Equities

Wall Street futures wavered early Tuesday after the previous session’s record finish, with investors striking a cautious tone ahead of the latest reading on U.S. inflation. Major European markets were modestly higher. TSX futures also little changed as crude prices advanced.

Futures tied to the three key U.S. indexes were holding near break even in the early premarket period. All three ended higher on Monday, each touching new closing highs and the S&P 500 breaching 4,700 for the first time. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 0.5 per cent, marking its third consecutive record close, helped by gains in pot stocks on a report of a U.S. Republican-led legalization bill.

“With nothing of note to sink its teeth into, the street continued moving back into its happy place, interest rates lower for longer contributing to the buy-everything except the U.S. dollar mood,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffery Halley said.

“With no thematic momentum one way or the other from Wall Street,”

Investors continue to look ahead to Wednesday’s release of U.S. inflation figures for October.

Ahead of that report, markets will get a reading early Tuesday on producer prices for the same month with economists forecasting prices up 0.6 per cent from September and up 8.6 per cent year-over-year. Markets have been nervously watching price pressures, concerned that high inflation will eventually force the Fed to raise interest rates.

In this country, earnings continue with results due from Freshii and Hydro One before the open. Aurora Cannabis reports after markets close.

After Monday’s close, TSX-operator TMX Group reported a 10-per-cent increase in net income for the third quarter. The company says its net income was $76.9-million or $1.36 per diluted share, up from $70-million or $1.23 per share a year earlier. Adjusted profits were $88.7-million or $1.57 per diluted share, compared with $80-million or $1.40 per share in the third quarter of 2020. Analysts had been looking for adjusted earnings per share of $1.59 according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Elsewhere, Newcrest Mining Ltd. has reached a friendly arrangement to buy British Columbia gold miner Pretium Resources Inc. in a $3.5-billion deal that will see the Australian miner broaden its footprint in Canada considerably, The Globe’s Niall McGee reports.

Newcrest said after the close of markets on Monday that is offering $18.50 in cash, or 0.8084 Newcrest shares, for each Pretium share it doesn’t already own. The offers represent a premium of 22.5 per cent compared to Pretium’s closing price on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.15 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.08 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.22 per cent and 0.10 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.75 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.20 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices gained, with Brent breaching US$84 a barrel, after the U.S. lifted restrictions for travellers.

The day range on Brent is US$83.16 to US$84.07. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$81.78 to US$82.63.

“The overall trend remains comfortably positive on the back of a decent energy crisis, which is not OPEC’s problem to solve,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said.

“In this environment, I don’t see why U.S. crude wouldn’t advance towards the $100 a barrel.”

Sentiment has been bolstered this week after the U.S. lifted travel restrictions on international travellers on Monday. The passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill also buoyed optimism over demand.

Later in the session, investors will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports with the release of numbers by the American Petroleum Institute.

In other commodities, gold prices remained near two-month highs, helped by lower U.S. bond yields and a weaker greenback.

Spot gold edged up 0.05 per cent to US$1,825.11 per ounce, just about $2 short of its Sept. 7 high. U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,825.80 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer as the U.S. dollar remained relatively flat against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 80.25 US cents to 80.47 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Tuesday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was little changed at 94.001, according to figures from Reuters. The euro held at US$1.1587, also fairly steady.

Britain’s pound, which was hard hit last week when the Bank of England held interest rates unchanged, was last at US$1.3558, flat on the day but still off a low of US$1.3425 hit on Friday.

The New Zealand dollar steadied at US$0.7163 after jumping on Monday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 1.465 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for October.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the Conference on Diversity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking (videoconference)

(5:45 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks at the Conference on Diversity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking (videoconference)

With Reuters and The Canadian Press