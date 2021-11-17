Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures wavered early Wednesday ahead of more earnings from the U.S. retail sector. European markets were mixed in morning trading. TSX futures were little changed with investors awaiting the latest reading on inflation in this country.

In the early premarket period, futures tied to the three main U.S. indexes all hovered near break even. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished Tuesday’s session higher in the wake of better-than-expected U.S. retail sales numbers. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rode positive sentiment to finish up 0.16 per cent after touching its best intraday level on record.

Ahead of the opening bell, U.S. investors will get results from retailers Target and Lowe’s. On Tuesday, Home Depot and Walmart both reported better-than-forecast results, raising expectations for the coming holiday shopping season.

“All signs are pointing to a very strong holiday season for retailers and that should help keep sending stocks higher,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Financial markets are fixated on inflation but now agree that it can get a little uglier over the next couple of months before traders get unnerved.”

In this country, investors get earnings from the grocery sector, with results from Loblaw Cos. Ltd and Metro Inc.

Markets will also get October inflation figures from Statistics Canada. In September, the annual rate of inflation touched 4.4 per cent, its highest level in 18 years.

RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank’s economists are looking for the annual rate to tick up to 4.5 per cent in October on further increases in food, energy and homeowning costs.

“Annual CPI growth is still being biased higher by weak year-ago comparable prices when the economic impact of the pandemic was more severe, but price growth has also been broadening versus pre-pandemic (2019) levels as well, and that is expected to continue in October,” Mr. Cole said.

Elsewhere, The Globe reports that Joe Natale has been removed as chief executive of Rogers Communications Inc. by the company’s board led by chair Edward Rogers. The company’s former chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri, will be interim CEO.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.09 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.34 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.11 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.40 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.25 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices slid amid continued speculation that the U.S. may release oil from emergency reserves to cool rising energy costs.

The day range on Brent is US$81.49 to US$82.22. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$79.81 to US$80.69.

“Crude prices remain very choppy as energy traders await a decision from the Biden administration over an SPR [Strategic Petroleum Reserve] release,” OANDA’s Ed Moya said in a note.

“It seems the energy market is convinced that even if the U.S. resorts to tapping the strategic petroleum reserve, the benefits would be minimal and yield little benefit to the US consumer.”

Meanwhile, fresh industry figures showing a decline in gasoline inventories stoked speculation about a potential release of reserves. Reuters reports that support in the U.S. for such a move is mixed. U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said late on Tuesday he did not agree with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s call on Sunday for tapping the SPR to lower gas prices, saying the reserve was there to fill a crude oil supply gap in times of emergency, the news agency reports.

New figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels last week, more than analysts had been forecasting. Crude stocks rose by 655,000 barrels. That was less than analysts had been expecting.

More official U.S. government inventory figures are due later Wednesday morning.

In other commodities, gold prices were up in early morning trading.

Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,860.21 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5 per cent to US$1,862.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down slightly as its U.S. counterpart touched its best level in more than a year against a group of global currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.44 US cents to 79.75 US cents.

Investors will be closely watching the morning release of October inflation figures by Statistics Canada.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of world currencies, rose 0.1 per cent to 96.053 after earlier touching 96.266 for the first time since July last year, according to figures from Reuters.

The U.S. dollar rose to as high as 114.975 yen, its highest since March 2017 before retreating to trade at 114.88 yen.

The euro fell to US$1.1263 for the first time since July 2020 before trading 0.2 per cent lower at US$1.1308.

Britain’s pound, meanwhile, rose to one-week high against the U.S. dollar and a 21-month high against the euro after British inflation hit a decade high, raising expectations that the Bank of England could soon hike rates.

“Just weeks after the disappointment of the last BoE meeting, it looks like markets are prepared to get dressed up and think about meeting [Bank of England Governor] Andrew Bailey for a U.K. rate hike,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

“It should be a case of ‘once bitten, twice shy’ but today’s inflation data and recent comments from the governor (apparently we do still listen...) have once again raised hopes of a change in U.K. policy.”

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 1.628 per cent in the early predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for October.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press