Equities

Wall Street futures were treading water ahead of the afternoon policy decision from the Federal Reserve. Major European markets edged higher in early trading. TSX futures were flat with investors awaiting the latest reading on inflation in this country.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all hovering around breakeven in the early premarket period. On Tuesday, all three ended down, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1 per cent. The S&P 500 slid 0.75 per cent while the Dow lost 0.30 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.48 per cent.

All eyes Wednesday will be on the Federal Reserve, which makes its policy decision at 2 p.m. ET and is expected to ramp up tapering of its bond-buying program. The announcement comes a day after new figures showed spiking wholesale inflation in November, adding to ongoing concerns about price pressures.

However, Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya says the U.S. central bank can “only move so fast” in efforts to tame inflation.

“No one at the Fed wants to trigger a market rout, a financial crisis nor panic across the market to rush to tame inflation,” she said.

“On the contrary, the Fed will need to have a subtle strategy in place when it pulls the rug from under the market’s feet, without wreaking havoc in asset prices, because asset prices do matter for the Fed and the Fed will be in a better position to fight inflation with the support of healthy financial markets, or at least without the urge to deal with a renewed financial calamity.”

In this country, Statistics Canada releases November inflation figures before the bell.

In October, the agency reported that the annual rate of inflation jumped to 4.7 per cent, the highest since early 2003. That was also the seventh consecutive month that the annual rate of inflation came in above the Bank of Canada’s 2-per-cent target. Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy at RBC, says that bank’s economists expect the annual rate to tick lower to a still-elevated 4.5 per cent.

The release will be followed by remarks from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem by videoconference before the Empire Club of Canada. Ms. Lignos says its unlikely Mr. Macklem will deviate from last week’s policy statement from the central bank which suggested interest rate hikes are likely to begin in the middle quarters of next year. Still, markets will be watching for any new comments on the potential impact of the Omicron variant amid rising concern over the fast spread of the variant.

On the corporate side, the Globe’s Susan Krashinsky Robertson reports that Cineplex Inc. has been awarded nearly $1.24-billion in damages over a botched deal to sell Canada’s largest movie theatre chain to UK-based Cineworld Group plc last year. The Toronto-based cinema owner announced late Tuesday that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice had ruled that Cineworld “wrongfully repudiated” the $2.18-billion deal, which fell apart during the pandemic.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.31 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.46 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.26 per cent and 0.60 per cent, respectively. Both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England make policy decisions on Thursday. Early Wednesday, new figures showed inflation in Britain surged above 5 per cent to its highest level in more than a decade.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.91 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were weaker as demand concerns continue to stalk the markets amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The day range on Brent is US$72.58 to US$73.45. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$69.58 to US$70.43. Both benchmarks finished lower on Tuesday.

The International Energy Agency this week suggested that the spread of the Omicron variant will hurt demand, although it expects the impact to be temporary. The agency also said it expects supply set to exceed demand through at least the end of next year.

At the same time, new figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed weekly U.S. crude stocks fell by 815,000 barrels in the week ended Dec. 10, less than the 2.1-million-barrel decline analysts had been forecasting. Still, distillate stocks fell by 1 million barrels versus the expectation for an increase. Gasoline inventories rose, but by a smaller amount than expected.

More official figures will be released later Wednesday morning by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“The next big move for oil prices might happen after the Fed policy decision that could show a hawkish dot plot that sends the [U.S.] dollar rallying, which will drag down all commodities,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The longer-term supply fundamentals should support higher oil prices, so whatever downside we see over the next 48 hours could be limited as long hospitalizations don’t get out of control in the U.S.”

Gold prices, meanwhile, held steady near a two-week low ahead of the Fed decision.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,769.70 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,771.00.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker, trading below 78 US cents in early going, as U.S. dollar held steady against a group of world currencies ahead of the Fed decision.

The day range on the loonie is 77.67 US cents to 77.86 US cents.

Canadian investors get inflation figures ahead of the open.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar’s moves were muted, with the U.S. dollar index holding steady in the Asian session then slipping modestly to 96.445 as European markets opened, according to figures from Reuters.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.1 per cent at 113.7.

The euro was up 0.1 per cent at US$1.127 ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 1.436 per cent.

More company news

Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday said it has launched legal proceedings against Canada’s Centerra Gold over cyber-security and employee rights violations at Kumtor Gold Mine, which it used to run. The lawsuit alleges that Centerra has blocked user and administrator access to Kumtor’s computers since May 202.

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales and new orders for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadians existing home sales and average prices for November.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press