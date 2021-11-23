Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were in the red early Tuesday with tech shares again under pressure and investors reacting to news that Federal Reserve Jerome Powell has been nominated for a second term. Major European markets were down. TSX futures were weaker alongside declining crude prices.

Ahead of the opening bell, futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all lower. On Monday, tech shares slumped 1.26 per cent after the yield the U.S. 10-year note jumped. The S&P 500 slid 0.32 per cent while the Dow edged up 0.05 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.62 per cent on weakness in the tech sector.

“The reappointment of Powell signals a steady-as-she goes approach, sending U.S. yields sharply higher, along with the U.S. dollar, while gold prices plunged,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“It also means that the direction of travel when it comes to upcoming Fed policy over the next few months is unlikely to see a significant shift away from what is currently expected when it comes to looking at the data, an acceleration of the taper program, as well as bringing forward expectations over the timing of a possible rate rise, a policy course that may well not have been the case with a [[Fed Governor Lael] Brainard nomination,” he said.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden said he would nominate Mr. Powell for a second term as the head of the powerful U.S. central bank while Ms. Brainard would be nominated as vice-chair. On Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Biden is set to speak about the U.S. economy.

In this country, investors will get earnings from George Weston ahead of the start of trading. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. reports after the close of trading.

South of the border, Best Buy delivers its latest quarterly earnings before markets open. Nordstrom and Gap report after the close.

Canadian investors will also get remarks from Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry on Tuesday afternoon. Mr. Beaudry will be speaking by videoconference to the Ontario Securities Commission on the topic of assessment of risks to the stability of the Canadian financial system. The speech is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.17 per cent in morning trading with tech shares leading the declines. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.34 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 1.1 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was off 0.67 per cent.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.2 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed.

Commodities

Crude prices fell in early going on reports that the U.S. is set to release strategic reserves in a bid to combat rising energy costs.

The day range on Brent is US$78.56 to US$79.63. The day range on West Texas Intermediate is US$75.41 to US$76.59.

Reuters reports that the United States is expected to announce a loan of crude oil from its emergency stockpile on Tuesday as part of a plan it hashed out with major Asian energy consumers to lower energy prices. The report cited an unnamed source with the Biden administration. Already China has said it is looking at releasing some reserves and Japan and India are both reportedly weighing a similar move.

“WTI crude will remain a volatile trade, but much of the downward move has already happened,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.

“An official U.S. SPR [strategic petroleum reserve] announcement could happen as early as [Tuesday] and energy traders will look to see if that marks the bottom of the recent pullback.”

Mr. Biden has called on OPEC+ members to raise production to slow rising energy costs. But the group has resisted the suggestion. On Monday, crude prices advanced amid reports that the group could adjust its planned increases if major consuming nations release reserves.

“OPEC+ is pushing back on this coordinated effort which is being led by the US to thwart surging energy costs as the global economic recovery stumbles to runaway inflation fears,” Mr. Moya said.

In other commodities, gold prices held near two-week lows as the U.S. dollar advanced.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,805.95 per ounce early Tuesday morning, after sliding to its lowest since Nov. 5 on Monday. U.S. gold futures was steady at US$1,805.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar continued to decline as its U.S. counterpart managed its best level in 16 months against world currencies after the reappointment of Fed chair Jerome Powell reinforced expectations that U.S. rates could start to rise next year.

The day range on the loonie is 78.48 US cents to 78.87 US cents.

Statscan will release an early estimate on Canadian factory sales for October. Markets will be watching for further signs of supply chain issue after a drop in sales in September.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was at 96.426, slightly below the 16-month high of 96.603 it reached during Asian trading hours, according to figures from Reuters.

Against Japan’s yen, the U.S. dollar rose to its highest in four and a half years. The dollar-yen move had eased as the day progressed, with the pair down 0.2 per cent at 114.590, compared to the high of 115.160 seen earlier in the session.

The euro was up 0.2 per cent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.1258, after hitting a 16-month low versus the dollar.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 1.634 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Zoom Video Communications beat estimates for third-quarter revenue benefiting from the launch of its new offerings as the video-conferencing platform tries to retain users who have started returning to offices and schools. The company’s revenue rose 35% to US$1.05-billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with analysts’ estimates of US$1.02-billion, according to Refinitiv data. The results were released after Monday’s close.

Economic news

Euro zone PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for October.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit PMIs for November.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press