Reuters, which is at least three months earlier than previously forecast.

MSCI’s global equity benchmark is hovering close to Monday’s seven-week high and is on track for the best month in almost a year.

However, European stocks softened, led by a 1.6% drop in mining and resource firms. Bank shares also slipped, with Deutsche Bank down more than 5% despite forecast-beating earnings .

The losses started earlier in Asia, where tech stocks suffered hefty falls after China’s internet watchdog said it planned stricter registration rules for younger net users.

Commodities

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories increased unexpectedly last week in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer.

Brent oil futures fell $1.01 cents, or 1.2%, to $85.39 a barrel in early morning trade after closing at the highest level in seven years on Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down $1.19, or 1.4%, at $83.46 after gaining 1.1% in the previous session.

Both benchmarks remain near multi-year highs and closed on Friday with a seventh straight weekly gain as major producers hold back supply and demand rebounds after the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Crude oil inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 22, market sources said late on Tuesday, citing American Petroleum Institute figures. That was more than the expected 1.9 million barrel gain.

Gasoline inventories rose by 500,000 barrels and distillate stocks increased by 1 million barrels, compared with a forecast for both to drop.

With Brent rising for the past eight weeks and WTI climbing for the past 10 weeks, prices are starting to look overbought, analysts said.

“Barring more bullish headlines, which is possible considering what we saw yesterday, we could see some profit-taking in Brent and WTI, which would be healthy for the market,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Storage tanks at the WTI oil delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, are more depleted than they have been in the past three years, with prices for longer-dated futures contracts pointing to supplies staying at those levels for months.

However, a patchy recovery around the world from the worst health crisis in 100 years, has often led to doubts over the sustainability of oil prices.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar is slightly weaker against the greenback this morning amid the soft tone in equity markets as traders await the Bank of Canada monetary policy report and decision on interest rates at 10 am. A press conference by Governor Tim Macklem will follow at 11 am ET.

“We expect the policy statement to confirm expectations that the bank’s asset purchases plan is moving to the reinvestment phase (maintaining the level of stimulus currently in place but not adding to it) but we are very dubious on whether it will make any concession to the output gap closing earlier than the middle of next year—which would be shorthand for earlier interest rate hikes,” Scotiabank forex strategists said in a note this morning.

“In other words, we expect the statement to push back against market pricing for an earlier (April) start to the rate tightening cycle. Note OIS [overnight index swaps] contracts have continued to price in more aggressive rate hikes into today’s decision. The CAD is liable to soften towards 1.25 and might extend towards 1.26 if the Bank sticks with the view that the output gap will not close until later in 2022. Governor Macklem may try to finesse that point a little in the press conference but will not want to get too tied down on the precise timing of rate hikes. In the unlikely event of the bank sounding more hawkish and effectively endorsing current market pricing for rates, the CAD will rally towards the low 1.23s at least,” Scotiabank said.

Other corporate news

Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported an eight-fold jump in third-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, driven by higher prices for steelmaking coal on the back of surging demand from China.

Microsoft Corp rose 2.1% in premarket trading after it forecast a strong end to the calendar year, thanks to its booming cloud business.

Twitter Inc gained 1.4% after the social networking site’s quarterly revenue grew 37% and avoided the brunt of Apple Inc’s privacy changes on advertising that hobbled its rivals.

Google owner Alphabet Inc reported record quarterly profit for the third straight quarter on a surge in ad sales. However, its shares were down 0.6% after rising nearly 59% so far this year.

Robinhood Markets Inc slipped 8.4% after the retail broker reported downbeat third-quarter revenue as trading levels declined for cryptocurrencies including dogecoin.

Boeing Co eked out a small adjusted profit in the third quarter, helped by a ramp-up in deliveries of its once best-selling 737 MAX jets amid a rebound in global air travel, but the company booked charges on its problem-plagued 787 and Starliner spacecraft programs. Shares of Boeing are up 0.6% in premarket trading.

General Motors Co. reported stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter, despite a drop in revenue and profit, and said full-year earnings would be at the high end of its previous forecast. GM said adjusted earnings per share in the quarter dropped to $1.52, from $2.83 a year earlier, citing the global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had expected 96 cents a share. GM shares were down 1.4% in premarket trade.

U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday, compared with a year-ago loss, as easing pandemic-led restrictions drove a recovery in leisure travel.

Other earnings today include: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.; Alamos Gold Inc.; Automatic Data Processing Inc.; Boeing Co.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.; Capital Power Corp.; Champion Iron Ltd.; Coca-Cola Co.; EBay Inc.; Ford Motor Co.; Kraft Heinz Co.; Lundin Mining Corp.; McDonald’s Corp.; Methanex Corp.; Mullen Group Ltd.; Southern Copper Co.; Suncor Energy Inc.; Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Waste Connections Inc.; West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for September. Consensus is a decline of 1.0 per cent from August.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement and monetary policy report with press conference to follow at 11 a.m.

With files from Reuters