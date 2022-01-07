Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Friday ahead of the release of the latest U.S. hiring numbers. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were little changed with December jobs numbers also due on this side of the border.

Futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were positive in the early predawn period after losses during the previous session. The Dow ended down 0.47 per cent on Thursday while the S&P 500 closed off 0.13 per cent. Both are on track for weekly declines. The Nasdaq slid 0.13 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index edged up 0.15 per cent.

Key for markets on Friday will be employment readings on both sides of the border. Traders are watching the U.S. numbers for their potential impact on the Federal Reserve’s plans to tighten policy as the year progresses. Economists are expecting to see non-farm payrolls for December climb by more than 400,000 positions.

“A low figure, around 100,000 to 200,000, wouldn’t change the direction the Fed is preparing to take,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“However, a strong NFP print, and a beat on unemployment rate, have the power of boosting the Fed hawks on the idea that the U.S. jobs market no longer needs the Fed’s support, and the Fed could pull away support faster if it believes that there is no harm for the jobs leg of the equation.”

Earlier this week, minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting raised the spectre of a faster-than-expected move on interest rates by the central bank as well as a quicker removal of other stimulus.

In Canada, economists are expecting to see modest employment increases in December after the surprise 153,700 jump in jobs in November. Economists are looking for an increase this time around of about 15,000 to 20,000 positions.

“The pace of job growth is set to slow in coming months with job vacancies outpacing the remaining number of available workers in virtually all industries,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“The number of people receiving employment insurance benefits has continued to drift lower — down to 687,000 by mid-December (as of the 12th) from more than 700,000 in early November. And with hiring demand very strong across industries, we expect a lot of those who were previously unemployed to find work relatively quickly.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.25 per cent in morning trading after sharp declines during the previous session. Germany’s DAX slid 0.30 per cent while France’s CAC 40 fell 0.16 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.10 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.03 per cent, shedding gains seen earlier in the session. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.82 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were on track for a weekly gains with unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya heightening concerns about supply.

The day range on Brent is US$81.97 to US$82.98. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$79.47 to US$80.46. Both benchmarks are up more than 6 per cent on the week.

Reuters reports that security forces appeared to be in control of the streets of Kazakhstan’s main city Almaty on Friday and the president said constitutional order had mostly been restored, a day after Russia sent troops to put down an uprising.

Oil production at Kazakhstan’s top field Tengiz was reduced on Thursday, its operator Chevron said, as some contractors disrupted train lines in support of protests taking place across the central Asian country, the news agency said.

Prices were also underpinned by production declines in Libya as a result of pipeline maintenance. Production in Libya has dropped to 729,000 barrels per day, down from a high of 1.3 million bpd last year.

In other commodities, gold were steady.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,789.00 per ounce by early Friday morning after falling for two straight sessions, putting it on track for a weekly loss of roughly 2 per cent.

U.S. gold futures were little changed at US$1,788.10.

“Given the price action overnight, it appears that gold is still vulnerable to higher U.S. yields and a higher U.S. dollar,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“Any rallies should be approached with a great deal of caution and skepticism.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer while its U.S. counterpart pulled back slightly but still looked set for weekly gains against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.53 US cents to 78.70 US cents.

Jobs numbers in the U.S. and Canada will be key for currency movements through the session.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index which measures the greenback against major peers, was down 0.14 per cent at 96.126 but set for weekly gains of about 0.5 per cent, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro rose 0.13 per cent to US$1.1315 in morning trading in Europe but was down about 0.5 per cent for the week.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down modestly at 1.725 per cent in the early predawn period.

Economic news

(830 am ET) Canada employment report for December.

(830 am ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for December.

(3 pm ET) U.S. consumer credit.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press