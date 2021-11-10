Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

U.S. stock futures were modestly lower early Wednesday as investors await the latest reading on U.S. inflation ahead of the start of trading. European markets were mixed in morning trading. TSX futures were down slightly as crude prices pared overnight gains.

Futures tied to the three major U.S. indexes were all in the red in the early premarket period. On Tuesday, all three closed down, snapping a recent winning streak which saw a string of record closes. The S&P 500 lost 0.35 per cent. The Dow finished down 0.31 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 0.6 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index bucked the trend, climbing to 0.18 per cent for another record finish as investors rotated back into some defensive sectors.

Key for markets on Wednesday will be U.S. inflation data for October, due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

“Today’s US CPI numbers for October are expected to push above the levels seen back in 2008, when they hit 5.6 per cent, with expectations we could see a rise to 5.9 per cent, which would be the highest level since 1990, while core prices are expected to come in at 4.3 per cent, also a multiyear high,” Michael Hewson, chief market strategist with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“With a number of Fed policymakers making louder noises about the need for rate hikes next year, a strong number here could well prompt a rebound in U.S. yields which have declined quite sharply in the last week or so, with the 10-year down over 15 basis points from last week’s highs.”

On this side of the border, earnings continue to roll in. CGI, Kinross Gold and Stelco are among the company’s on Wednesday’s calendar.

Aurora Cannabis reported a net loss of $11.9-million or 6 cents a share in the latest quarter, down from a loss of $101.4-million or 85 cents in the same period a year earlier. Aurora’s net revenue for the quarter totalled $60.1-million, down from $67.6-million in the same quarter the year prior. The results were released after Tuesday’s close.

On Wall Street, investors will get earnings from Walt Disney Co. after the close of trading. Disney’s Disney+ streaming service and the company’s theme parks, which have now reopened, will be key points of interest for markets.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.08 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.52 per cent while Germany’s DAX added 0.02 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.09 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.61 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.74 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices pared early gains as investors await the latest reading on weekly U.S. inventories.

The day range on Brent is US$84.55 to US$85.50. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$83.51 to US$.84.97. Brent added 1.6 per cent on Tuesday while WTI gained 2.7 per cent.

Markets will get inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration later Wednesday morning.

Early Wednesday both Brent and WTI touched their best levels in two weeks after the American Petroleum Institute reported a surprise decline in crude stocks.

The API data, released late Tuesday, showed U.S. crude inventories declined by 2.5 million barrels for the week to Nov. 5. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting a 2.1 million barrel build.

In other commodities, spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at $1,822.80 per ounce early Wednesday morning, after recording its highest since Sept. 3 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to $1,827.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer in early going while its U.S. counterpart edged higher against a group of currencies.

The day range on the Canadian dollar is 80.33 US cents to 80.59 US cents.

There were no major Canadian releases on Wednesday’s calendar.

“The U.S. dollar is generally slightly firmer overnight as equity futures continue to drift lower,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, rose 0.19 per cent to 94.146, after falling from a more than one-year high of 94.634 reached on Friday, according to figures from Reuters.

Against Japan’s yen, the U.S. dollar came off lows last seen since Oct. 11 and rose 0.18 per cent to 113.080 yen.

The euro fell 0.23 per cent to US$1.1569.

Britain’s pound fell 0.18 per cent to US$1.3535 but stood above Friday’s one-month low of US$1.3425.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 1.476 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 6.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer prices for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for September.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press