Equities

Wall Street futures were little changed early Wednesday after a mixed session the previous day. Major European markets steadied after a softer start. TSX futures were mostly flat as crude prices wavered.

Futures linked to key U.S. indexes were hovering around break even in the early predawn period. On Tuesday, the Dow managed a record close, adding more than 200 points while spiking U.S. Treasury yields took a toll on tech shares with the Nasdaq dropping 1.3 per cent. The S&P 500 slid 0.6 per cent. The TSX Composite Index closed up 0.06 per cent after early session gains faded.

“Sentiment remains fragile in the markets as COVID is not the only risk to the economy this year,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“The early days of omicron were a wake-up call to how complacent investors had become to the virus, but it came at a time when the greatest risks to the outlook were the knock-on effects of the previous waves and they have not subsided.”

He noted inflation is likely to remain high and interest rates are poised to rise this year. The impact of both could be exacerbated if restrictions continue to lead to supply problems, Mr. Erlman said.

Meanwhile, the spread of the Omicron variant remains top of mind for investors.

The Globe reports that the Omicron variant is driving a rapid rise in hospitalizations in much of Canada, prompting provinces to find ways to maintain staffing levels in health care systems already under pressure. At the same time, Canadian businesses in a number of sectors say they’re starting to feel the staffing pinch form the spread of the variant, adding pressure for employers already struggling to find workers.

Elsewhere, Canadian investors will get some housing data through the day with the release of November building permit figures from Statistics Canada ahead of the open as well as home sales figures out of Vancouver later in the day.

On Wall Street, traders will be paying close attention to the release of the minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting, looking for further hints about the direction of policy. The minutes will be released at 2 p.m. ET.

“The December FOMC meeting was generally viewed as leaning hawkish, with the median dot for 2022 moving up to show three hikes (it was one prior),” Alvin Tan, Asia, FX strategist with RBC, said.

“But in our view, the most interesting idea to come out of the meeting was [Fed chair Jerome] Powell’s answer during Q&A that there does not need to be much time between ending taper and hiking rates. We will be keen to see how much of that discussion finds its way into the minutes.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.18 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.23 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.52 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.10 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.64 per cent with tech shares under pressure.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady in early going after OPEC+ members agreed to continue with their current production schedule, although higher U.S. inventories put a cap on gains.

The day range on Brent is US$79.51 to US$80.26. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$76.51 to US$77.27.

On Tuesday, OPEC+ agreed to add another 400,000 barrels per day of supply in February. That continues the pace seen since August and matched market expectations.

“The plan to gradually return production can move forward as OPEC+ anticipates a tighter market in the first quarter,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“When you factor in that many countries are struggling to hit their quotas, even Russia, the oil market should expect this lack of capacity will keep prices heading higher throughout the year.”

However, sentiment was tempered somewhat by new inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute.

The industry group said U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 31. Distillate stockpiles climbed by 4.4 million barrels in the week. The increases were more than analysts had been forecasting.

More official figures are due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Elsewhere, spot gold was little changed at US$1,814.90 per ounce in early morning activity, with U.S. gold futures also unchanged at US$1,814.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker as broader risk sentiment pulled back and its U.S. counterpart held near two-week highs against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.57 US cents to 78.77 US cents.

There were no market-moving Canadian economic releases on Wednesday’s calendar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index steadied at 96.269 after hitting a two-week high of 96.462 in the previous session. Traders are waiting for the release of the Fed minutes later in the day.

The Japanese yen weakened past psychological support levels versus the greenback around 115.50 on Tuesday to hit a five-year trough at 116.35, according to Reuters. The yen was trading at 115.90 on Wednesday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 1.644 per cent after touching 1.686 per cent on Tuesday.

Economic news

(815 am) U.S. ADP national employment report for December.

(830 am ET) Canada building permits for November.

(945 am ET) U.S. Markit Services/Composite PMI for December.

(2 pm ET) FOMC Minutes from December 14-15 meeting.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press