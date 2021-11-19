Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were mixed early Friday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq looking post gains for the week. Major European markets fell as investors nervously watch COVID-19 news. TSX futures turned lower as crude prices remained volatile.

S&P and Nasdaq futures were up slightly ahead of the open while Dow futures declined. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended the previous session up 0.34 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively. Both managed record finishes and are positive for the week so far. The Dow finished the previous session down and was slightly negative on the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 0.07 per cent on Thursday, weighed down by declines in cannabis stocks.

“The usual themes are likely to continue to dominate the markets in the near future, with earnings season providing the optimism and inflation leading the charge for the pessimists,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“Today could be particularly volatile though given the number of option expirations and coming ahead of next week’s [U.S.] Thanksgiving holiday.”

In this country, investors will get a reading on retail sales ahead of the opening bell.

Statistics Canada says early indications suggested sales in September declined by 1.9 per cent.

Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, says that bank’s economists are looking for a decline in that neighbourhood “though spending on some services (particularly travel-related) have continued to recover according to its consumer tracker.” The market consensus is for a decline of 1.7 per cent after a 2.1-per-cent increase in August.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.11 per cent in morning trading after a positive start as investors closely watch the COVID-19 situation in some European countries. Austria announced on Friday that it would enter a fourth national lockdown effective Monday in a bid to head off spiking numbers of infections. At the same time, Germany’s health minister said a lockdown can’t be ruled out in that country.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.15 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.07 per cent and 0.52 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.50 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.07 per cent on weakness in shares of Alibaba after the company missed profit and revenue targets in the latest quarter.

Commodities

Crude prices were lower as concerns about rising COVID-19 infections in parts of Europe and related restrictions weighed on sentiment while investors continue to gauge the potential impact of a coordinated release of strategic reserves.

The day range on Brent is US$79.94 to US$82.24. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$77.99 to US$79.92. Both benchmarks are on track for a fourth week of declines.

Prices came under pressure early Friday after Austria announced a new national lockdown effective Monday as that country battles spiking COVID-19 cases. As well, Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn warned the coronavirus situation in Europe’s biggest economy was so grave that a lockdown cannot be ruled out.

“The market still remains fundamentally in a good position but lockdowns are now an obvious risk to this if other countries follow Austria’s lead,” OANDA’s Craig Erlam said.

“A move below $80 could deepen the correction, perhaps pulling the price back towards the mid-$70 region. This looks more likely now than it did a day ago and if Germany announces similar measures, it could be the catalyst for such a move.”

As well, Reuters has reported that U.S. President Joe Biden has called on some of the world’s biggest economies to release emergency reserves in a move aimed at tempering prices. China has said it is working on releasing some reserves.

Meanwhile, reports early Friday said OPEC+ compliance with the group’s production cuts stood at 116 per cent in October, up from 115 per cent in September, suggesting output below agreed targets.

In other commodities, gold prices edged up with inflation concerns continuing to underpin bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,860.20 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2 per cent at US$1,864.30.

“Gold prices need a fresh catalyst after a wave of monetary policy decisions showed a diverging view of how central banks are battling inflation,” Mr. Moya said in a recent note.

“Rising concerns of growing restrictive measures in Europe could lead to short-term growth concerns that have yet to boost bullion,” he said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down in early going as crude prices struggle and COVID-19 concerns weigh on global sentiment while the U.S. dollar looked set for a fourth week of gains against world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79 US cents to 79.47 US cents.

Canadian investors will get September retail sales ahead of the open.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.4 per cent on the day at 95.899, close to the 16-month high of 96.266 hit on Wednesday. The index was on track for a weekly gain of nearly 1 per cent.

The euro was last down 0.5 per cent on the day at US$1.13195, according to figures from Reuters. The euro looked set for a 1-per-cent decline against the U.S. dollar for the week.

The dollar was last up 0.2 per cent against the yen, at 114.490 yen. Britain’s pound shed some of its recent gains, last down 0.4 per cent at US$1.34440.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 1.558 per cent in the early premarket period.

More company news

Ryanair gave notice on Friday of its intention to delist from the London Stock Exchange next month, saying the volume of trading did not justify the costs related to retaining an additional listing. The Irish airline said on Nov.1 that it was planning to drop the listing due to a fall in trading volumes.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q3.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press