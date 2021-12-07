Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures jumped early Tuesday as investors’ jitters over the spread of the Omicron variant eased somewhat and attention turns to the release of new inflation data at the end of the week. Major European markets were firmly higher. TSX futures gained alongside higher crude prices.

S&P and Nasdaq futures were up by more than 1 per cent in the early premarket period while Dow futures were also firmly in positive territory. The gains followed a winning session on Monday which saw the Dow jump 1.87 per cent while the S&P 500 added 1.17 per cent and the Nasdaq rose 0.93 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 1.1 per cent with energy shares leading the advance.

“Equities, especially the reopening stocks, benefit from encouraging news that the Omicron symptoms are rather ‘mild’ and that the People’s Bank of China loosens its purse’s strings to provide support to the Chinese economy which is being shaken by a terrible property crisis, along with the coronavirus and the broad crackdown on its most valuable tech companies,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“Of course, yesterday’s rebound is not necessarily a sign that a further and a sustainable recovery is underway, as the Delta variant is presently wreaking havoc across the globe and the market volatility remains high.”

She also said investor sentiment faces another hurdle at week’s end with the release of new U.S. inflation data, which is expected to show headline inflation rose to 6.7 per cent. The report is due Friday morning.

“We could see wild mood swings into the second half of the week,” she said.

In this country, investors will get a reading on international trade in October from Statistics Canada before the start of trading.

RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank’s economists are expecting to see the trade surplus to narrow to $1.6-billion.

“A resumption of auto production after widespread shutdowns in September due to chip shortages should boost both exports and imports, while agricultural exports are expected to fall due to low crop yields in western Canada,” he said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 1.74 per cent in morning trading with all sectors in positive territory. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.09 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 1.89 per cent and 2.04 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.89 per cent after a strong handoff from Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 2.72 per cent. November trade data out of China showed imports jumped 31.7 per cent for the month, beating market forecasts. Exports, however, fell short of expectations, gaining 22 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices continued to rally in early going helped by easing concerns over the impact of the Omicron variant on demand and news that Iran nuclear talks had stalled, delaying the return of crude to the market.

The day range on Brent is US$73.20 to US$74.78. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$69.52 to US$71.31. Both benchmarks gained nearly 5 per cent on Monday.

“Ultimately, the most bullish thing for prices is that Omicron is reportedly less severe and if more good news follows, we can all relax a little and the downside risks to the economy will abate,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“If the good news doesn’t follow, OPEC+ will pare back output and support prices that way. The question is how much the lows will be tested in the interim, if at all. Producers’ resolve has been tested before on many occasions.”

Meanwhile, prices were also underpinned by stalled indirect U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, suggesting a delay in Iranian crude to market. Germany urged Iran on Monday to present realistic proposals in talks over its nuclear program, according to a Reuters report.

Gold prices edged up, helped by a slightly softer U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,780.60 per ounce early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2 per cent to US$1,782.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was stronger, boosted by improved risk sentiment and continued gains in crude prices. The U.S. dollar was steady against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.32 US cents to 78.78 US cents.

“CAD has made steady progress overnight on the back of gains in stocks and commodities,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Bank of Nova Scotia, said in a note. “CAD positioning ahead of tomorrow’s BoC policy decision may also be supporting it.”

Canadian investors get October international trade figures ahead of the start of trading.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was flat at 96.363, while the safe-haven yen was down around 0.2 per cent versus the U.S. dollar at 113.705, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was down 0.2 per cent at US$1.1263.

The Australian dollar advanced 0.6 per cent to US$0.70915 after the Reserve Bank of Australian made no changes to policy and said it doesn’t expect the Omicron variant to derail the economic recovery.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 1.45 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Enbridge Inc. raised its quarterly dividend as it announced the approval of $1.1-billion in new capital projects. The pipeline company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 86 cents per share, up from 83.5 cents. Enbridge also says it plans to buy back up to $1.5-billion worth of its shares. The company approved several new capital projects including a $500-million expansion of its Valley Crossing Pipeline in Texas. It will also spend $300 million on an expansion of its Dawn to Parkway system in Ontario.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions, the firm said on Tuesday, naming new co-chief executives in the biggest reshuffle since 2017 to simplify its structure and focus on the logic chip business. Two co-chief executives, instead of three, will lead the South Korean firm as it pivots on the two business pillars of chips and consumer devices, including smartphones, to help lead the next phase of growth and boost competitiveness.

American Airlines Group Inc said on Tuesday Doug Parker would retire as the U.S. Carrier’s chief executive officer on March 31.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity for Q3.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for October.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada’s Ivey PMI for November.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press