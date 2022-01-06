Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were mixed early Thursday after the previous session’s selloff on suggestions the Federal Reserve could move faster to tighten policy in a bid to head off rising inflation. Major European markets were sharply lower in early trading. TSX futures were weaker.

Futures tied to the key U.S. indexes were muted in the early premarket period. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq sank 3.34 per cent. The Dow fell 1.07 per cent and the S&P 500 lost 1.94 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.93 per cent..

The declines came after the Federal Reserve struck a hawkish tone in the minutes from its latest meeting. The minutes showed that the Fed sees the U.S. labour market as “very tight” and suggested rates might need to rise sooner than expected to tame spiking inflation. The central bank also hinted at a reduction in its overall asset holdings.

“What appears to have spooked markets is talk about balance sheet reduction, and it is this that has prompted a quite a bit of anxiety with some on the FOMC talking about the probability of when it might be appropriate to reduce the size of the balance sheet, thus pulling liquidity out of the market,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“This appears to have caught markets off guard, prompting concerns over tighter liquidity conditions.”

On Thursday, Canadian investors will get fresh trade numbers from Statistics Canada. Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, says the trade surplus likely shrank in November as flooding in British Columbia shut down major rail corridors and disrupted port traffic.

“Our economists expect a drop to $1.5-billion from $2.1-billion in November, with a sharp drop in both exports (-4%) and imports (-3%),” he said. “Those declines are expected to largely reverse in December/January.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was off 1.13 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.75 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 1.13 per cent and France’s CAC 40 slid 1.11 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2.88 per cent after a weak handoff from Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 0.72 per cent, reversing early losses, on gains in tech shares.

Commodities

Crude prices steadied after pulling back from recent highs in the wake of higher-than-forecast increases in U.S. fuel inventories.

The day range on Brent is US$79.61 to US$81.05. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$76.73 to US$78.19.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories fell last week although gasoline stocks jumped by more than 10 million barrels, marking the biggest weekly increase since last April.

OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said the rise in gasoline and distillate inventories likely reflected seasonal factors. He also said, while crude and gasoline demand are lower, the trend is heading in the right direction.

“Energy traders are growing optimistic that once the Omicron wave passes, a massive pickup in air travel will keep supporting the crude demand outlook,” he said.

“Air travel demand has improved in the U.S., but the key pickup in demand will come from Europe at the end of the first quarter.”

Earlier in the week, crude prices managed their best levels in roughly a month after OPEC+ members agreed to hold steady on production plans.

In other commodities, gold prices dipped.

Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at US$1,801.08 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures dropped 1.3 per cent to US$1,802.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly weaker while its U.S. counterpart again moved toward its best levels in more than a year against a group of world currencies on increasing rate-hike spectulation.

The day range on the loonie is 78.04 US cents to 78.41 US cents.

Canadian investors will get November international trade numbers on Thursday, followed by December jobs figures on Friday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index rose 0.2 per cent to 96.393, within striking distance of a November high of 96.938, which was the highest level since July 2020, according to figures from Reuters.

“For FX markets, the impact of [Wednesday’s] meeting minutes will likely play out over the course of the week, especially as December’s jobs data is released on Friday following bumper ADP and Homebase indicators earlier in the week,” Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst with Monex Canada, said in a note.

“With several participants noting that the maximum employment objective has largely been met, and uncertainty over the recovery in the participation rate in the coming months, jobs data will be key in determining whether the growing consensus in money markets for lift-off at March’s meeting is the correct bet.”

Elsewhere, Britain’s pound traded down 0.3 per cent at US$1.3507, having retreated overnight from the US$1.3599 level - its highest in nearly two months - following the Fed minutes, Reuters reports.

The euro stood mostly unchanged around US$1.13.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note ticked up to 1.737 per cent in the early predawn period.

Economic news

(830 am ET) Canada merchandise trade balance for November.

(830 am ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for last week.

(830 am ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit.

(10 am ET) U.S. factory orders for November.

(10 am ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI

With Reuters and The Canadian Press