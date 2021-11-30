Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Wall Street futures were sharply lower Tuesday as volatility returns to global markets after Moderna’s chief executive suggested current COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant. Major European markets were deep in the red in morning trading. TSX futures were down with bank earnings starting to roll in.

Dow and S&P futures were down more than 1 per cent in early trading, reversing course after a late-day rally on Monday. The S&P 500 finished up 1.32 per cent while the Dow added 0.68 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.88 per cent at the close of the week’s first session. The S&P/Composite Index finished the session up 0.11 per cent.

The latest declines came after Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times: “There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level... we had with Delta.”

“I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to... are like ‘this is not going to be good,’” he said.

Markets drew some support on Monday from comments from U.S. President Joe Biden who said the emergence of the new variant is a matter of concern but not panic. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, meanwhile, suggested that the situation muddies the Fed’s view of inflation, easing expectations that the central bank would move to tighten stimulus quickly. Mr. Powell is scheduled to appear before the U.S. Senate banking committee on Tuesday morning.

“As we look ahead to the rest of the week, this morning’s drop in markets shows that sentiment is set to remain extremely fickle until we get a clearer idea of what comes next when it comes to the new variant,” CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.

“As a result of these latest virus developments, markets are also dialling back expectations of when central banks might look to accelerate any normalization measures.”

The World Health Organization has said it expects it to take weeks to access the risk posed by the Omicron variant.

In this country, bank earnings kick off with results from Bank of Nova Scotia.

Scotiabank’s net income excluding one-off items rose to $2.72-billion, or $2.10, in the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with $1.9-billion, or $1.45, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.90 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The bank reported overall net profit of $1.97 a share, up from $1.42 a year ago, and announced a dividend of $1 a share, up from the 90 cents it has been paying for the last eight quarters.

Ahead of the open, investors will also get a reading on the broad health of Canada’s economy when Statistics Canada releases its third-quarter GDP report.

“Our economists expect GDP to increase 4.0% (annualized) in the third quarter, picking up after a 1.1 per cent decline in Q2 when COVID-19 restrictions were more stringent,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with Royal Bank, said. “That Q3 increase would be stronger than the 2 per cent early estimate from Statistics Canada a month ago with improved labour market data leaving some upside risk — hours worked increased at an almost 7 per cent rate in Q3.”

In morning trading, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.23 per cent with oil and gas stocks leading the declines as Omicron concerns weigh. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.24 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 1.32 per cent and 1.37 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.63 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.58 per cent.

Crude prices were down as COVID-19 concerns again weighed on broader market sentiment.

The day range on Brent is US$70.22 to US$74.35. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$67.06 to US$71.22. Early Tuesday, both benchmarks fell about 3 per cent. Brent touched its lowest level since early September while WTI saw its worst showing since late August.

“The economic impact is driven by fear, and by the policy response... Fear is impacting travel. There are outright bans. But also the fear of being stranded which causes travel plans to alter,” Paul Donovan from UBS said in a note.

Meanwhile, the OPEC+ group is set to meet Dec. 2 to consider its production policy. Expectations are growing that the group will put on hold its plan to add another 400,000 barrels a day in production in December.

“Following the global strategic reserve releases and the announcement of dozens of countries restricting travel to and from South Africa and neighboring nations, OPEC and its allies can easily justify an output halt or even a slight cut in production,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

In other commodities, gold prices gained as the flight to safety by investors resumed.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,791.86 per ounce. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.6 per cent to $1,794.80.

The Canadian dollar fell as global risk sentiment weakened.

The day range on the loonie is 78.04 US cents to 78.57 US cents.

Canadian investors will get third-quarter GDP figures before markets open.

On global markets, the euro jumped and was headed for its best three-day winning streak against the greenback as traders cut their short positions on the currency.

Against the U.S. dollar, the euro rose 0.6 per cent on Tuesday at US$1.1367 and is up 1.4 per cent in the last three sessions, its biggest three-day rising streak since December 2020, according to figures from Reuters

The Japanese yen climbed 0.6 per cent against the U.S. dollar to its highest levels since early October at 112.68 yen.

Risk sentiment currencies, meanwhile, struggled. The Australian dollar slid 0.65 per cent to a new 12-month month low of US$0.7093, and the New Zealand dollar lost 0.6 per cent to US$0.6783.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 1.427 per cent in the predawn period.

The United Kingdom’s antitrust watchdog has blocked Facebook’s acquisition of GIF-sharing platform Giphy and ordered the social network to reverse the deal, saying it hurts social media users and advertisers by stifling competition for animated images. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that the deal would let Facebook “increase its already significant market power” by denying or limiting other platforms’ access to Giphy GIFs and driving traffic to Facebook-owned sites.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday prior analyses suggested its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, and similar drugs, could have reduced activity against the Omicron coronavirus variant. The drugmaker said analysis shows the individual mutations present in the Omicron variant indicate “that there may be reduced neutralization activity of both vaccine-induced and monoclonal antibody conveyed immunity”. Further analyses are ongoing, the company said, adding that there was no direct data testing Omicron’s resistance to immunity gained from vaccines and monoclonal antibodies.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s real GDP for Q3.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20-city) for September.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for September.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testify on the CARES Act to the Senate Banking Committee

