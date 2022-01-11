Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Tuesday as investors await remarks from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, looking for hints about the pace of policy tightening. Major European markets were positive in early trading. TSX futures were also up alongside higher crude prices.

Futures tied to key U.S. indexes were positive in the early premarket period after a volatile session on Monday. The Nasdaq recouped steep losses seen during the trading day to finish up 0.05 per cent. The S&P 500 closed down 0.1 per cent while the Dow ended off 0.45 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 0.06 per cent, well off session lows.

Tuesday will see Mr. Powell appear before the Senate Banking Committee as he seeks a second term as the head of the U.S. central bank. In prepared remarks released ahead of the appearance, Mr. Powell said he would work to “prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched” although he didn’t make specific comments about plans for rate hikes in the months ahead. U.S. inflation figures for December will be released on Wednesday morning.

On Monday, Goldman Sachs said it now expects the Fed to hike rates four times this year with the last coming in December. Previously, Goldman had said it expected three rate increases in 2022.

“There is a sense that markets might be getting slightly carried away when it comes to how aggressive the Fed might be in the coming months, however given the latest composition of the FOMC it does appear to have a slightly more hawkish bias in current voting members than was the case last year,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Marks U.K., said.

He said Mr. Powell is likely to face questioning at Tuesday’s hearing on the timeline for rate hikes and the number likely in the offing.

In this country, Rogers Communications Inc. named Tony Staffieri as permanent chief executive officer. The Globe’s Alexandra Posadzki reports that Mr. Staffieri took over as interim president and CEO of Rogers Communications Inc. after a high-stakes battle for control of the wireless giant. The Globe report also noted that two other executives will be departing the company.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.19 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.58 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 1.29 per cent and 1.54 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.90 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.03 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher in early going, helped by continued supply concerns and easing worries about the impact of Omicron on demand.

The day range on Brent is US$80.89 to US$82.25. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$78.36 to US$79.67. Brent lost about 1 per cent on Monday while WTI fell 0.8 per cent.

“Omicron has yet to wreak the havoc of the delta variant and may never do so, keeping the global recovery on track,” Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA, said in a note.

Later in the session, traders will get the first of two weekly readings on U.S. inventories, with fresh numbers from the American Petroleum Institute. That report will be followed Wednesday with more official U.S. government figures. Analysts are expecting to see crude supplies fall for the seventh week, with most looking for a decline in the latest report of about 2 million barrels.

Gold prices, meanwhile, advanced on a softer U.S. dollar and easing U.S. Treasury yields.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,809.22 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 per cent to US$1,808.80.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher, trading above 79 US cents in the predawn period, as its U.S. counterpart slid against world currencies ahead of remarks from Fed chair Jerome Powell.

The day range on the loonie is 78.84 US cents to 79.18 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Tuesday. In the U.S. Mr. Powell speaks on Tuesday morning. New U.S. inflation figures are being released on Wednesday morning.

Early Tuesday, the U.S. dollar index slid 0.1 per cent to 95.817 - well below the 16-month highs it seen at the end of November, according to figures from Reuters.

Euro-dollar was stuck within recent ranges, around US$1.1346 but managed a seven-week high against the Swiss franc.

The British pound touched a two-month high versus the U.S. dollar at $1.362.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 1.75 per cent in the early premarket period.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Senate Banking Committee conducts chair nomination hearing for Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

