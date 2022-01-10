Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were steady early Monday as traders brace for the start of earnings season after a tough first week for stocks. European markets were mixed in early going. TSX futures were little changed with crude prices higher.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were modestly positive in a choppy premarket period. All three posted losses for the first trading week of 2022. The S&P 500 saw its first four-day losing streak since September. Tech stocks have been under particular pressure as U.S. Treasury yields touch their highest levels in two years. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 0.06 per cent on Friday but still saw a decline for the week.

“There is plenty of hawkishness yet to be priced in the asset prices, and that could cause a bit more selling across the markets this week, especially in growth stocks which should feel the pinch of higher interest rates compared with the value names,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

“There is one hope though: the latest earnings season will kick off this week, and higher rate prospects have certainly not interfered with the corporate performances just yet.”

As a result, she said, strong corporate results “could reverse the Fed-induced moodiness, and help improve investor appetite, at least on the index level.”

On Wall Street, investors will get bank results on Friday with earnings from JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all slated to report.

In this country, cannabis company Tilray reports results before the start of trading. Later in the week, Canadian investors get results from Shaw Communications, Cogeco and Aritzia.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.11 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.04 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.12 per cent and 0.24 per cent respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.08 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday.

Commodities

Crude prices advanced, underpinned by supply concerns amid unrest in Kazakhstan.

The day range on Brent is US$81.27 to US$82.30. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$78.36 to US$79.45. Crude prices rose about 5 per cent last week.

Prices continue to be supported by geopolitical issues. Reuters reports that protests in Kazakhstan disrupted train lines and hit production at the country’s top oilfield Tengiz, while pipeline maintenance in Libya pushed production down to 729,000 barrels per day from a high of 1.3 million bpd last year.

Those issues helped offset continued concern about the potential impact of rising COVID-19 infections around the globe on demand.

“While optimism is high that the Omicron variant impact on the crude demand outlook will be short-lived, it is too early to be optimistic that the worst of this wave is over,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

" The U.S. CDC Director noted that the U.S. hasn’t seen the peak of this COVID wave yet. With the U.S. still seeing parts of the country struggling with hospitalizations and Germany considering fresh curbs, and as China continues to resort to harsh lockdowns, the short-term demand outlook still has a handful of headwinds.”

In other commodities, gold prices pulled back as traders look ahead to the release Wednesday of fresh U.S. inflation figures.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent to US$1,792.40 per ounce, after hitting its lowest level since Dec. 16 of US$1,782.10 on Friday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,792.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer while its U.S. counterpart ticked up against a group of global currencies as traders increasingly bet that rising inflation will force the Federal Reserve to act on interest rates.

The day range on the loonie is 79 US cents to 79.29 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Monday’s calendar and few were scheduled for the week.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.18 per cent at 95.964 in early European trading, according to figures from Reuters.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.1 per cent on the yen to 115.66, close to last week’s five-year high of 116.35.

The euro was down 0.3 per cent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.1327.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 1.78 per cent in the early premarket period. Reuters reports that the yield hit 1.8 per cent in early trading, levels last seen in early 2020.

Economic news

Euro zone jobless rate

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for November.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press