Equities

Wall Street futures bounced higher early Thursday after the previous session’s late-day selloff as investors continue to look for direction amid COVID-19 uncertainty. Major European markets were weaker in early going, erasing much of the prior session’s gains. TSX futures were positive with crude prices up and more bank earnings in the pipeline.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all higher in the early premarket period, suggesting continued volatility as the week plays out. On Wednesday, all three gave up gains seen early in the day after the U.S. confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant. The S&P 500 fell 1.18 per cent while the Dow slid 1.34 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 1.83 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index tumbled 0.95 per cent.

“The risk sentiment is sour,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said.

“Market mood is hit by two fundamentally ugly news [stories]: first, the uncertainties around the new Omicron strain, and second: the expectation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would pull away its support faster to tame the rising inflationary pressures.”

She noted the VIX index, which measures volatility, spiked to 30 this week, its highest level since the start of the year and just below levels seen in October 2020.

“It’s unlikely we get to the pandemic levels, but of course, the fact that the markets will soon be left to their own fundamentals is a problem for a market where valuations went through the roof,” she said.

In this country, bank earnings continue to roll in. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion Bank report before the start of trading.

The Globe’s James Bradshaw reports that on Wednesday RBC and National Bank reported higher fourth-quarter profits and large dividend hikes but still failed to meet Bay Street’s expectations, as narrowing profit margins and lower trading activity led to lacklustre revenues.

Overseas, major European markets were weaker in morning trading after seeing gains on Wednesday, reflecting continued volatility. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.97 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.63 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.92 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.65 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.55 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher as markets await a production decision from the OPEC+ group amid uncertainty sparked by the spread of the Omicron variant.

The day range on Brent is US$68.73 to US$70.70. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$65.41 to US$67.36. Brent fell 0.5 per cent on Wednesday while WTI lost 0.9 per cent.

The OPEC+ group is scheduled to conclude two-days of meetings on Thursday with traders waiting to see if members agree to a change to the current production schedule.

Early Thursday, Reuters, citing an unnamed OPEC+ source, said ministers are likely to discuss pausing a planned oil output hike in January.

OPEC+ now has an agreement in place to add 400,000 barrels per day a month to production as it unwinds last year’s record supply cuts.

“I still think the meeting has come too soon,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“I’m not sure there’s enough at this stage to make an informed judgment and if they had, by their own admission, factored in another wave this winter, then there should be no need to adjust at this stage.”

However, he also noted that the coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves last month by a number of countries “may push some to support [a pause] anyway under the guise of an Omicron response.”

In other commodities, gold prices fell as hawkish comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell offset uncertainty over the course of the pandemic.

Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent to US$1,769.86 per ounce early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.8 per cent to US$1,770.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar inched higher in early going while its U.S. counterpart was treading water against a group of global counterparts.

The day range on the loonie is 77.95 US cents to 78.27 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Thursday. Markets will get a reading on November employment in this country on Friday morning.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was little changed at 96.035.

The euro was steady versus the U.S. dollar at US$1.13205, according to figures from Reuters.

The Japanese yen, which strengthened over the past week as investors sought safe havens, lost some of those gains versus the U.S. dollar, falling 0.4 per cent to 113.26 yen.

Britain’s pound rebounded slightly, rising above US$1.33.

More company news

Apple Inc has told its parts suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has slowed, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter, signaling that some consumers have decided against trying to get the hard-to-find item. The company had earlier cut production of iPhone 13 by as many as 10 million units due to a global chip shortage, but now it has informed vendors that those orders may not materialize, the report said.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 27.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press