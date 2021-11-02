Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were treading water early Tuesday as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to culminate with an announcement tomorrow on tapering its massive bond-buying program. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were flat.

Futures linked to the three major U.S. indexes were all hovering near break even in the early premarket period. All three managed record closes on Monday with the Dow rising 0.26 per cent. The Nasdaq gained 0.63 per cent and the S&P 500 added 0.18 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed the Monday session up 1 per cent, just short of the record closing high seen last week.

Canada’s main stock index slid early Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in energy and healthcare stocks. On Wall Street, key indexes were mixed as investors await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

At 9:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.38 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 21,222.63.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.27 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 35,935.11.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.33 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 4,613.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.93 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 15,583.99 at the opening bell.

“With 80% of companies in the S&P500 so far beating expectations on earnings, concerns about rising prices impacting company profit margins are for now being set aside, with consumers seemingly being able to absorb their impact,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in an early note.

“Whether this trend can continue is obviously a moot point, with central banks seemingly intent on starting the withdrawal process of some of their stimulus measures, however for now the path of least resistance would appear to be for further gains for stock markets, as long as central banks don’t overplay their hand.”

The Fed begins two-days of meetings on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting the central bank to set a timetable to taper its US$120-billion bond-buying program. The Fed’s policy announcement is due at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

On the corporate side, earnings continue to roll in with Canadian investors getting results from Air Canada.

The airline posted a loss of $640-million, or $1.79 per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $685-million, or $2.31 per share, a year earlier. Easing border restrictions helped bolster results in the latest quarter. Air Canada shares were up about 4 per cent in early trading in Toronto.

On Wall Street, results are due from Pfizer, Under Armour and Lyft.

Elsewhere, Lawyers for Edward Rogers went up against Rogers Communications Inc. in a Vancouver courtroom on Monday to settle a bitter dispute over whether B.C. law allows Mr. Rogers to change the board of Canada’s biggest wireless carrier without a shareholder meeting. A decision is expected Friday afternoon.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.06 per cent by afternoon. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.59 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.62 per cent while France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.23per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.43 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.22 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices slid as investors await a meeting of OPEC members and their allies later in the week.

The day range on Brent is US$84.45 to US$85.23. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$83.78 to US$84.41.

Prices drew some support from a Reuters survey showing that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 27.50 million barrels per day in October, a rise of 190,000 bpd from the previous month but below the 254,000 increase permitted under the supply deal.

The OPEC+ group meets later this week and is expected to stick to its current production schedule.

“The idea of $100 [a barrel] is becoming commonplace as some analysts such as Bank Of America’s [Francisco] Blanch makes a case for $120 oil by the end of June 2022,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The oil market knows Iran won’t get immediate sanction relief, that the crude demand outlook should only improve as global COVID cases continue to trend lower, and that U.S. production will be flat and OPEC+ will stay with a gradual output increasing strategy.”

In other commodities, gold prices were steady as markets await the outcome of this week’s Fed meeting.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,793.60 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,796.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly lower while its U.S. counterpart held steady against a basket of currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 80.58 US cents to 80.86 US cents.

Ahead of the North American open, Statistics Canada said building permits rose 4.3 per cent in September, led by Ontario. Construction intentions rose 8.2 per cent in the residential sector.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, traded flat at 93.918, after a 0.25 per cent loss from Monday when it retreated from a 2 1/2-week high of 94.313, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro edged down 0.1 per cent lower to US$1.1596.

Britain’s pound slid 0.1 per cent to US$1.3651.

The U.S. dollar weakened 0.3 per cent to 113.62 yen, continuing to consolidate below an almost four-year high of 114.695 reached on Oct. 20.

The Australian dollar fell as much as 0.7 per cent to US$0.7462, its weakest since Oct. 22, after the Reserve Bank of Australia sounded a more dovish tone than expected in its latest policy announcement.

“Australian dollar weakness has spilled over into other currencies where markets price rapid central bank tightening – New Zealand dollar, Canadian dollar and Britain’s pound are all slightly weaker after the announcement,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 1.552 per cent in the early predawn period.

More company news

BP reported a sharp rise in third quarter profit, lifted by stronger oil and natural gas prices that have soared this year as economies recover from the pandemic. BP’s underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net earnings, reached $3.32-billion in the third quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations for $3.06-billion. That compares with $2.8-billion in profit in the second quarter and $86-million a year earlier, when energy demand and prices collapsed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk said the electric carmaker had not signed a contract with Hertz, more than a week after the car rental firm announced a massive deal with the electric car company. Tesla’s shares fell in premarket trading, after a steep jump following the news of the biggest-ever order - 100,000 electric cars for Hertz - on Oct. 25, which helped Tesla breach $1 trillion in market capitalization. Musk tweeted late Monday, “If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet.”

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised the full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 7.5% to $36-billion, as it signs deals with countries for booster doses and receives clearances for using its shots in children. The company had in July forecast sales of $33.5-billion from the vaccine it sells with BioNTech.

Under Armour Inc raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday, as people seek comfortable casuals and athletic wear with their pandemic-hit social life still irregular and offices yet to open. The athletic apparel maker forecast 2021 revenue to increase about 25%, compared with its previous forecast in low twenties. Analysts on average expect revenue growth of 22.7%, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for September.

Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press