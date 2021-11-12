Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher Friday as key U.S. indexes look stem weekly losses. Major European markets were mixed after a firmer start. TSX futures were modestly positive with crude prices down.

Ahead of the North American open, futures linked to the three main U.S. indexes were all modestly positive. On Thursday, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rose 0.52 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively. The Dow slid 0.44 per cent, weighed down by weakness in Walt Disney stock on the back of disappointing earnings. As of Thursday, all three were off by 1 per cent or more for the week.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 0.56 per cent to end just short of record highs.

Analysts suggest investors are now moving past the sharp jump in U.S. inflation reported earlier in the week.

“With headline [U.S.] CPI at a 31-year high and set to go higher the markets appear to be pricing in the prospect of two US rate rises by the end of next year, a stark shift from where we were only two months ago,” Michael Hewson, chief market strategist with CMC Markets U.K., said.

In this country, investors round out a week of earnings with results from Onex and Héroux-Devtek.

Overseas, Japanese industrial giant Toshiba Corp said Friday it will break up into three independent companies by spinning off its core energy and infrastructure and device and storage units. After spinning off the two companies, Toshiba will continue to own its 40.6-per-cent stake in memory chipmaker Kioxia as well as other assets, according to a Reuters report.

In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.02 per cent in morning trading, giving up early gains. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.48 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.07 per cent and 0.20 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.13 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.32 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were headed for a weekly decline as a higher U.S. dollar and concerns over the prospect of higher interest rates weigh on energy markets.

The day range on Brent is US$81.54 to US$82.87. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$80.08 to US$81.53.

Both benchmarks were down more than 1 per cent in early going and looked set for declines for the week.

“The greenback may hold its strength until the expectation of a more hawkish Fed is fully digested by the market, which may not be sooner than mid-2022. Before that happens, a strong dollar can be a possible headwind for higher oil prices,” Leona Liu, analyst at Singapore-based DailyFX, said.

Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies on Thursday cut their world oil demand forecast for the fourth quarter by 330,000 barrels a day from the prior outlook.

“The group also expects US shale to ramp up production more than previously as higher prices encourage further investment,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“Whether the acknowledgment of higher prices affecting economic activity and demand will encourage the group to increase output more at an upcoming meeting is another thing, especially with some struggling to meet output targets as it is.”

In other commodities, gold prices slid in early going after six days of gains but still looked set for a weekly advance.

Spot gold dropped 0.6 per cent to US$1,851.31 per ounce, after hitting a five-month high on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 per cent at $1,852.80.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker as its U.S. counterpart edged up to mark a third session of gains against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.33 US cents to 79.57 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Friday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, rose 0.1 per cent to 95.27, its highest level since July 2020.

The euro slipped back to a 16-month low at US$1.1436, and Britain’s pound dipped to US$1.3354, its weakest level this year, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 1.578 per cent. Bond markets in both the U.S. and Canada reopen Friday after being closed during the previous session.

More company news

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine made a small contribution to earnings in the third quarter and it expects the shot to move to “modest profitability” on new orders after the drug maker on Friday posted $1.05-billion in vaccine sales for the period. The Anglo-Swedish company, which has said will not make a profit from the shot during the pandemic, this week unveiled plans to set up a separate unit for vaccines and antibody treatments to focus on its coronavirus efforts. Total revenue jumped 47 per cent to US$9.74-billion for the three months to September on a constant-currency basis, while core earnings came in at US$1.08 per share, the company said, with the vaccine, Vaxzevria, contributing one cent to the profit.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for November (preliminary reading)

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for September.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press