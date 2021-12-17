Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were mixed Friday as volatility returned to the markets after Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift earlier in the week. Major European markets were down in early trading. TSX futures were little changed with crude prices weaker.

Nasdaq futures were down nearly 1 per cent in the premarket period, suggesting continued selling in tech shares after Thursday’s declines. The Nasdaq finished yesterday’s session off 2.47 per cent. The Dow closed down 0.08 per cent and the S&P 500 lost 0.87 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gave up early gains to finish down 0.14 per cent.

“Volatility is rising again, lowering the predictability of what may happen next,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

“Although this week gave little answer about whether we will see a Santa rally, we now have a clearer roadmap about what should happen on the U.S. monetary policy front. Therefore, there is chance of seeing one last record before we close the year on the index level.”

Earlier this week, the Fed said it would speed up tapering its bond-buying program and raised the possibility of three rate hikes next year. Markets initially rallied on the news but tech shares eventually came under pressure as investors shifted toward more economically sensitive sectors. Other world central banks also made more hawkish shifts, with the Bank of England surprising markets by raising interest rates despite the uncertainty caused by the spread of the Omicron variant.

In this country, investors will be keeping close watch on the housing sector. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions is scheduled to announce the Minimum Qualifying Rate (MQR) for uninsured mortgages at a morning news conference. Right now, OSFI requires homebuyers who put down at least 20 per cent to show they’ll be able to be able to carry their mortgage rate plus 2 percentage points or 5.25 per cent, whichever is higher.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.64 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.66 per cent while France’s CAC 40 lost 0.52 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.79 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.2 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were on track for a losing week as rising cases of the Omicron variant continues to spark uncertainty over future demand.

The day range on Brent is US$73.80 to US$74.98. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$71.15 to US$72.26. Both were down in early going with Brent set for a loss of about 1 per cent on the week. WTI was mostly flat on the week.

“Oil prices have endured another choppy range-trading week, although, by the standards of early December, the volatility remains modest,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffery Halley said.

“A continuing recovery ex-China and the threat of OPEC+ moving suddenly is offset by an easing energy crunch in China and omicron growth fears. That has left oil markets looking for a more settled equilibrium price until the narrative convincingly changes one way or the other.”

Sentiment continues to be tempered by the evolving situation involving the spread of the Omicron variant. Reuters reports that Denmark, South Africa and the United Kingdom have all seen cases doubling every two days. In North America, the spread has prompted some companies to rethink their plans for having workers return to the office.

In this country, Quebec said it would introduce capacity limits to combat the spread. The Quebec measures will restrict stores, restaurants, bars, and places of worship in the province to 50-per-cent capacity. Private gatherings, including Christmas dinners, will be limited to 10 people.

In other commodities, gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar weakened.

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,807.19 per ounce by early Friday morning, and U.S. gold futures gained 0.6 per cent at US$1,809.70. Gold has gained more than 1 per cent this week.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down in early going as crude prices slid and risk sentiment soured. The U.S. dollar remained under pressure against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.05 US cents to 78.31 US cents.

Weaker risk appetite is spilling over into energy (copper and iron ore prices are firmer on the day) as a further headwind for the CAD,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Bank of Nova Scotia, said.

“Beyond these short-term influences, we think the fundamental backdrop for the CAD is positive. Wholesale Trade Sales rose 1.4 per cent yesterday, a little below consensus, but strong enough to sustain our Scotia Economics colleagues’ GDPNow tracker well north of 6 per cent (seasonally adjusted annual rate) for Q4 (which is well above the BoC’s 4 per cent estimate in the October monetary policy report)”

There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Friday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was little changed on the day at 96.005. The index has lost about 1 per cent since Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy announcement.

Meanwhile, the euro and Britain’s pound broadly consolidated the previous two days’ gains to stand at US$1.13310 and US$1.33130 respectively, according to figures from Reuters.

The yen edged up 0.1 per cent to 113.55 yen, after the Bank of Japan dialled back emergency pandemic-funding but largely maintained its loose policy stance.

More company news

Enterprise software maker Oracle is in talks to buy electronic medical records company Cerner in a deal that could be valued at $30-billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The transaction could bring Oracle a raft of health data to train and improve its artificial intelligence-based cloud services, boosting its presence in the healthcare sector. If the deal materializes, it will be the biggest ever for Oracle, which has a market value of more than $280-billion, the WSJ report said.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for October.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press