Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Thursday, aided by gains in energy shares, although a slew of mixed corporate earnings limited further gains.

At 9:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.33 points, or 0.25%, at 21,007.32.

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher as well, led by gains in Caterpillar, Merck and Ford after upbeat quarterly earnings, shrugging off data that showed U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.72 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 35,545.41. The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.16 points, or 0.25%, at 4,562.84, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 68.90 points, or 0.45%, to 15,304.74 at the opening bell.

Investors in Canada are focused on corporate earnings as companies including major tech, miners and energy producers report results.

This morning, Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc posted a smaller second-quarter loss, as demand for private jets from corporations and wealthy buyers returned after the pandemic crimped sales last year. Shares opened up about 1%.

Late Wednesday, oil producer Suncor Energy Inc. doubled its dividend as a rebound in crude prices from pandemic-driven lows helped it post a third-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss. Suncor shares in Toronto opened up 9%.

Shopify this morning, however, is under pressure, trading down about 1%. The Canadian tech company’s third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates, hurt by stiff competition as rivals invest more money to develop their e-commerce platforms.

Although demand for Shopify’s software and services remain strong, Adobe Inc and Amazon.com Inc are also working on product developments on their e-commerce platforms to help retailers create and better manage their online stores.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 1% lower at 20,954.99 on Wednesday, its biggest decline since Sept. 28 after the Bank of Canada signaled it could raise interest rates sooner than previously thought. .

In the U.S., new data showed the economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter as COVID-19 infections flared up, further straining global supply chains and causing shortages of goods like automobiles that almost stifled consumer spending.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.0% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance GDP estimate. That was slowest since the second quarter of 2020, when the economy suffered a historic contraction in the wake of stringent mandatory measures to contain the first wave of coronavirus cases.

The economy grew at a 6.7% rate in the second quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rising at a 2.7% rate last quarter.

Market participants have been closely watching outlook from corporate America for clues on how companies are mitigating these challenges as they report their quarterly results.

Ford Motor Co jumped 12% at the open after the carmaker reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast as strong demand for its trucks helped offset the hit from a global semiconductor shortage.

Caterpillar Inc added 3% after posting a rise in third-quarter adjusted profit, while a 55% rise in quarterly profit reported by drugmaker Merck & Co Inc helped its shares gain 4%.

Stellar earnings report have driven the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to record highs this week, while bringing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to just 1.1% below its all-time peak hit on Sept 7.

Profits for S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 37.6% year-on-year in the third quarter, up from an expected 29.4% rise at the start of earnings season, according to data from Refinitiv.

Focus will also be on earnings reports from iPhone maker Apple Inc and ecommerce giant Amazon.com after market close on Thursday, wrapping up a largely upbeat reporting season for mega-cap technology stocks.

In the run-up to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week, market focus has also moved beyond pricing the likely taper of asset purchases this year and onto the timing of an interest rate hike next year.

The central bank’s policy hinges on inflation expectations and a labor market recovery, with readings on weekly jobless claims and the Fed’s favored inflation gauge, the core PCE price index, also on the radar.

Separately, The Washington Post reported U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that Democrats have agreed on a revised framework for his social spending plan that he expects will gain the support of all Democrats.

European markets are mixed this morning, with the STOXX600 index nearly unchanged.

The European Central Bank kept policy unchanged on Thursday as widely expected, holding fire before a crucial December decision on whether to end emergency stimulus and return policy to a more normal setting.

The bank reaffirmed its plan to keep buying bonds to pin borrowing costs near record lows and also promised to hold down interest rates for years to come - a pledge increasingly challenged by financial investors who doubt the ECB’s narrative that high inflation is temporary.

Asian markets were weaker overnight, with the Nikkei down nearly 1%.

Equities

Commodities

Oil prices slumped to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after Iran said talks with world powers on its nuclear program would resume by the end of November and U.S. crude inventories rose by much more than expected.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.20, or 1.5%, at $81.46 having earlier touched a two-week low of $80.58 and dropped 2.4% on Wednesday.

