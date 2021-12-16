Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were up early Thursday after the Fed said it will speed up tapering of its bond-buying program and raised the prospect of three rate hikes next year. Major European markets rallied in morning trading. TSX futures were positive with crude prices higher.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all advanced in the early premarket period. On Wednesday, all three shook off early losses and to close up after the Fed’s latest policy announcement. The S&P 500 added 1.63 per cent while the Dow gained 1.08 per cent and the Nasdaq jumped 2.15 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index clawed back some of its recent losses to finish 0.58 per cent higher.

On Wednesday, the Fed said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and likely deliver three quarter point rate hikes by the end of next year as the central bank looks to combat spiking inflation as the economy nears full employment.

“A relief rally following the Federal Reserve meeting is what’s in play right now, as yesterday’s decision, though hawkish, was mostly priced in,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“The abrupt change in the policy is obviously due to the rapidly rising, and sticky inflation, and the strong improvement achieved in the labour market,” she said.

On Thursday, markets will get policy decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England among others.

On the corporate side, Enbridge moved to shift to U.S. federal court a Michigan lawsuit seeking shutdown of an oil pipeline that runs beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. The company argued that a 2019 lawsuit filed in a state court by Attorney General Dana Nessel should be heard by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff, who last month retained jurisdiction over a separate case initiated by Enbridge to keep oil flowing through its Line 5, according to a report from The Associated Press.

In earnings, Wall Street investors will get results from FedEx after the close of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.21 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.91 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 1.56 per cent and 0.97 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.13 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.23 per cent, reversing early losses.

Commodities

Crude prices advanced with strong demand helping offsetting concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant.

The day range on Brent is US$74.28 to US$74.87. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$71.39 to US$71.94.

Figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration helped underpin the demand picture. The EIA said crude stocks fell 4.6 million barrels, more than analysts had been expecting.

The EIA also said product supplied by refineries, viewed as a proxy for demand, surged in the most recent week to 23.2 million barrels per day.

“Demand is not looking too bad as petroleum product demand rose to a record high, gasoline and distillates inventories delivered surprise draws, and as U.S. exports jumped back above the 3 million barrels per day,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

Still, he said, Omicron concerns “will keep oil prices heavy as even the virus continues to spread quickly across heavily vaccinated countries.”

In other commodities, gold prices rose, supported by a retreat by the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,785.93 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures leapt 1.3 per cent to US$1,786.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer as its U.S. counterpart pulled back against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.77 US cents to 78.22 US cents.

Ahead of the opening bell, Statistics Canada will release wholesale trade figures for October with economists expecting to see a monthly increase of about 1.5 per cent.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index slipped 0.2 per cent to 96.165 early Thursday morning, after hitting a three-week high the previous day after the Fed’s policy announcement.

Britain’s pound rose 0.2 per cent on the day versus the U.S. dollar to US$1.3295, while the euro was 0.2 per cent higher versus the greenback at US$1.13150, according to figures from Reuters.

The Australian dollar edged 0.2 per cent up versus the greenback at US$0.7175.

More company news

Apple Inc has temporarily closed three retail stores in Miami, Annapolis and Ottawa after a rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures among employees, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday. COVID-19 cases are rising in parts of Canada and the United States, with Canada’s government imploring its residents not to leave the country.

Reddit Inc, known for its message boards that became the go-to destination for day traders during this year’s meme stock frenzy, said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering with U.S. securities regulators. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, Reddit was valued at $10-billion in a private fundraising round earlier this year. Reuters reported in September that the company was hoping for a more than $15-billion valuation by the time an IPO takes place.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Dec. 11.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for December.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for November.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit PMI for December.

(11 a.m. ET) U.S. Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press