Wall Street appears set for steep losses at the open amid concern about the latest coronavirus variant quickly spreading across the globe and a potential fatal blow to a US$1.75 trillion investment bill in the U.S.

Futures for the major indexes suggest a dip of 1% or a little greater when markets open, with the TSX set for more modest losses. The Stoxx600 index of European shares is providing a bearish backdrop, down about 1.5%.

The spread of the Omicron variant has fueled fears that renewed curbs on business and travel might worsen supply chain disruptions and boost inflation.

“Omicron threatens to be the Grinch to rob Christmas,” Mizuho Bank’s Vishnu Varathan said in a report. The market “prefers safety to nasty surprises.”

On Friday, the S&P fell 1% as traders took money off the table after the Fed indicated it would fight inflation by speeding up the withdrawal of economic stimulus. The index is 2% below its all-time high and up 23% for the year. The TSX ended flat Friday, and is up 19% for the year.

In corporate news, Bank of Montreal shares are down about half a percentage point in U.S. premarket trading after striking a major deal to buy California-based Bank of the West for US$16.3-billion from its parent company, French bank BNP Paribas.

The purchase price is to be paid in cash, and will amount to US$13.4-billion net of estimated excess capital of US$2.9-billion held by Bank of the West. BMO plans to use excess cash on both banks’ balance sheets to fund the acquisition.

In simple dollar terms, it is the largest acquisition any Canadian bank has made in the last 20 years. Bank of the West has US$105-billion of assets, and BMO will acquire US$56-billion of loan and US$89-billion of deposits. The deal allows BMO, which has a strong presence in the U.S. through its BMO Harris Bank subsidiary, to expand nationally.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index slid 1.1% to 3,593.60 after China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate. The bank cut its one-year Loan Prime Rate to 0.05% but left the five-year rate and its main policy rate unchanged.

The cut is a “small step toward easing” monetary policy without changing efforts to reduce debt in real estate, Larry Hu and Xinyu Ji of Macquarie said in a report. Beijing’s use of multiple interest rates “is confusing, substantially muting the signal” if only one is cut, they said.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 2.1% to 27,937.81 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.9% to 22,744.86.

Traders had bid up airlines, cruise lines and other travel-related stocks on hopes omicron’s spread wouldn’t trigger more travel controls.

Sentiment has turned as the United States and other governments warn omicron is more pervasive than expected, prompting travel restrictions in some areas and cancellations of public events.

The U.S. government warned Sunday of a possible surge of “breakthrough infections” as Americans travel for Christmas and the New Year holidays.

Last week, stocks briefly rallied but then fell after Fed officials said Wednesday they might accelerate the reduction of bond purchases that inject money into financial markets. That sets the stage for the Fed to begin to raise interest rates next year.

Also potentially weighing on sentiment, a U.S. senator said Sunday he wouldn’t support President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure, social spending and climate plan. Joe Manchin’s announcement possibly dooms the plan’s chances in the evenly split Senate.

Inflation has been a growing concern throughout 2021. Higher raw materials costs and supply chain problems have been raising overall costs for businesses, which have increased prices on goods to offset the impact.

Consumers have so far absorbed those price increases, but they are facing persistent pressure from rising prices and that could prompt a pullback in spending.

Oil prices slumped by $3 on Monday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States stoked investor worries that new mobility restrictions to combat its spread could hit fuel demand.

“Simply put, it is not a case of if but when governments impose tougher restrictions,” Stephen Brennock of broker PVM said in a report.

“Both crude markers are taking a sharp dive as the new week gets underway amid the prospect of a bigger than expected Omicron-spurred dent to global demand.”

The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries.

Gold prices were down about 0.3% ahead of the opening bell after hovering close to a three-week peak scaled in the previous session, as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant smothered appetite for riskier assets, lifting bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

“Gold’s resurgence last week was short-lived and to be fair, it appeared to be built on pretty shaky foundations. Central banks raising rates to rein in inflation and the dollar attracting haven flows is hardly the recipe for a sustainable rally in the yellow metal. Still, risk aversion at the end of the year could offer some support if it is maintained,” Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst, UK & EMEA,f for for forex firm OANDA said in a note.

“It’s interesting that last week’s heavy calendar didn’t really see gold propel out of its recent ranges. There was some upside momentum but as we saw Friday, there’s still plenty of uncertainty around the upper end of the range and more than enough sellers interested at those levels. Perhaps we’ll see further consolidation into the end of the year unless we can see it build on last week’s momentum and break $1,820,” Mr. Erlam said.

The Canadian dollar was modestly lower this morning, with weak crude oil prices and the risk-off tone in global stock markets weighting on the currency. “While short-term US-Canada interest rate spreads have reversed the recent narrowing trend and remain relatively supportive for the CAD, there is little chance of the CAD picking up much ground while crude and stocks are trading so weakly,” forex strategists at Scotiabank said in a note. “Seasonal trends represent an additional headwind for what we think is a somewhat undervalued CAD at the moment. ... We expect better demand for the CAD to emerge in January.”

The U.S. dollar index was at 96.544 in early morning trading, not far from last month’s peak of 96.938, which was its highest since July 2020.

Following the spending bill failure in the U.S. and the continued threat of lockdowns, Goldman Sachs Monday cut its U.S. real GDP forecast for the first quarter of 2022 to 2% from 3% previously, and marginally reduced forecasts for the second and third quarters.

The U.S 10-year Treasury yield was hovering at 1.39% this morning, down slightly and near its lowest since Dec. 6 on Monday.

Moderna Inc said on Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be protective against the fast-spreading Omicron variant in laboratory testing and that the current version of the vaccine would continue to be Moderna’s “first line of defense against Omicron.” Shares were up about 7% in premarket trading.

Earnings include: Micron Technology Inc.; Nike Inc.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading index for November. Estimate is a rise of 0.8 per cent from October.

