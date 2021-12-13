Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Canada’s main stock index slid at the start of trading Monday as crude prices turned lower. On Wall Street, key indexes were treading water ahead of the midweek policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

At 9:31 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.31 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 20,863.31.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.06 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 35,958.93.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.72 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 4,710.30, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.33 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 15,621.27 at the opening bell.

Key this week will be the Fed’s policy decision, due Wednesday afternoon. It follows last week’s reading on November inflation, which showed the annual rate rose to 6.8 per cent from 6.2 per cent in October in the United States. Although the latest number represented the highest level in decades, it also didn’t cross the 7-per-cent market, which some economists had expected.

“Investors will have their eyes set on the [Fed’s] famous dot plot,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

“Activity on fed funds futures point that the first hike should arrive in May, but some hawkish guesses point at March. As such, the chances of a massive hawkish surprise are limited, and the actual expectation doesn’t interfere with equity investors’ craving for a Santa rally to close a record-breaking year with one last record.”

Other central banks delivering decisions this week include the European Central Bank and The Bank of England.

In this country, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will announce the Bank of Canada’s new mandate at a news conference later Monday morning. The decision is expected hold the central bank’s inflation target at 2 per cent while adding new language about how it should factor in employment when setting rates, The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports.

“The main event risk this week will be Wednesday’s November CPI,” RBC FX strategy associate Daria Parkhomenko said.

She said the headline rate is expected to tick down to 4.5 per cent from the two-decade higher of 4.7 per cent seen in October. Excluding food and energy costs, the rate is expected to hold just over 3 per cent, she said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.42 per cent by midday. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.88 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.19 per cent. Over the weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned “there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming”. The government plans to offer every adult a vaccine booster shot by the end of the month in a bid to combat the spread of the variant.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.71 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.17 per cent, giving up early gains.

Commodities

Crude prices fell in early going as traders continue to weigh the threat posed by the spread of the Omicron variant.

The day range on Brent is US$75.12 to US$76.39. The day range on West Texas Intermediate is US$71.63 to US$73. Both benchmarks gained about 1 per cent on Friday.

“Once Europe gets beyond this wave of restrictive movements and the north stops seeing milder weather, the rally in oil prices could easily make a run towards the highs seen last month,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a recent note.

Despite warnings about the spread of the Omicron variant, markets are finding solace in suggestions that a third booster shot of vaccine has proven effective in fighting the virus.

“There was a growing sense of relief as the risk of serious illness in the Omicron was seen as low,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior economist at Nomura Securities.

“Market focus has shifted to the next action by OPEC+,” he said.

The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for early January. At its last meeting, the group kept its current production schedule in place.

Iraq’s oil minister said on Sunday he expected OPEC at its next meeting to maintain its current policy of gradual monthly increases in supply by 400,000 barrels per day, according to a Reuters report.

In other commodities, gold traded in a narrow range ahead of Wednesday’s Fed decision.

Spot gold was last up 0.1 per cent at US$1,783.91 per ounce early Monday morning. U.S. gold futures were flat at US$1,784.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker as its U.S. counterpart edged higher against a group of world currencies ahead of central bank news later in the week.

The day range on the loonie is 78.40 US cents to 78.71 US cents.

Canadian investors will be looking ahead to Wednesday’s November inflation numbers. Economists expect the annual rate to tick lower but remain elevated.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.2 per cent at 96.28. The euro was down 0.3 per cent at US$1.1286.

The pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3245 after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Britain faces a “tidal wave” of the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 1.475 per cent in the early predawn period.

More company news

Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest’s Wyloo Metals on Monday raised its offer for Canadian nickel producer Noront Resources Ltd shortly after failing to come to an agreement to support a rival bid by BHP Group . Wyloo, Noront’s top shareholder, increased its offer to $1.10 a share, valuing the Canadian miner at $616.9-million, 57% higher than its prior bid and outmatching BHP’s $0.75 per-share offer.

Suncor Energy Inc on Monday forecast higher capital expenditure for 2022 as the Canadian energy company bets on the recovery in crude and gas prices from pandemic lows. The company estimates 2022 spending to be $4.7-billion, higher than its 2021 forecast of between $3.8-billion and $4.5-billion.

Pfizer Inc has agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in a US$6.7-billion all-cash deal to expand its cancer and inflammatory disease treatment pipeline, the companies said on Monday. Pfizer will take over all outstanding shares of Arena for $100 per share, representing a 100.2% premium to Arena’s last closing price. Arena is developing several treatments for gastroenterology, dermatology, and cardiology. The drug developer’s ulcerative colitis treatment candidate, etrasimod, is in a late-stage study.

Economic news

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will announce the Bank of Canada’s new mandate on Monday morning

With Reuters and The Canadian Press