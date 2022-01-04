Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures advanced early Tuesday as traders looked to add to the previous session’s record showing. Major European markets were positive in morning trading. TSX futures gained with crude prices holding firm ahead of the latest OPEC+ meeting.

Futures tied to all three major U.S. indexes were in positive territory in the early premarket period. On Monday, both the Dow and S&P 500 finished at record highs. Gains in big-name tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq to close up 1.2 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index resumes trading Tuesday morning after the holiday break.

Markets continue to monitor developments related to the spread of the Omicron variant.

“Globally, there is a lot of news regarding the rising omicron cases, but there is also a lot of news that the omicron cases are not as deadly as the previous variants of COVID,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“And investors prefer focusing on a glass half full rather than a glass half empty at the start of the year.”

In this country, Ontario announced tightened restrictions in a bid to stem the spread of the variant. The provincial government delayed the return to in-person learning at schools by two weeks, increased restrictions on businesses like gyms and restaurants and cut capacity limits.

“Ontario Premier [Doug] Ford held a press conference yesterday announcing renewed lockdown measures for the province, a new work-from-home order, stricter limits on gatherings and closing indoor services businesses like gyms, theatres, etc from Jan 5,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, said.

“Similar to others, Canadian officials are putting forward these measures as time-limited, in order to allow time for booster shots and flattening the Omicron peak. We do not see it affecting the BoC’s outlook for now – they’ve been notable in looking through ‘spot’ COVID conditions from early on in the pandemic.”

The U.S., meanwhile, saw a record number of cases on Monday, reporting more than one million new infections.

On Wall Street, Apple Inc. became the first company to hit the US$3-trillion stock market value during trading on Monday. It closed just below that milestone.

This week, investors will be looking ahead to employment reports in both Canada and the United States on Friday. In Canada, economists are expecting a relatively steady reading on hiring for December. In the U.S., markets are looking for a net gain of about 300,000 positions.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.57 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.19 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.34 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.77 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.06 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher as markets await the outcome of the latest OPEC+ meeting.

The day range on Brent is US$78.62 to US$79.49. The day range on West Texas Intermediate is US$75.70 to US$76.58.

OPEC members and their allies were meeting Tuesday but traders aren’t expecting the group to deviate from it’s current output plan.

OPEC+ has raised its output target each month since August by 400,000 barrels per day. The group is seen holding to that increase in February.

“Though Omicron cases continue to climb in key geographies, the absence of widespread lockdown restrictions will likely keep near-term demand concerns in check,” RBC analysts said in a note.

In other commodities, gold prices edged higher.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,804.40 per ounce early Tuesday morning, after prices hit a more than one-month high of US$1,831.62 on Monday before reversing course to close 1.5% lower. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at US$1,805.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar edged higher, buoyed by positive risk sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart firmed against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.38 US cents to 78.60 US cents.

There were no major economic releases on Tuesday’s calendar. Markets are awaiting Friday’s reading on hiring in December.

“The Canadian dollar is sensitive to risk appetite, so the currency could continue to show sharp movement this week as the markets focus on Omicron headlines,” OANDA analyst Kenny Fisher said in a note.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was up 0.1 per cent at 96.278, having exceeded Monday’s gains to reach a six-day high of 96.335 earlier in the session, according to figures from Reuters.

Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.4 per cent at 115.835, extending its overnight gains to reach its highest since January 2017.

The euro was little changed versus the greenback, at US$1.1296.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was unchanged at 1.63 per cent in the early predawn period.

Economic news

(830 am ET) Canada industrial product and raw materials price indexes.

(930 am ET) Canada Markit Manufacturing PMI for December.

(10 am ET) U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI

(10 am ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for November.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press