Equities

Canada’s main stock index fell at the open Thursday as crude prices came under pressure amid renewed COVID-19 restrictions in some countries. On Wall Street, indexes slid after three sessions of gains with investors starting to turn their attention to fresh U.S. inflation figures due ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve policy decision.

At 9:31 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 81.86 points, or 0.39%, at 20,995.49.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32.49 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 35,722.26.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.21 points, or 0.22%, at 4,691.00, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.45 points, or 0.42%, to 15,720.54 at the opening bell.

“The risks of whipsaw price movement have not disappeared,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffery Halley said in an early note. “As I have said before, volatility will be the winner in December, not directional plays.”

In the U.S., investors are now turning their focus to Friday’s November inflation numbers. Economists are forecasting the annual rate of inflation will jump to 6.7 per cent. The numbers will be released ahead of the opening bell tomorrow.

As well, Omicron concerns continue to create uncertainty, despite suggestions from Pfizer on Wednesday that a third shot may be effective in combating the variant, according to early lab results.

Sentiment was tempered by headlines suggesting tighter restrictions in a number of countries. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher curbs there, including calling for people to work from home, wear masks in public spaces and use vaccine passes in an effort to slow the spread.

“The UK’s move to new restrictions points towards the expected playbook for the weeks to come, and could well put some pressure on equity markets in what is normally a fairly positive time,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

“For major indices in Europe and the U.S. the knowledge that three vaccine doses can successfully combat the variant should help investors to retain an optimistic view of the situation, but the imperative is to ensure more vaccines reach the rest of the world.”

In this country, the Bank of Canada remains in focus with remarks due Thursday after noon from Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle. Mr. Gravelle speaks at 2 p.m. ET by videoconference to the Surrey Board of Trade and will deliver the central bank’s economic progress report. A day earlier, the central bank held interest rates steady in what many considered a placeholder policy announcement that also reiterated the bank’s intent to move on rates in the middle quarters of next year.

On the corporate side, Canadian investors got results from Empire Co. Ltd. and Transat AT ahead of the opening bell. Lululemon reports after the close.

Sobeys-parent Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned $175.4-million or 66 cents a share in its latest quarter, up from $161.4-million or 60 cents in the same quarter last year, helped by a nearly five per cent increase in sales. Sales the company’s second quarter totalled $7.32-billion, up from $6.98-billion.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.23 per cent by midday. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.38 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.30 per cent and 0.24 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.47 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.08 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices reversed early gains as traders took a breather to assess the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

The day range on Brent is US$75.20 to US$76.70. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$71.90 to US$73.34. Both bench marks finished the Wednesday session higher.

Prices got a boost from reports that a three-dose vaccine may prove effective in fighting the Omicron variant.

Sentiment was tempered, however, by tightened restrictions seen in several countries, including Britain and Demark.

The Danish Prime Minister announced students up to the 10th grade would switch to remote learning in the final days before the Christmas break. As well, bars, restaurants and nightclubs were ordered to close at midnight in an effort to control the spread of the variant. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also recommended people work from home.

In other commodities, gold prices edged higher.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,785.87 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were flat at US$1,786.10 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker in early going while its U.S. counterpart stabilized against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.81 US cents to 79.06 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic reports on Thursday’s calendar. Attention will be focused on the afternoon remarks from Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle.

“The broad strokes of the progress report should be consistent with the [Bank of Canada’s] meeting statement.” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy, said.

“However, in an environment of heightened market sensitivity to new information, it is possible that the more expansive speech format (vs statement) and press conference could provide market moving details.”

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index rose 0.15 per cent higher to 96.082, some way from the 16-month high of 96.938 touched in November, according to figures from Reuters. U.S. investors are now looking ahead to next weeks policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

The euro was 0.2 lower at US$1.1319, but still close to one-week high touched in the previous day.

Sterling was steady at US$1.3207, after hitting new 2021 lows the previous day against the U.S. dollar, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher COVID-19 restrictions.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 1.501 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Italy’s antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Amazon US$1.28-billion for alleged abuse of market dominance, in one of the biggest penalties imposed on a U.S. tech giant in Europe. Amazon said it “strongly disagreed” with the Italian regulator’s decision and would appeal. Italy’s watchdog said in a statement that Amazon had leveraged its dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services on marketplaces to favour the adoption of its own logistics service - Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) - by sellers active on Amazon.it.

Kinross Gold Corp said it will buy gold explorer Great Bear Resources Ltd for about $1.8-billion, eyeing its Dixie project, a potentially long-life mine complex. Kinross will pay Great Bear shareholders an equivalent of about C$29 per share on a fully diluted basis, Great Bear said in a separate statement. They have the option to receive that in cash or as 3.8564 Kinross shares, it added.

Transat A.T. Inc. says it lost $121.3-million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $238.1-million in the same quarter last year. The parent company of Air Transat says the loss amounted to $3.21 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a loss of $6.31 per diluted share a year ago. Revenue in what was the company’s fourth quarter totalled $62.8-million, up from $28.4-million in the same quarter last year.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Dec. 4.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for October.

(12 p.m. ET) U.S. flow of funds for Q3.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press