Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were weaker early Wednesday as investors await a raft of U.S. economic data ahead of the start of the week’s final full trading day. European markets were mixed. TSX futures were muted with crude prices steady.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all trading below breakeven in the early premarket period. On Tuesday, tech shares continued to struggle, with the Nasdaq losing about 0.50 per cent. The S&P ended up 0.17 per cent while the Dow gained 0.55 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index snapped a four-day losing streak, closing up 0.15 per cent on strength in energy stocks.

“Technology stocks have been under pressure this week and rising U.S. bond yields (and yields elsewhere), lie behind the shakiness,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffery Halley said.

“Technology valuations have been sub-orbital for a long time now, and they are thus, more vulnerable to an upward adjustment in interest rates.”

For U.S. investors, Wednesday will see the release a number of economic reports including weekly jobless claims, consumer sentiment and personal spending and income figures. Wednesday afternoon will bring the release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting. Wednesday is the last full trading day for Wall Street. Markets are closed Thursday for U.S. Thanksgiving and will close early on Friday.

In this country, convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. hiked its quarterly dividend 26 per cent. The company will pay 11 cents a share up from 8.75 cents. The move came as Couche-Tard earned US$694.8-million or 65 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of its fiscal year, down from US$757-million or 68 cents per share a year earlier. Adjusted profit was $693-million or 65 cents per share, down from US$735-million or 66 cents per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.15 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.24 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.27 per cent after a new report showed a continued deterioration in German business morale. The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 96.5 from 97.7 in October. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a November reading of 96.6.

France’s CAC 40 was off 0.18 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.58 per cent after being closed for a holiday on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.14 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady in early going as market skepticism set in about whether a U.S.-led plan to release strategic reserves would prove effective.

The day range on Brent is US$80.77 to US$81.88. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$78.02 to US$79.23. Brent gained more than 3 per cent on Tuesday while WTI added more than 2 per cent.

On Tuesday, the U.S. announced it would release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in a bid to head off spiking energy prices. The move was part of a coordinated effort with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain.

“Obviously, such news doesn’t necessarily scare OPEC, but it probably frustrates them,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“The expectation is that they will hit back at their meeting next week, and their decision will have an impact longer than a couple of days or weeks. This is probably why we are seeing the oil bulls coming back to the market, and yes, there is a chance now that we see the $80 offers cleared and a push above that level into next week’s OPEC meeting.”

Meanwhile, U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose last week while distillate inventories fell, according to figures from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday. Crude stocks rose by 2.3 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 19, against an analyst expectation of a decline by about 500,000 barrels. More official U.S. government figures are due later Wednesday morning.

In other commodities, gold prices edged.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,793.52 per ounce in the early predawn period, after slipping 0.9 per cent to its lowest since Nov. 5 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.5 per cent to US$1,793.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed while its U.S. counterpart managed a fresh 16-month high against world currencies ahead of the release of the latest Fed minutes.

The day range on the loonie is 78.77 US cents to 78.97 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Wednesday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index hit a fresh 16-month high on Wednesday at 96.666 ahead of the Fed minutes, which will be released Wednesday afternoon.

RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says focus will likely be on any discussion of speeding up tapering of the Fed’s bond-buying program.

“Powell was asked about this and he said the Fed reserves the right to speed up if necessary,” Mr. Cole said.

“But we want to see the degree to which this is being considered.”

The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.3 per cent to its lowest level since early July 2020 at US$1.1205, according to figures from Reuters. The declines followed a disappointing reading on Germany business morale.

The New Zealand dollar was the biggest mover in the Asian session and was down 0.4 per cent to US$0.6918 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted rates 25 basis points.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 1.646 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Nordstrom Inc said labor costs pinched its quarterly profit and warned of product shortages at its off-price stores heading into the holiday season. The Seattle-based company, like other retailers, is under tremendous pressure to keep its shelves stocked for the holiday season as shipping logjams, shuttered factories in Asia and a scarcity of raw materials rip through global supply chains and result in product shortages. Nordstrom Rack off-price stores have especially suffered from severe shortages of women’s apparel and shoes. The company said third-quarter net sales at Nordstrom Rack stores fell 8% from 2019 levels. Shares sank 26 per cent in premarket trading.

Gap Inc lowered its full-year forecast, with the apparel retailer expecting an up to $650-million hit to revenue amid supply chain disruptions that include factory closures in Vietnam and pricey air freight to ship goods. Gap stock was down more than 18 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q3. (revision)

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless rate for week of Nov. 20.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable and core orders for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for November.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes for Nov. 2-3 meeting released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press