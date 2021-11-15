Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were modestly higher early Monday after key indexes ended a winning run last week. Major European markets were treading water. TSX futures were down slightly with crude prices sliding.

Futures tied to three main U.S. stock indexes were all positive in the early premarket period. All three posted weekly losses last week after figures showed that U.S. inflation hit a three decade high in October. The S&P 500 had managed five straight weeks of gains before last week’s decline. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Friday’s session up 0.86 per cent on the day.

Heading into this week, inflation continues to be a key topic for investors.

“As we look towards another week the inflation genie has so far been the dog that hasn’t barked, however the volume over the apparent lack of urgency to rising inflation risks from central banks has been getting louder in the past few weeks,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“While those who are saying that central banks can’t do much about supply chain disruptions and shortages of products, and as such should look through the sharp rises in prices, are undoubtedly correct in some part, that view entirely misses the very real point that monetary policy could well be exacerbating some of this upward pressure in prices.”

In this county, markets will get October inflation data on Wednesday.

Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, says that bank’s economists are forecasting the annual rate of inflation will rise to 4.5 per cent, supported by further increases in food and energy as well as home-owning and auto-related components.

“Annual CPI growth is still being biased higher by base effects from when the economic impact of the pandemic was more severe, but price growth has also been broadening versus pre-pandemic (2019) levels as well, and that is expected to persist in October,” he said in a note.

On Monday morning, markets will get a reading on Canada’s housing market, with the release of existing home sales figures by the Canadian Real Estate Association. Forecasts suggest an annual decline in sales although average prices are seen rising.

On the corporate front, retailers on both sides of the border report later in the week. In the U.S., Home Depot and Walmart report earnings Tuesday. In Canada, grocers Loblaw and Metro release results Wednesday morning.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.03 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.01 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.1 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.56 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.25 per cent. Economic reports out of China on Monday showed retail sales rose 4.9 per cent in October while industrial output gained 3.5 per cent. Both figures were above market forecasts.

Commodities

Crude prices were lower with rising supply and increased costs seen weighing on global demand.

The day range on Brent is US$81.08 to US$82.49. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$79.88 to US$81.20. Crude prices have declined for the past three weeks.

Figures released by energy services company Baker Hughes Co. showed U.S. oil and gas rig counts rose by six last week to 556, the highest since April 2020. Higher rig counts are seen as an early indicator of future production.

Meanwhile, OPEC cut its latest demand forecast by 330,000 barrels a day as a result of high prices.

“That number could rise if we do see further COVID waves which may at least partly explain why producers are so reluctant to increase monthly output targets, even if not doing so is raising prices and contributing to the demand drag,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“Still, it seems prices may have peaked for now and could consolidate around this region.”

Gold prices, meanwhile, slid.

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,858.86 per ounce early Monday morning, while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4 per cent to US$1,861.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer in early going as its U.S. counterpart pulled back from a 16-month high against global currencies with markets looking for clues as to the Federal Reserve’s response to rising inflation.

The day range on the loonie is 79.63 US cents to 79.85 US cents.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, flattened at 95.146, after managing its highest level since July 2020 on Friday, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was flat at US$1.1438, close to Friday’s 16-month low.

After touching its lowest level this year on Friday versus the U.S. dollar, Britain’s pound also flattened at US$1.3412, ahead readings on employment, inflation and retail sales this week.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s wholesale trade for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for November.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales for October.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for October.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press