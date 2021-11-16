Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were muted early Tuesday ahead of earnings from major U.S. retailers and a reading on the health of the retail sector in October. Major European markets were mixed after opening higher. TSX futures edged up modestly with crude prices rebounding.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all hovered below break even. Monday’s session saw a tepid finish with the Dow and the Nasdaq both sliding 0.04 per cent while the S&P 500 closed nearly unchanged. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.39 per cent, pulling back from recent record highs.

Early Tuesday, the U.S. retail sector will be in the spotlight with results due from Walmart and Home Depot before the start of trading.

Investors will also get October U.S. retail sales figures ahead of the opening bell.

“Retail sales are expected to show strong monthly gains, suggesting Q4 consumer spending got off to a solid start after a better-than-expected outcome in Q3,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

In this country, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri, is set to speak by videoconference to the Canadian Association of Business Economics around noon. The topic of Mr. Schembri’s remarks will be labour market uncertainties and monetary policy.

On Monday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in an opinion piece in the Financial Times that Canada will not raise interest rates until the slack in this country’s economy is absorbed. He also said inflation risks have increased but the central bank continues to view recent dynamics as transitory. New Canadian inflation figures are due Wednesday morning.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.21 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.24 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.11 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.27 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices moved higher in early going as concerns over tight supply helped offset growing worries about a rise in COVID-19 infections in parts of Europe and the imposition of new restrictions.

The day range on Brent is US$81.85 to US$83.14. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$80.68 to US$81.81.

“The oil market deficit is not going away even as Permian output hits records and that should limit the downward pressure hitting crude prices,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

The OPEC+ group has held to its current production schedule in recent months despite pressure from the United States to hike output to help offset high energy costs.

Prices, however, face some downward pressure from news of rising COVID-19 infections in parts of Europe, leading some governments to again consider restrictions to control the spread.

On Monday, Austria imposed a lockdown on unvaccinated people while Germany considers tighter curbs and Britain expands its booster program to younger adults.

In other commodities, gold prices moved higher, holding near a five-month peak, with concerns over rising inflation improving the metal’s appeal as a hedge against price pressures.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,864.80 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at US$1,868.20.

“Gold prices are entering wait-and-see mode as investors await any fresh signals that inflation will last hotter for longer,” Mr. Moya said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady in early going as its U.S. counterpart held close to a 16-month high against the euro.

The day range on the loonie is 79.77 US cents to 80.06 US cents.

For the Canadian dollar, the day’s key event will likely be the noon Bank of Canada speech. Investors will also get housing starts and producer price figures before the start of trading.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was slightly lower at 95.446, after hitting a 16-month high last week on the heels of a hotter-than-expected reading on U.S. inflation.

The green back was just below a 16-month high against the euro, according to figures from Reuters. The euro saw losses during the previous session on dovish comments from European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde.

Britain’s pound was up 0.4 per cent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.3467, having risen after data showed British employers hired more people in October after the government’s job-protecting furlough scheme ended, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 1.599 per cent in the early predawn period.

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product price index for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for October.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for September.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press