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani on Wednesday said the country’s talks with six world powers to try to revive a 2015 nuclear deal will resume by the end of November.

A deal could pave the way to lifting harsh sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump on Iran’s oil exports in late 2018.

“Even if the talks resume and turn out to be successful, it is still likely to be quite some time before any agreement is reached and Iranian oil exports return to the market,” Commerzbank said.

Crude stocks rose by 4.3 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Department said, more than double the 1.9 million barrel gain forecast by analysts.

The hefty stocks build was because of a large jump in net imports of crude oil while refinery processing remained sluggish, Citi Research analysts said in a note.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar is nearly unchanged this morning, one day after it rose nearly half a cent on the Bank of Canada moving up its timeline for potential interest rate hikes.

“More concern about inflation and strong hints that interest rate increases may be coming sooner than generally expected was the rather surprising outcome from the Bank of Canada policy decision yesterday,” Scotiabank forex strategists commented this morning. “It seemed an almost impossible task to out-hawk already elevated market expectations for the Bank’s expected tightening path but they managed it.”

“Markets added around 40 basis points of additional tightening into the curve for the year ahead in response to the policy announcement yesterday but the CAD could not make much headway, despite the surprising outcome. Markets perhaps pondered whether the FOMC might mimic the Bank’s elevated concern about inflation next week—but there was little sign of investors repricing Fed expectations aggressively. The USD may be able to steady in the short run but very CAD-supportive spreads are likely to remain intact for some time to come, keeping the CAD underpinned,” Scotiabank said.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond this morning is up slightly to 1.541%, staying well below recent highs.

Other corporate news

EBay Inc slipped 5.6% after the e-commerce firm projected downbeat holiday-quarter revenue.

Merck & Co Inc raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Thursday, after strong demand for blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and recovery in sales of its non-COVID-19 vaccines helped it beat quarterly estimates. Merck’s shares rose 2.3% to $83.4 before the opening bell, after the company posted a 55% rise in net income to $4.57 billion in the third quarter. Excluding one-time items, Merck earned $1.75 per share, beating estimates of $1.55, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Newmont Corp reported a 28% fall in third-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday compared with the previous quarter, when higher bullion prices helped boost earnings for the top gold producer. Adjusted profit fell to $483 million, or 60 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $670 million, or 83 cents per share, in the previous quarter.

Comcast Corp’s third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street expectations on Thursday, despite a slowdown in cable subscriber growth after a spike in demand earlier in the pandemic. Total revenue rose 18.7% to $30.3 billion in the quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of $29.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Other earnings today include: AltaGas Ltd.; Amazon.com Inc.; Apple Inc.; Atco Ltd.; Canadian Utilities Ltd.; Constellation Software Inc.; Crescent Point Energy Corp.; Eldorado Gold Corp.; Mastercard Inc.; OceanaGold Corp.; Starbucks Corp.; TFI International Inc.; Whitecap Resources Inc.; Winpak Ltd.; Yamana Gold Inc.

Economic news

Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed to a 2% annual rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly growth since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — declined sharply from the 6%-plus annual growth rates of each of the previous two quarters. But now, with confirmed COVID cases declining, vaccination rates rising and more Americans venturing out to spend money, many economists think GDP is bouncing back to a rate of 6% or even better in the current fourth quarter.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic low last week, another sign that the job market and economy continue to recover from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 10,000 to 281,000, lowest since mid-March 2020, the Labor Department said Thursday. Since topping 900,000 in early January, weekly applications have steadily dropped, moving ever closer to prepandemic levels just above 200,000.

Canadian payroll employment increased by 59,700 (+0.4%) in August, driven by gains in the services-producing sector in Ontario and Quebec, Statistics Canada said Thursday.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for September. Consensus is a rise of 0.8 per cent from August.

(11 a.m. ET) U.S. Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity for October.

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press