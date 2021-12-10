Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Canada’s main stock index gained in early trading Friday with crude prices higher and set for weekly advance. On Wall Street, key indexes were also positive after a highly anticipated reading on U.S. inflation matched market forecasts.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 79.37 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 21,004.86.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.86 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 35,830.55.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.19 points, or 0.43%, at 4,687.64, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 112.22 points, or 0.72%, to 15,629.59 at the opening bell.

Ahead of the the opening bell, the U.S. Labor Department reported that the annual rate of inflation rose by 6.8 per cent in November, roughly matching market expectations. The latest reading marks the biggest annual increase since 1982 and follows a rise of 6.2 per cent in October. On a monthly basis, U.S. consumer prices rose 0.8 per cent. Economists had predicted a monthly increase of about 0.7 per cent. Investors have been paying close attention to spiking inflation, concerned that price pressures will push the Federal Reserve to act sooner-than-expected on withdrawing stimulus.

The Fed makes its next policy decision next Wednesday afternoon.

“With inflation at a lofty pace, the Fed is set to accelerate its QE tapering timeline at the December meeting, to finish in the early spring, and to allow for a rate hike in Q2 2022, when the winter wave of COVID could be behind us,” CIBC senior economist Katherine Judge said.

In this country, Laurentian Bank released results, marking the final Canadian bank to report for the most recent quarter.

Laurentian reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $102.9-million or $2.39 a share compared with net income of $36.8-million or 79 cents in the same period a year earlier. In the quarter, Laurentian recorded $189.4-million in impairment and restructuring charges following a strategic review of operations. Adjusted net income was $47.8-million or $1.06, ahead of the 92 cents analysts had been expecting. Laurentian also raised its quarterly dividend by 10 per cent to 44 cents a share. Laurentian shares were up more than 4 per cent in early trading in Toronto.

Meanwhile, shares of B.C.-based athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw its Nasdaq-listed shares slip nearly 2 per cent even as it raised its full-year revenue forecast amid strong demand for the company’s products. However, the company also cautioned that the spread of COVID-19 variants could further affect current supply chain issues.

“Demand for our brand is outpacing supply, and our business could have been even stronger without the supply chain challenges,” Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald told analysts. Lululemon released its latest quarter results after Thursday’s close.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.23 per cent by midday. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.08 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.04 per cent and while France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.04 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.07 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were headed for their first weekly gain in seven as uncertainty over the spread of the Omicron variant was offset by continuing optimism over demand.

The day range on Brent is US$73.80 to US$74.80. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$70.32 to US$71.50. Both were higher early Friday morning and on track for a 7-per-cent gain for the week.

“Last week’s lows were likely the lows for the month and possibly for 2022, especially with OEPC+’s poison pill still in play,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffery Halley said.

Reuters reports that, earlier in the week, the oil market had recovered about half the losses suffered since the Omicron outbreak grabbed headlines in late November. Prices have been buoyed by studies suggesting a third booster shot may offer protection against the variant, although moves by a number of countries to renew restrictions to curb the spread have injected some uncertainty into the market.

In other commodities, gold prices fell to their lowest level in a week.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,770.90 per ounce by early Friday morning. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,771.10.

“Gold’s price action continues to disappoint, unable to rally on either a weaker or stronger U.S. dollar, heightened or lessened risk sentiment, or higher or lower U.S. yields,” Mr. Halley said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed while its U.S. counterpart held steady against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.59 US cents to 78.79 US cents.

“The CAD is a relative out-performer on the session essentially by trading little changed against the generally stronger USD,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said in a note.

“We think underlying CAD fundamentals remain positive and retain a bullish outlook in the medium to longer run but the recent slide in energy prices and the broader strength in the USD is curbing the CAD at the moment — and may continue to restrain gains in the near term.”

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Friday’s calendar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index The dollar index edged up to 96.255 early Friday morning and was headed for its seventh consecutive weekly rise, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro dropped 0.4 per cent on Thursday and was steady at US$1.129 in early European trading - still not far from its 2021 low of US$1.1186.

Japan’s yen was last down at 113.58 per U.S. dollar. Britain’s pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.3214, towards the 2021 low of $1.3161 seen earlier this week.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 1.511 per cent.

More company news

Shares in Daimler Truck climbed on their Frankfurt market debut on Friday following the commercial vehicle maker’s long-awaited spin-off from Daimler AG. The split was announced in February and pitched by the two companies as an opportunity to unlock value in both Daimler Truck and the owner of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and vans. At 1023 GMT, Daimler Truck shares were trading at 29.88 euros, above their debut price of 28 euros. Daimler shares were up 3.7% at 74.83 euros.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $963.2-million, U.S. securities filings showed on Thursday. He also exercised stock options to buy 2.17 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.

Starbucks Corp employees on Thursday voted to join a union at one store in Buffalo, New York, delivering the coffee chain its first unionized company-owned location in the United States. Workers at a second location in the city voted to reject the drive to organize. Employees at one Starbucks location in Buffalo voted to join Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. The vote count for a third store in the upstate New York city ended without a definitive result because a number of ballots were still under review, a process that could stretch into early next year.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Friday in favour of a plan to end the company’s dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague. With roughly 58 per cent of outstanding shares cast, a preliminary tally showed 99 per cent of shareholders supported a special resolution enabling the corporate structure change.

Oracle Corp reported quarterly revenue on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by demand for its cloud services as businesses double down on IT spending to support hybrid work. The company posted total revenue of $10.36 billion in the second quarter, compared with estimates of $10.21 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Oracle also forecasts current-quarter profit and revenue ahead of analysts’ expectations. Shares were up nearly 17 per cent in early trading.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s National Balance Sheet and Financial Flow accounts for Q3.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Quarterly Services Survey for Q3.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press