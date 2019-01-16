Equities

Wall Street futures were higher early Wednesday as solid earnings from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America bolstered sentiment. European markets had a tentative start following the resounding defeat of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan. Ms. May now faces a confidence vote in U.K. Parliament later in the day. On Bay Street, futures were weaker as oil prices slipped ahead of the release of new U.S. inventory figures.

MSCI’s all-world index was little changed, while MSCI’s main European index was up 0.3 per cent in early trading, suggesting markets had mostly factored in the failure of Ms. May’s Brexit deal.

Story continues below advertisement

“European equity markets are mixed this morning as political and economic uncertainty continues,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. "Asian markets didn’t move much overnight as traders are still waiting to find out the final details of the U.S.-China trade meeting that finished last week."

Mr. Madden said the failure of Ms. May’s plan leaves the markets with a “major amount” of political uncertainty, with no clear plan what Britain will do between now and late March, when it is scheduled to leave the European Union. “Unless politicians can cobble together a new deal, and back that, the UK is set to leave the EU without a deal, and that would put pressure on the markets,” he said.

Ms. May’s government faces a confidence vote later Wednesday. If it survives, Ms. May has until next week to come forward with a new plan, which could involve changes to the proposal or a delay in the plan March 29 departure from the EU.

On Wall Street, banks continue to dominate headlines with Goldman Sachs and Bank of America reporting results ahead of the open. Bank of America shares were up more than 2 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday after the bank reported fourth-quarter profit more than triple that seen in the same quarter last year, when it took a US$2.9-billion charge related to changes in the tax code. Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to US$7.04-billion, or 70 US cents a share from US$2.08 billion, or 20 US cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had been expecting earnings of 63 US cents in the most recent quarter.

Goldman, meanwhile, bucked the trend and reported a rise in trading revenue during the quarter. Overall, Goldman reported earnings per share of US$6.04 in the three-month period. That compared to a loss of US$5.51 a year earlier, when tax law changes hit results. Analysts were looking for earnings per share in the latest quarter of US$4.45. Goldman shares were higher in premarket trading on the results.

On Bay Street, pipeline news will be in the spotlight when dozens of First Nations leaders meet in Calgary to discuss whether they should bid for an ownership stake in the Trans Mountain pipeline project. The Globe reports this morning that the Indian Resource Council (IRC), which represents 130 bands that own oil and gas assets, is convening the meeting, bringing together many of its members with other chiefs from First Nations in Alberta and British Columbia who have expressed interest in investing in Trans Mountain. Ottawa has said it intends to resell the pipeline it purchased for $4.5-billion in May.

In earnings, Kinder Morgan Canada reports earnings after the close, as does its U.S. parent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.07 per cent. Britain’s FTSE gave up early gains to slip 0.65 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was little changed. Germany’s DAX slid 0.13 per cent.

Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.55 per cent. The Hong Kong Hang Seng rose 0.27 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index was flat.

Commodities

Crude prices held most of the previous session’s 3-per-cent gains early on as markets await U.S. inventory figures later in the session. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate were down slightly heading toward the open. Brent has a day range so far of US$60.22 to US$61.22. WTI has a range for the day of $51.71 to US$52.52.

On Tuesday, figures released by the American Petroleum Institute showed that crude inventories last week fell by about 650,000 barrels, less than analysts had been forecasting. More official U.S. government figures will be released by the Energy Information Administration shortly after the start of trading. Analysts are also expecting that report to show a modest decline in U.S. inventories.

Crude prices have been underpinned so far this year by production cuts by OPEC and its allies. This week, the possibility of increased stimulus in China also helped bolster the market.

Story continues below advertisement

“Prices climbed very much in line with global stock markets, which received some support from indications by Chinese officials that Beijing is considering an economic stimulus package,” consultancy JBC Energy said.

In other commodities, gold was also relatively steady ahead of the British confidence vote, supported by a slight decline in the U.S. dollar. Spot gold was unchanged at US$1,289.01 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at US$1,288.80 per ounce.

“Gold is experiencing low volatility, and the metal remains in the wider upward trend that has been in place since November,” Mr. Madden said. "Recently, the commodity has run out of steam near the $1,300 mark. Should the metal break above the US$1,300 mark, it might bring US$1,326 into play. "

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was little changed ahead of the North American open, tracking modest moves in oil and the broader market. At last check, the loonie sat at the lower end of the day range of 75.28 US cents to 75.50 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic reports scheduled for release. U.S. retail sales had initially been expected before the start of trading but are now unlikely because of the partial U.S. government shutdown. Currency markets, however, will get the Federal Reserve’s beige book later in the session.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our U.S. economists think it could show the tariff impact/general uncertainty more forcefully, though broad fundamentals will remain unchanged, with a very tight labour market and strong consumer spending,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said. "Overnight [Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert] Kaplan repeated the new Fed mantra of a patient Fed, defining it as a quarter or two (i.e. months not weeks)."

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was slightly lower at 95.982. On Tuesday, the index gained 0.5 per cent and touched its best level in 11 days.

On world currency markets, the euro was weaker against both the dollar and the British pound on concerns about the outlook for the euro zone economy. Sterling edged higher ahead of the confidence vote in the British Parliament.

“Everything remains possible: new elections, an extension of the deadline for Article 50, or even a second referendum,” Stefan Kreuzkamp, chief investment officer at DWS, told Reuters.

“Like many of our peers, we continue to hope for an orderly exit of the United Kingdom from the EU. But the path to get there remains unclear, and in any case cobbled with plenty of hurdles.”

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.74 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 3.103 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

BlackRock Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as market volatility towards the end of 2018 prompted investors to pull out money from the world’s biggest asset manager’s actively managed funds. They pulled out US$34.6-billion from the company’s more actively traded and higher cost institutional equity index accounts and focused more on low-risk, low-cost exchange traded funds. BlackRock ended the fourth quarter with US$5.98-trillion in assets under management, down from US$6.44-trillion in the preceding quarter. Net income attributable to BlackRock fell to US$927-million, or US$5.78 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$2.30-billion, or US$14.01 per share, a year earlier, when it took a one-time gain from changes in the U.S. tax law.

Loew’s says it will higher more than 6,350 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers across all its banners in Canada this spring. Lowe’s Canada also expects to hire 150 people at its Boucherville, Que., head office.

Ford Motor Co offered a fourth-quarter earnings forecast that was below Wall Street’s expectations. The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it could see improvement in 2019 earnings and revenue as global industry sales remain flat, but it did not provide any figures. “For 2019, we see the potential for year-over-year improvement in company revenue, EBIT and adjusted operating cash flow,” Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said in a statement.

Sears Holdings Corp Chairman Eddie Lampert prevailed in a bankruptcy auction for the U.S. department store chain with an improved takeover bid of roughly $5.2-billion, allowing the 126-year-old retailer to keep its doors open, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. Lampert’s bid, boosted from an earlier $5-billion offer, prevailed after weeks of back-and-forth deliberations that culminated in a days-long bankruptcy auction held behind closed doors. The billionaire’s proposal, made through his hedge fund ESL Investments Inc, will save up to 45,000 jobs and keep 425 stores open across the United States.

Chief financial officer Tim Stone will be leaving Snap Inc. less than a year after taking the job, the company said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of executive departures from Snap over the past year. Snap shares were down 9 per cent in premarket trading.

More reading:

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Economic news

The U.S. Labor Department says import prices fell 1 per cent last month after a downwardly revised 1.9-per-cent decline in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices decreasing 1.3 per cent in December after a previously reported 1.6-per-cent decline in November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for January. Consensus is a reading of 56, unchanges from December.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book is released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.