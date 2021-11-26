Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were sharply lower early Friday as concerns over a new coronavirusvariant sent ripples through global markets. Major European markets were down in morning trading after a number of countries restricted travel from some southern African nations. TSX futures also pointed to losses at the start of trading with crude prices sinking.

Dow futures were down by more than 2 per cent in the early premarket period while S&P and Nasdaq futures were off by more than 1 per cent. Friday marks a return to business for U.S. traders after the Thanksgiving holiday, although markets will close early. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed out Thursday’s session higher for a third day, rallying on gains in tech shares.

Friday’s declines came after news of a new variant, first detected in South Africa, prompted the United Kingdom to restrict travel from a number of countries in southern Africa. Countries including Japan and Italy followed suit on Friday. Little is know about the variant. The World Health Organization is convening an experts’ meeting later on Friday to evaluate whether the new variant is a “variant of concern.”

“While the situation appears confined to the region for now, markets are scrambling to price in a return of restrictions across the globe, taking their cue from the U.K.’s travel restrictions and the tighter restrictions imposed in Portugal,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

“This process is always a noisy and difficult one, and has been exacerbated by the lack of liquidity that is always a feature of markets around Thanksgiving.”

Shares of U.S. airlines including Delta, United Airlines and American Airlines were all down sharply in premarket trading as were other travel stocks like cruise operator Carnival Corp.

Elsewhere, retail stocks will again be in focus as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season in the United States and elsewhere.

In this country, Statistics Canada will release its findings from the Canadian Survey on Business Conditions in the fourth quarter of the year.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 2.54 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 2.81 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 2.82 per cent and 3.26 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed off 2.53 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.67 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices sank in early going in the wake of travel restrictions imposed as experts assess the potential threat of a new variant.

The day range on Brent is US$76.04 to US$80.42. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$72.60 to $US78.17. In the predawn period, Brent was down by 5 per cent while WTI lost more than 6 per cent.

“Depending on how this virus-led sell-off evolves, and how concerned the WHO [World Health Organization] is of it, the calculations surrounding the OPEC+ meeting next week could change,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“OPEC+ has stated repeatedly that one area of caution was the resurgence of Covid-19 eroding oil demand as the grouping raises production.”

OPEC+ members are scheduled to meet next week to discuss production quotas. That meeting comes after a coordinated effort, led by the U.S., to release emergency reserves to cool spiking energy costs. So far, OPEC has resisted pressure to alter its current production schedule.

“At this stage, I do not believe they will look to reign in production unless the market situation really deteriorates next week, and oil prices experience a much deeper slump,” Mr. Halley said.

In other commodities, gold advanced as investors sought out safe-have holdings.

Spot gold jumped 0.9 per cent to US$1,805.26 per ounce by early Friday morning. U.S. gold futures advanced 1.2 per cent to US$1,805.20.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar dropped in early going as investors sought out safe-haven currencies on global markets.

The day range on the loonie is 78.27 US cents to 79.08 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Friday’s calendar.

On world markets, currencies viewed as safer holdings gained as investors await more information on the discovery of a new variant.

The yen which earlier this week had tumbled to five-year lows against the greenback, jumped 1.3 per cent to a high of 113.6, while the euro fell to near 6-1/2 year lows against the Swiss franc at 1.044 francs per euro, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound slipped to a new 2021 low below US$1.33 after the U.K. imposed travel restrictions on a number of countries.

Economic news

Canada’s budget balance for September.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press